But picking a fixed mortgage rate can be problematic if you decide to sell your house and are forced to break your mortgage contract in the middle of your term. The penalties associated with breaking a fixed-rate mortgage can be very costly.

Thankfully, many mortgage lenders allow you to avoid penalties by porting your mortgage, which means carrying your existing term and interest rate to your new property.

So, how does porting a mortgage work, and when does it make sense?

You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote* I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

What is porting a mortgage?

Porting a mortgage refers to taking your current mortgage and transferring it to a new property when you move. Your existing mortgage rate and term are transferred along with your current mortgage balance.

To qualify for a mortgage port, you must follow certain rules. For example, you must sell your home and purchase a new one at roughly the same time—usually within 30 to 120 days, depending on the lender. Also, you can’t port more than your current mortgage amount. If you need additional funds to purchase your next home, the new money will be subject to current interest rates and added to the mortgage balance—but more on that later.

Most Canadian mortgage lenders offer portability as an option, but not all do. That’s why it’s important to find out if a prospective lender offers this feature before you take out a new mortgage. After all, you never know when your plans might change and you need to sell your home before your mortgage term ends.

When does it make sense to port a mortgage?

There are two main reasons you would want to port your mortgage instead of breaking your contract and starting fresh. The first is to keep your existing interest rate if it’s lower than current mortgage rates. The second is to avoid breaking your mortgage early and incurring a costly penalty.

“Porting is typically a good idea if your existing fixed mortgage rate is lower than current rates and you’re moving before your mortgage maturity date,” explains Lyle Johnson, a Winnipeg-based mortgage broker. “By keeping your existing mortgage, you avoid the prepayment penalties that would apply if you break your mortgage before its maturity date, while keeping your low fixed rate.”

What about a variable-rate mortgage? Most variable mortgages do not offer a portability feature. (Note, however, that you may have the option to convert to a fixed rate first, and then port.) If you decide to sell your house before your term expires, you’ll likely need to break your contract and obtain a new mortgage for the new property. That said, the penalty for breaking a variable mortgage is usually equal to three months’ interest on your outstanding balance, which is often less than a fixed-rate mortgage penalty.