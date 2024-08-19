The statistics support this and show an increase in down payment help in recent years. A CIBC study from June 2024 found that 31% of first-time home buyers received financial support from family, an increase from 20% in 2015. Financial support currently averages $115,000.

I encourage parents to be careful about gifting too much too early to their children. Being overly generous can discourage your children from making their own way in life.

There’s also a risk that you might need that money someday to fund your retirement, including long-term care costs. Your child could also have a relationship breakdown, which may mean that your gift does not stay in the family.

How to keep the money safe

A gift or inheritance received during a marriage may be exempt from division upon a relationship breakdown. But if the funds are not easy to track or are used to buy a matrimonial home, the assets may end up being split upon a divorce.

When parents advance funds for a child’s home down payment, mortgage lenders often require a letter stating that it’s a gift. Parents also have the option of lending their child money for a down payment; often, families document this with a loan agreement.

Case law has called into question whether a loan agreement is sufficient to protect funds advanced to a child in this way. If a loan does not bear interest and does not have repayment terms, a court may not agree that it’s actually a loan.

It’s probably advisable to register the loan as a second mortgage secured by the home, but this may not be sufficient on its own to support the loan’s legitimacy.

You should consider establishing a legitimate loan and/or having a child prepare a domestic agreement, also known as a pre-nuptial agreement. Signing a “pre-nup” is easier said than done, though. It can be a contentious process, and forcing your child and their partner to do so can be stressful for all parties involved.