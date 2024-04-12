North Shore, B.C.

North Shore is one of the priciest real estate markets in the country, with benchmark home prices in some neighbourhoods as high as $4 million. It is made up of North Vancouver, West Vancouver and the surrounding communities, and it is known for its outdoor recreational activities, including skiing, mountain biking and hiking.

Best places to buy real estate in North Shore

In the table below, you’ll find the top neighbourhoods for real estate purchases in North Vancouver and West Vancouver. To view all the data, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.

Source: Zoocasa

Top three neighbourhoods in North Shore

1. Panorama Village, West Vancouver Panorama Village stands out for its extraordinary architecture, its iconic views and the renowned Capilano Golf and Country Club—a beacon among B.C. golf courses. Homes in the area had a 2023 benchmark price of $1,544,275, showcasing notable price growth in recent years. The benchmark price was 7% higher than in 2022, 26% higher than in 2020, and 9% higher than in 2018. Panorama Village is one of only two neighbourhoods in North Shore to have a perfect value score of 5.0, along with Lower Lonsdale in North Vancouver. Panorama Village real estate is dominated by expansive single-family homes emphasizing luxury living—many are renowned for their multi-terraced views and top-tier contemporary features. The vicinity boasts picturesque outdoor spaces, including Cypress Provincial Park, a venue for the 2010 Winter Olympics. The area is also home to outstanding private educational institutions, like Collingwood’s Morven campus and Mulgrave School (an international non-denominational prep school), which cater to the 49% of households with children. However, the area holds a low accessibility score of 0.8. View Panorama Village real estate listings on Zoocasa. 2. Lions Bay, West Vancouver Located between Vancouver and Squamish, Lions Bay graces the shores of Howe Sound, offering a tranquil haven with its small population of just over 1,000 residents. This quaint seaside village is an ideal setting for raising children or embracing a serene lifestyle away from the urban hustle. In 2023, Lions Bay’s benchmark home price was $1,912,142, reflecting a nuanced pricing trend over recent years. The benchmark price was 29% higher than in 2020 and 36% higher than in 2018, but 9% lower than in 2022. Lions Bay doesn’t score as highly on value, with a score of 3.5. However, it is pushed to the top thanks in part to its high economics score of 5.0, which indicates high levels of household income and education, and a high percentage of home ownership. Enveloped by mountains, waterfront panoramas, sandy beaches and scenic hiking trails, Lions Bay captivates outdoor enthusiasts with its natural splendour. Nearby golf courses, a cozy café, an art gallery and boutiques add to its charm. Residents also enjoy the amenities and retail options of neighbouring West Vancouver. However, akin to many North Shore locales, getting around without a car remains a challenge, reflected in Lions Bay’s low accessibility score, 0.5. View Lions Bay real estate listings on Zoocasa. 3. Horseshoe Bay, West Vancouver Nestled in the heart of West Vancouver, Horseshoe Bay is a picturesque coastal village renowned for its B.C. Ferries terminal. Beyond its transportation hubs, this idyllic locale, positioned at the beginning of the Sea-to-Sky highway, offers a splendid living experience with breathtaking vistas and convenient access to B.C.’s natural wonders. In 2023, the benchmark home price was $1,997,933, which was 23% higher than in 2020 and 24% higher than in 2018, but 8% lower than in 2022. With a value score of 3.1 and a perfect neighbourhood economics score of 5.0, Horseshoe Bay is an excellent real estate investment opportunity. Residents relish their proximity to the water for boating, as well as the plethora of local parks, including Whytecliff Park and the nearby Lighthouse Park. Furthermore, easy accessibility to Cypress Mountain caters to skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts in the winter, and hikers in the summer. The area also boasts numerous top-notch elementary, middle and high schools. However, like our other top neighbourhoods, Horseshoe Bay has a low accessibility score, at just 0.5. View Horseshoe Bay real estate listings on Zoocasa.

What’s happened in the North Shore real estate market?

With few listings on the market, North Vancouver’s benchmark home price stayed elevated for much of 2023. Between January and December, it rose about 7%, from $1,279,400 to $1,364,800. Home prices in West Vancouver, however, did not see the same growth. The benchmark price was $2,538,200 in January and dropped by 0.5% to $2,525,100 by the end of the year.

“A notable trend in 2023 was that we saw a bunch of buyers adopting a wait-and-see approach,” says Geoff Pershick, a local eXp real estate agent based in North Vancouver. (Zoocasa, the author of this study, is wholly owned by eXp World Holdings.) “Nobody knew how interest rates would affect the market, and that created uncertainty. Naturally, buyers were hesitant about making big moves in an unpredictable environment.”

Though the typical North Shore buyer may not have been financially impacted by rising mortgage costs, a lack of buyer confidence still muted market activity for much of the year. Despite that, both North Vancouver and West Vancouver sales were up year-over-year in December.

What’s next for real estate in North Shore?

If interest rates fall as expected and buyer confidence returns, expect North Shore buyers to be more active than in 2023.

“Demand is picking up. There’s a lot of built-up interest from buyers who postponed decisions last year and are now ready to jump in as the market improves,” says Pershick.

Year-over-year price comparisons show North Vancouver is off to a stronger start than last year. In February, North Vancouver’s benchmark home price was $1,370,000—about a 5% increase from February 2023. New listings were also up year-over-year in North Vancouver in February, further indicating the North Shore market is rebounding from a slow 2023.