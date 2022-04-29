Should you buy or sell first in real estate?

Whether you should buy your next home first or sell your current home first is a perennial question in real estate.

If you buy a new place first, you might be unable to sell your current house before the closing date. Then you’ll have multiple mortgage payments to contend with. Bridge financing—a temporary loan option designed for situations like these—can sometimes help, but not everyone qualifies for it.

If you instead decide to sell your current place first, you might struggle to find and close on your next home before you have to move out. Either way, you could end up being rushed into making an enormous life decision—one with significant financial implications.

So, what should you do? The right answer is specific to each individual, their financial situation and their risk tolerance. In a balanced real estate market, most people can buy and sell within 60 days if their home is priced appropriately. But when inventory levels are very low and buyer demand is high, the market favours sellers. Most people will buy first, as they’re likely to face competition in purchasing a new home. When inventory levels are high and plenty of options are available, the market favours buyers. Most people will sell first because homes often sit on the market longer.

Why many people buy first

Many people choose to buy first because they are looking for a specific property that may take a long time to find. In these cases, buyers do not want to rush their decision or settle for less.

The market has strongly favoured sellers for the past three years, so most people have been buying first and then typically selling quickly. During this time, most sellers listed their homes below market value and held an “offer night,” at which point they would review all offers received. Many properties sold with no conditions and above the asking price. With multiple competitive offers placed on the home, sellers could generally dictate the closing date.

With rising interest rates, we are starting to see a shift in the market as sales cool and inventory levels rise.

How to set your budget when you haven’t sold yet

The biggest challenge with buying before you sell is that you may not have a clear picture of what you can afford, since you’re relying on the sale of your home to bolster your down payment.