Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2023: Halton Region, Ont.
Halton went through big real estate price fluctuations. As the market settles, these neighbourhoods offer standout value to buyers.
The Halton Region is located in the Golden Horseshoe in Ontario and consists of Burlington, Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills. In recent years, the area’s population has grown to 600,000, including many newcomers to Canada and people moving from Toronto.
In the table below, you’ll find the top neighbourhoods for real estate purchases in Burlington, Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills—the Ontario region known as Halton. To view all the data, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can download the data to your device in Excel, CSV and PDF formats.
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2022
|1-year growth
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children
|1
|1
|Tansley
|Burlington
|$692,018
|13%
|46%
|48%
|5
|4.1
|4.1
|53%
|2
|2
|Uptown
|Burlington
|$732,478
|3%
|71%
|46%
|5
|3.5
|2.9
|49%
|3
|3
|Palmer
|Burlington
|$762,142
|-12%
|29%
|29%
|4
|4.1
|4.1
|53%
|4
|4
|Headon
|Burlington
|$895,645
|-9%
|31%
|33%
|3.8
|4.1
|4.1
|53%
|5
|5
|Uptown Core
|Oakville
|$658,453
|-15%
|28%
|23%
|4
|3.7
|3.4
|56%
|6
|6
|Old Milton
|Milton
|$913,750
|6%
|46%
|48%
|4.3
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|7
|7
|Clearview
|Oakville
|$1,235,787
|-16%
|19%
|14%
|2.6
|5
|1.4
|54%
|8
|8
|Alton
|Burlington
|$1,105,883
|-7%
|40%
|37%
|3.5
|4.1
|4.1
|53%
|9
|9
|Glen Abbey
|Oakville
|$1,167,377
|-9%
|28%
|21%
|3.1
|4.4
|2.6
|66%
|10
|10
|West Oak Trails
|Oakville
|$1,059,118
|-15%
|18%
|14%
|3
|4.4
|2.6
|66%
|11
|11
|Palermo West
|Oakville
|$1,096,835
|-11%
|20%
|0%
|3
|4.4
|2.6
|66%
|12
|12
|Bronte Meadows
|Milton
|$772,558
|-12%
|38%
|37%
|4.1
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|13
|13
|Mountainside
|Burlington
|$764,327
|-8%
|41%
|45%
|4.3
|3
|4.5
|48%
|14
|14
|Rural Oakville
|Oakville
|$1,187,774
|-12%
|20%
|17%
|2.9
|4.4
|2.6
|66%
|15
|15
|Rose
|Burlington
|$1,196,575
|-4%
|25%
|27%
|3.1
|4.1
|4.1
|53%
|16
|16
|Orchard
|Burlington
|$877,610
|-9%
|26%
|16%
|3.7
|3.5
|2.9
|49%
|17
|17
|Iroquois Ridge South
|Oakville
|$954,668
|-11%
|26%
|28%
|3.5
|3.7
|3.4
|56%
|18
|18
|Dempsey
|Milton
|$752,393
|-12%
|23%
|26%
|3.9
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|19
|19
|Dorset Park
|Milton
|$790,636
|-17%
|33%
|29%
|3.8
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|20
|20
|College Park
|Oakville
|$931,766
|-14%
|26%
|23%
|3.5
|3.7
|3.4
|56%
|21
|21
|Appleby
|Burlington
|$818,515
|-17%
|22%
|18%
|3.6
|3.5
|2.9
|49%
|22
|22
|River Oaks
|Oakville
|$1,090,304
|-7%
|33%
|20%
|3.4
|3.7
|3.4
|56%
|23
|23
|Timberlea
|Milton
|$815,784
|-13%
|23%
|23%
|3.7
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|24
|24
|Beaty
|Milton
|$919,165
|-9%
|24%
|21%
|3.6
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|25
|25
|Willmont
|Milton
|$863,183
|-14%
|23%
|24%
|3.6
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|26
|26
|Clarke
|Milton
|$841,493
|-16%
|22%
|25%
|3.6
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|27
|27
|Harrison
|Milton
|$898,302
|-14%
|26%
|29%
|3.6
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|28
|28
|Coates
|Milton
|$957,936
|-12%
|26%
|34%
|3.5
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|29
|29
|Brant Hills
|Burlington
|$821,636
|-15%
|29%
|31%
|3.7
|3
|4.5
|48%
|30
|30
|Georgetown
|Halton Hills
|$951,738
|-15%
|25%
|33%
|3.4
|3.3
|3.2
|55%
|31
|31
|Scott
|Milton
|$1,049,613
|-15%
|26%
|29%
|3.2
|3.3
|4.4
|60%
|32
|32
|Ford
|Milton
|$952,325
|-17%
|23%
|25%
|3.3
|3.1
|4.3
|63%
|33
|33
|Shoreacres
|Burlington
|$1,151,458
|-17%
|23%
|19%
|2.9
|3.5
|2.9
|49%
|34
|34
|Iroquois Ridge North
|Oakville
|$1,468,045
|-7%
|35%
|25%
|2.6
|3.7
|3.4
|56%
|35
|35
|Tyandaga
|Burlington
|$1,233,713
|-3%
|34%
|40%
|3.2
|3
|4.5
|48%
|36
|36
|Acton
|Halton Hills
|$755,830
|-11%
|33%
|34%
|4.1
|2.1
|0
|48%
|37
|37
|Limehouse
|Halton Hills
|$2,326,963
|45%
|20%
|175%
|2.4
|3.7
|0.4
|45%
|38
|38
|Bronte West
|Oakville
|$1,289,134
|-12%
|20%
|21%
|2.6
|3.3
|2.8
|45%
|39
|39
|Bayview
|Burlington
|$1,059,557
|3%
|79%
|50%
|4.4
|1.1
|3.7
|35%
|40
|40
|Nassagaweya
|Milton
|$1,173,925
|-47%
|10%
|-7%
|1.8
|3.7
|0.4
|45%
|41
|41
|Glen Williams
|Halton Hills
|$1,439,997
|-12%
|6%
|31%
|2.2
|3.3
|3.2
|55%
|42
|42
|Campbellville
|Milton
|$1,252,544
|-35%
|-8%
|8%
|1.8
|3.7
|0.4
|45%
|43
|43
|Bronte East
|Oakville
|$1,965,434
|-1%
|48%
|38%
|1.9
|3.3
|2.8
|45%
|44
|44
|Brookville
|Milton
|$1,681,329
|-16%
|1%
|13%
|1.4
|3.7
|0.4
|45%
|45
|45
|Eastlake
|Oakville
|$2,553,791
|-12%
|25%
|23%
|0
|5
|1.4
|54%
|46
|46
|Freeman
|Burlington
|$656,058
|5%
|23%
|66%
|4.6
|0.3
|4.8
|32%
