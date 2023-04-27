Advertisement

Related Articles

Three employees at their production jobs talking about cashing out their employee pensions.

Retired Money

Should you cash out your workplace pension when you leave a job?

Find out why Canada has it better than the U.S. for registered employer pensions. A UBC study on cashing...

Steph Gordon and Dennis Mathu smile at the camera against a yellow background.

My MoneySense

The one thing influencers Steph & Den want you to know about retirement

Content creators Steph & Den share money advice daily with over 300,000 followers on TikTok. Here’s what they want...

Two women enjoying an evening as they live a rich life, aligning their money and values.

A Rich Life

How to live a rich life

A rich life isn’t just about wealth. Here’s how to align your finances with your values for true happiness.

A man with a pensive expression walks down a street

Ask a Planner

Are mutual fund fees tax deductible?

Don’t go claiming a deduction for mutual fund fees on your tax return. Why? Because they’ve already been indirectly...

Photo of a Bank of America building

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 23, 2023

What’s Dale’s take on the economy? Big U.S. bank earnings rock. Apple continues with global domination, and the bitcoin...

A woman writes on a box as she prepares to move into a co-owned property

Ask a Planner

Can you save tax by moving into your rental property?

TFSAs

What is considered day trading in a TFSA

The recent Ahamed v. The King decision by the Tax Court of Canada highlights risks for investors who trade...

Man is reading the T5 from cashing in his whole life insurance policy, and checking his notes from when he bought it.

Ask a Planner

How to calculate the taxable amount for a cashed-in whole life insurance policy

Is a whole life insurance cash value taxable? Spoiler: Yes. But find out how to calculate the taxable amount....

A woman holds a crystal ball, as we look at the Bank of Canada inflation predictions.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 16, 2023

Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes and gives crystal ball predictions, U.S. inflation goes down to 5%, TINA makes...

A man thinks about the stock losses in his TFSA as he jogs through a leafy park

Ask a Planner

Selling stocks at a loss in a TFSA: What it means for your contribution room

Before holding speculative stocks in a TFSA, consider what reporting a capital loss means for your contribution room going...

