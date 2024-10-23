Advertisement

News

Bank of Canada delivers half percentage point rate cut

The central bank lowers its key interest rate to 3.75% and says it now must keep inflation at 2%....

Cash Allocation

HISAs vs. bonds and GICs: Where should Canadians hold their cash?

Investing

From Pokemon cards to music royalties: Do alternative investments work?

Alternative investments may bring to mind hedge funds or real estate. But niche collectibles are increasingly a part of...

Mortgages

Find the best mortgage rates in Canada

Use the mortgage rate finder to compare the most current mortgage rates from the big banks and brokers instantly.

Credit Cards

Moi points review

Metro and Food Basics customers in Ontario will soon have access to the program. How does Moi work, and...

Ask a Planner

How to plan for taxes in retirement in Canada

In retirement, some income is not subject to withholding tax, and you may potentially owe tax after filing each...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Spend

The best credit cards in Canada for 2024

Find the credit cards in Canada that offer the most rewards and the lowest fees, based on the latest...

Banking

Should you get that promo rate? Check out the fine print first

Investing

What is the price of gold in Canada? And more about gold investing

Investing in gold seems like a throwback, yet this precious metal is hitting new highs and attracting new investors....

