A woman uses her Visa card to make an online payment

Spend

The best Visa credit cards in Canada for 2024

As the world's largest credit card company, Visa offers a wide array of credit cards and benefits, making it...

A newcomer to Canada crosses her arms in front of a white board comparing the best credit cards for newcomers.

Credit Cards

The best credit cards for newcomers to Canada for 2024

As a newcomer, you’ll want a credit card that offers you the best value without having a long Canadian...

A woman shops for produce at a supermarket

Shopping

As food costs rise, our grocery shopping habits are changing

Checking flyers, price-matching and buying local are just a few of the tactics Canadians are using to keep...

Costco storefront

Spend

CIBC Costco Mastercard review: Is it the best credit card for Costco in Canada?

Customers can use any Mastercard at Costco check-outs. We break down if Costco’s store-branded card is really the best...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: July 28, 2024

Biden’s step-aside reassures the bond market, Canadian rates drop again, Mag 7 stocks head in opposite directions, and Loblaw’s...

Ask a Planner

Capital gains tax when renting out your former principal residence

There may be tax implications to renting out your home after moving out of it. There are also some...

A woman uses her laptop while sitting at a desk

Mortgages

Mortgage renewal calculator

Is your mortgage coming up for renewal soon? Use this tool to figure out if switching lenders could save...

Canadian holding keys to a new home, in hopes that the Bank of Canada rate announcement will have an impact on mortgage rates.

Columns

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 24, 2024

A woman in the fruit section of the grocery aisle in front of a stand of pineapples

Credit Cards

How cash back credit cards work

From making the most of tiered rates and shopping categories to redeeming your money, we break down how cash...

Retired Money

Why these authors want you to spend your money and die with $0 saved

According to the book Die with Zero, we should all run out of money just as we run out...

