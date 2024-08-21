Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

senior couple on balcony of home

Save

Why a reverse mortgage should be a last resort for Canadian retirees

Reverse mortgages do the job of freeing up income for house-rich, cash-poor Canadian seniors. But their terms are often...

Why a reverse mortgage should be a last resort for Canadian retirees

Ask a Planner

A parents’ guide to home down payment gifts and loans

Many parents loan or gift money to their adult children for real estate purchases. Here are the legal and...

A parents’ guide to home down payment gifts and loans
A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?

How much income do I need to qualify for a mortgage in Canada?
Two young sisters hugging in a cardboard box after moving into a new home

FHSA

Can you use the FHSA and HBP together?

Can you use the FHSA and HBP together?
Two shiny red apples and a green apple are shown to symbolize the comparison of GICs and annuities for retirement

Ask a Planner

Annuity vs. GIC: What makes sense for retiring?

Annuity vs. GIC: What makes sense for retiring?
Two empty Muskoka chairs on a deck, to inspire the contrast of the perks of a cottage in Canada and the financial implications.

Real Estate

Yes, a cottage is an investment property—here’s how to minimize capital gains tax

Should you “invest” in a cottage? And if you do, what happens when you sell it, give it away...

Yes, a cottage is an investment property—here’s how to minimize capital gains tax
Canadian family watching movies at home.

Mortgages

The after-effect of market lows: a drop in fixed mortgage rates

Some investors might look at their portfolios, but Canadians getting a mortgage (or renewing one) should keep an eye...

The after-effect of market lows: a drop in fixed mortgage rates
A man and woman consider paint chips in their new condo

Real Estate

How changes to the Home Buyers’ Plan could affect your down payment

How changes to the Home Buyers’ Plan could affect your down payment
Canadian couple in the kitchen of their cottage as they contemplate selling and if they an avoid taxes.

Columns

Can I sell my cottage tax-free?

Is there a tax exemption for capital gains? No, but find out how to allocate your principal residence exemption...

Can I sell my cottage tax-free?
Canadian mom and child at the cottage she inherited from her father and shares with her siblings and step mom.

Columns

Inheriting cottage and the capital gains implications

Jill's late husband left her a cottage. What happens if she transfers ownership to her stepchildren?

Inheriting cottage and the capital gains implications