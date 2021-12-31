Your credit score affects your chances of getting approved for a credit card, a mortgage or a personal loan. It can influence your chances of getting lower interest rates on loans, and it may even impact your ability to land a job or rent an apartment.

What is a credit score?

A credit score is a number, usually between 300 and 900, that indicates your creditworthiness. The higher your score, the better. Numerous factors affect your score including how much debt you carry, whether you pay your bills on time, and your credit history. (Not everyone has a credit score. If you’re a student or a newcomer to Canada, or if you haven’t used credit in a while, the credit bureaus may not have enough information to determine your score.)

The higher your score, the greater confidence banks and other lenders will have in your ability to pay them back. Apartment owners and potential employers could also ask to see your score—making it a measure that can affect you in many important areas of your life.

Your best bet is to be proactive with your finances. With intention and persistence, you can build and maintain your creditworthiness, even if you’ve made money mistakes in the past.

Your credit score is also tied to your payment habits (namely, your ability to pay your credit card balance). Being honest with yourself about money can go a long way to improving your finances—and helping your future self. “I’m big on encouraging people to tap into their emotions,” says Raia Carey, a certified life coach and spokesperson who has partnered with Capital One Canada to encourage financial wellness. Paying attention to our thoughts and emotions around spending and saving can help us be more self-aware about money—a great first step to rebuilding a credit score.

Seven good money habits of people with great credit

A good credit score is part of your financial wellbeing, but it can be daunting to engage with if you’re unfamiliar with how it works or how you can influence it. “I think access to information is key,” Carey says. “I wish I had been taught about my credit score at a much younger age.”

These seven habits will help get you started:

1. Cross-check your credit score

A great first step is to learn your current credit score. You can use Capital One Canada’s helpful Credit Keeper tool, which gives you free access to your credit score. You can also request a free credit report, which may include your score, from Canada’s two credit bureaus, Equifax and TransUnion, online or by mail. Each bureau uses a different algorithm, so your scores may differ.