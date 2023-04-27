We’ll walk you through what happens to your mortgage when you go through a divorce. Then we’ll explore what it means to co-sign a mortgage, including the responsibilities and risks of the co-signer, and alternative solutions for your sister.

Going through a divorce is never fun or easy, and the stress can be felt by family members, too. Once a couple decides it’s time to part ways and divorce, this is when they start dividing up their assets. Typically, anything jointly held is divided. This includes joint chequing and savings accounts, jointly held debts and, most importantly, the family home—that is perhaps the most complicated of all. For most Canadians, their residence is their single most valuable asset.

Divorcing spouses who have a mortgage on their home have two main choices:

One of the spouses keeps the home and assumes responsibility for the entire mortgage. This spouse will also need to buy out the other person’s share of the home.

The spouses sell the home, pay off the mortgage and divide any money left over.

If the proceeds of the sale aren’t high enough to pay off the mortgage, both spouses still owe money to the lender.

If one of the spouses decides to keep the family home, whoever is keeping it will need to buy out the former partner’s share.

How a spouse can assume the mortgage after a divorce

There are two main ways to do this.

1. Assuming the mortgage

When one of the partners assumes the mortgage, they become solely responsible for the mortgage payments. If your sister decides to go this route, she’ll need to complete the necessary paperwork (release of covenant, change of ownership, etc.) confirming that you’re assuming the mortgage and that her spouse is being released from any further liability. If either decides to assume the mortgage, they’ll need to be able to afford to pay out their ex-spouse’s share outside of the mortgage. Most people can’t afford to do that unless they were the major breadwinner of the couple. The next option is a lot more popular in Canada.

2. Refinancing the mortgage

Refinancing the mortgage is ideal for someone who is looking to keep the family home but isn’t able to, or doesn’t want to, assume the existing mortgage. When refinancing a mortgage, the ex-spouse’s share of the home will still be bought out, but the remaining home owner has more flexibility. For example, the amortization period of the new mortgage can be extended to make the payments more affordable.