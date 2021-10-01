Watch: Climate change in Canada and the rising cost of home insurance
See how climate change in Canada could be making your home insurance premiums more expensive.
What does climate change have to do with home insurance? Weather-related insurance claims have gone up in Canada. And that is having an impact on not only weather, but also home insurance premiums. MoneySense’s Managing Editor, Lisa Hannam, explains.Watch: MoneySense – Home Insurance & Climate Change
