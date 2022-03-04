Why seasonality matters in real estate

Sellers often think they should wait until spring to put their home up for sale, because that’s when the real estate market heats up. It’s a belief based on the fact that, traditionally, most real estate transactions take place in the spring or fall. By listing during the busy season, sellers believe they can capitalize on increased buyer interest.

As temperatures warm, more people head out to weekend open houses. Sellers feel they can better showcase their home—especially if their lawn or backyard is a selling feature. And families, who want to avoid disruptions during their kids’ school year, aim to move in the summer by completing their search in the spring. All of these are big drivers of spring sales.

But you can’t always time life in this way. Sometimes you have to move in the winter—and here’s why that’s not the end of the world.

The benefits of selling your home in the winter

Listing when the market has slowed down has its advantages. Remember, quieter times mean there are fewer listings to distract from your own. If there are fewer competing listings, your home may still generate significant attention and interest among the smaller group of winter buyers. In fact, it’s possible to have a harder time in the spring, when there are more sellers and more competition for buyers’ attention.

If you’re in a market without a lot of turnover, it may not matter when you list, since there will be potential buyers eagerly looking in your area year-round. A desirable location is always desirable, regardless of the season.

If you decide to sell in the winter, there are things you can do to ensure your home stands out. Before you choose an agent, make sure they understand the value of staging and professional photography, and that these services are included in their package. Ask them to share how successful they have been at selling homes in similar markets that season.

When it’s worth waiting until the spring

Of course, there are smart reasons you might want to wait until spring to sell.

On top of the increased market activity, the season may impact the overall appeal of your home. For example, if you have a beautiful yard, the spring and summer weather can help you showcase its charm. Waiting may also help you overcome the wintertime challenge of shorter days. If your home has curb appeal, it may not have the same impact on buyers who see it at night. Bear in mind the opposite is also true—if your home’s exterior needs work, the snow and darkness could help draw less attention to it in the winter.