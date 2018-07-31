Canada’s Best Places to Live for Weather 2018

Let’s face it — no one moves to Canada for the weather. The winters are long, cold and snowy. The summers can get downright fiery. And for those of us on the coast or near bodies of water, it rains — a lot.

But there are certainly some parts of the country with better conditions than others. And we’ve got a list of cities where the weather is, well, the least terrible.

In rainy B.C., consider Kamloops, where you can expect precipitation just 106 days a year. In the cold prairies, Moose Jaw, Sask. boasts a not-too-shabby 115 days with a high above 20C in an average each year.

PHOTOS:

It’s hard to avoid the snow in Quebec, but in l’Assomption, and nearby Lavaltrie, just north of Montreal, you only have to deal with precipitation an average of 137 days a year. Likewise, in rainy Atlantic Canada, Edmunstun, N.B. is the closest thing to warm and dry.

To rank the cities with the best weather, we look at Environment Canada’s climate normals data, which are based on three-decade averages of statistics on temperature and precipitation. Living through a drought brings as many problems as living through a constant deluge of rain, so we reward cities that have few rainy days, but a total amount of rainfall that’s as close as possible to an ideal of 700mm. We also reward cities with lots of days with a minimum temperature above 0C and a high temperature above 20C.

The weather is worth 10 per cent of the main Best Places to Live ranking. For more information, please see the methodology page.

The Top 10: British Columbia

Rank in B.C. City Province Annual days with rain or snow Annual days above 20C 1 Kamloops BC 105.58 131.99 2 Summerland BC 119.2 129 3 Penticton BC 119.22 128.98 4 West Kelowna BC 119.9 123.8 5 Vernon BC 135.78 107.54 6 Lake Country BC 131.4 115.4 7 Coldstream BC 140.5 121.9 8 Kelowna BC 136.64 123.46 9 Salmon Arm BC 137.96 104.5 10 Nelson BC 162.53 115.19

The Top 10: Alberta

Rank in Alberta City Province Annual days with rain or snow Annual days above 20C 1 Medicine Hat AB 94.73 120.41 2 Lethbridge County AB 105 112.1 3 Brooks AB 92.41 115.39 4 Foothills No. 31 AB 110.7 95.3 5 Okotoks AB 110.67 95.3 6 Calgary AB 111.77 87.21 7 Strathmore AB 111.77 87.21 8 Chestermere AB 111.8 87.2 9 Rocky View County AB 111.8 87.2 10 Airdrie AB 111.8 87.2

The Top 10: The Prairies

Rank in the Prairies City Province Annual days with rain or snow Annual days above 20C 1 Winkler MB 102.7 108.8 2 Selkirk MB 89.89 102.09 3 St. Andrews MB 102.1 106.5 4 Moose Jaw SK 110.16 115.14 5 St. Clements MB 101.3 105.4 6 Portage la Prairie MB 97.71 104.45 7 Springfield MB 121 102.2 8 Estevan SK 116.39 113.46 9 Winnipeg MB 125.34 109.65 10 Steinbach MB 111.06 106.62

The Top 10: Ontario

Rank in Ontario City Province Annual days with rain or snow Annual days above 20C 1 Thorold ON 119.7 115.3 2 Toronto ON 145.49 117.23 3 Oakville ON 117.55 107.18 4 Uxbridge ON 143.1 118.74 5 Mississauga ON 126.19 102.78 6 Brampton ON 145.94 122.26 7 Burlington ON 135.77 125.32 8 Kingsville ON 129.3 123.7 9 Leamington ON 129.33 123.67 10 Vaughan ON 137.43 116.77

The Top 10: Quebec

Rank in Quebec City Province Annual days with rain or snow Annual days above 20C 1 L'Assomption QC 137 113 2 Lavaltrie QC 137 113 3 Mercier QC 139 117 4 Saint-Charles-Borromée QC 127 113 5 Joliette QC 127 113 6 Sorel-Tracy QC 148 113 7 Gatineau QC 161 117 8 Westmount QC 163 117 9 Mont-Royal QC 163 117 10 Saint-Constant QC 163 117

The Top 10: Atlantic Canada