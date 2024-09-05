Advertisement

Related Articles

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on September 4, 2024

Bank of Canada sign at its office building in Ottawa

News

Bank of Canada lowers interest rate again and may change pace of next cuts

The central bank’s third consecutive rate cut brings key interest rate down to 4.25%.

A man holds a miniature wooden home in his hands

Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

A rural home purchased at a five-year fixed mortgage rate

Mortgages

The best 5-year variable mortgage rates in Canada

Five-year variable-rate mortgages offer potential cost savings to buyers who can manage changes in market interest rates. Here’s how...

Retirement

How does a reverse mortgage work in Canada?

A reverse mortgage advances you funds from a house you own. Find out if this option is right for...

Mortgages

What is porting a mortgage in Canada—and when should you do it?

While there are many factors to consider, porting a mortgage makes the most sense when your existing mortgage rate...

Investing

MoneySense at the MoneyShow: Sessions for Canadian investors and planners

Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Toronto.

Ask a Planner

Tax implications of adding a child’s name to your rental property

To fully understand the potential tax outcomes, consider legal versus beneficial ownership, the capital gains inclusion rate, changes to...

Applicant asks why mortgage renewal at her bank was denied

Mortgages

What to do when your mortgage renewal is declined

Though interest rates may be falling, many homeowners are still experiencing “rate shock” upon renewal—and in some cases, getting...

senior couple on balcony of home

Save

Why a reverse mortgage should be a last resort for most Canadian retirees

Reverse mortgages do the job of freeing up income for house-rich, cash-poor Canadian seniors. But their terms are often...