|47
|47
|Rural Halton Hills
|Halton Hills
|$1,571,681
|-7%
|56%
|30%
|2.7
|2.1
|0
|48%
|48
|48
|Rural Burlington
|Burlington
|$1,974,937
|-6%
|47%
|38%
|1.8
|3
|4.5
|48%
|49
|49
|Roseland
|Burlington
|$1,130,855
|-21%
|9%
|17%
|2.6
|2.1
|2.8
|39%
|50
|50
|Lasalle
|Burlington
|$924,050
|-14%
|11%
|14%
|3.2
|1.1
|3.7
|35%
|51
|51
|Brant
|Burlington
|$953,785
|-7%
|28%
|30%
|3.6
|0.3
|4.8
|32%
|52
|52
|Old Oakville
|Oakville
|$1,568,391
|-15%
|28%
|4%
|2
|0
|3.6
|34%
Source: Zoocasa
Halton Region, like much of Ontario, went through some big real estate price fluctuations in 2022. The average home price peaked in February at $1,530,224, before rising interest rates took their toll. By December, the average price had fallen to $1,188,341—a drop of more than 22%.
“The 2022 real estate market experienced many changes,” explains local Zoocasa real estate agent Alex Kupiec. “Following a strong start to the year, interest rates began to rise and prices dipped between March and April, and they continued to decline until we hit the bottom in December.”
As home prices fell, buyers in Halton Region became more interested in detached homes—the most expensive property type—as long as they were fairly priced. “In the first few months of 2022, buyers favoured townhouses, but as prices began to come down, the interest shifted to detached houses,” says Kupiec. “Once buyers and sellers alike adapted to the new real estate market and adjusted their expectations, properties that were priced properly did move.”
Home prices in Halton Region have already rebounded and are on the up again in 2023. As of February, the average price of a home was $1,222,095, up 2.8% from December. As buyers adjust to higher mortgage rates, demand has increased. “We are already seeing more competition,” says Kupiec. “Many properties are receiving multiple offers. I expect we will continue to see prices rise in 2023 as we move into the spring market. Buyers that were apprehensive [in early 2023] are now ready to make their move.”
As home prices go up, the properties getting the most attention are those priced fairly and whose sellers are willing to negotiate. “Even with interest from multiple buyers, offers are coming in with conditions. This is good news for buyers, who can now include conditions to protect themselves and feel confident about their decision when they put in an offer,” says Kupiec. “The sentiment has changed drastically. Buyers and sellers are doing their research and understanding the market this year. This means that properties are being priced properly and are selling at market value.”
Located on the northeast side of Burlington, Tansley is popular with first-time buyers and families. At the end of 2022, the average home price was $692,018—a more affordable price point compared to the majority of Halton markets. Tansley was also one of the few Halton neighbourhoods to show price growth in 2022. At the end of the year, the average price was 13% higher than one year earlier and 48% higher than five years earlier. That gives the area a perfect value score of 5. Tansley also has a strong economics score of 4.1. The neighbourhood is close to several parks and trails, and its proximity to the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) gives it an accessibility score of 4.1. It’s a great place to raise kids—it’s no surprise that 53% of households here have children.
View Tansley real estate listings on Zoocasa.
Residents of this Burlington neighbourhood have convenient access to an abundance of amenities including shopping plazas, parks, major roadways and public transportation. Uptown homes sold for an average price of $732,478 at the end of 2022—which was 3% higher than one year earlier and 46% higher than five years earlier. Like Tansley, Uptown is one of the few Halton neighbourhoods to have seen price growth last year. It has a perfect value score of 5 and an economics score of 3.5. There are several public and private schools within the neighbourhood, catering to the 49% of households that have children.
Advertisement
View Uptown real estate listings on Zoocasa.
Rounding off our list of top Halton neighbourhoods is another Burlington gem. Palmer is a family-friendly neighbourhood close to nearly every attraction in the city. The average home price in the area was $762,142 at the end of 2022. At that time, the average price was 12% lower than one year earlier; however, over the last five years, it has grown 29%. The neighbourhood earned a value score of 4. It also did well on the economics and accessibility fronts, scoring 4.1 for each—aided by how close it is to the QEW and Burlington GO Station. The area is also an ideal place to raise kids—53% of households have children.
View Palmer real estate listings on Zoocasa.
