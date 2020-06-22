Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com

It almost goes without saying that COVID-19 has had a far-reaching impact on the Canadian economy and healthcare system in the first half of 2020. As expected, the spring housing market was much cooler than 2019, with the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) confirming that May 2020 recorded the lowest volume of sales in May since 1996. Despite the significant drop in sales volume due to the pandemic, though, national home prices remained relatively stable.

After a quiet April, market activity began to pick up in local housing markets across the country in May: more buyers resumed their home searches, and more sellers began to list their homes. With more home buyers and sellers hopping off the sidelines, housing competition is starting to heat up in many regions. In Toronto and Vancouver—Canada’s largest markets—demand and supply were evenly matched in May, whereas in Southern Ontario markets like Ottawa and Hamilton-Burlington, buyers faced ever fiercer competition for available homes than last year. In Edmonton and Fraser Valley, B.C., on the other hand, demand and supply dynamics gave buyers in May more leverage than sellers.

Given how swiftly conditions have changed and continue to evolve in housing markets across the country, prospective home buyers may be wondering: Is now a good time to jump into the market?

Perhaps. With interest rates at historic lows, if you are able to buy and hold a home for the medium to long term, this might be a good time to buy. Here are all the factors you should consider as you make your decision.

Account for your finances and your lifestyle needs

For many Canadians, finances are just one part of the story, and the decision to buy a home often goes beyond the dollars and cents. To put it simply, people need to make changes in their lives and move—regardless of whether there is a pandemic or not.

If you have done the math and are confident about your financial ability to carry a new home, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of low interest rates.

Consider why you want to buy in the first place. Perhaps you’ve had a relationship or family change; a divorce or a baby on the way are common reasons people choose to move. Alternatively, do you want to be closer to family, in a good school district, or have better transit access? If you started planning a move before the pandemic, consider whether and how COVID-19 has altered these priorities.

Once you’ve determined why you need to move, consider how your lifestyle needs may evolve. After all, you will be living in the home you purchase for at least a few years, so you need to think about whether the home you buy is a fit for your needs both today and tomorrow. If you can find what you want, in the location you desire, and are comfortable living there for at least five years, take the leap.