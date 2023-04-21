Return to menu

What’s next for real estate in Halton Region?

Home prices in Halton Region have already rebounded and are on the up again in 2023. As of February, the average price of a home was $1,222,095, up 2.8% from December. As buyers adjust to higher mortgage rates, demand has increased. “We are already seeing more competition,” says Kupiec. “Many properties are receiving multiple offers. I expect we will continue to see prices rise in 2023 as we move into the spring market. Buyers that were apprehensive [in early 2023] are now ready to make their move.”

As home prices go up, the properties getting the most attention are those priced fairly and whose sellers are willing to negotiate. “Even with interest from multiple buyers, offers are coming in with conditions. This is good news for buyers, who can now include conditions to protect themselves and feel confident about their decision when they put in an offer,” says Kupiec. “The sentiment has changed drastically. Buyers and sellers are doing their research and understanding the market this year. This means that properties are being priced properly and are selling at market value.”

Top neighbourhoods in other regions

Halton’s top three neighbourhoods

1. Tansley, Burlington

Located on the northeast side of Burlington, Tansley is popular with first-time buyers and families. At the end of 2022, the average home price was $692,018—a more affordable price point compared to the majority of Halton markets. Tansley was also one of the few Halton neighbourhoods to show price growth in 2022. At the end of the year, the average price was 13% higher than one year earlier and 48% higher than five years earlier. That gives the area a perfect value score of 5. Tansley also has a strong economics score of 4.1. The neighbourhood is close to several parks and trails, and its proximity to the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) gives it an accessibility score of 4.1. It’s a great place to raise kids—it’s no surprise that 53% of households here have children.

2. Uptown, Burlington

Residents of this Burlington neighbourhood have convenient access to an abundance of amenities including shopping plazas, parks, major roadways and public transportation. Uptown homes sold for an average price of $732,478 at the end of 2022—which was 3% higher than one year earlier and 46% higher than five years earlier. Like Tansley, Uptown is one of the few Halton neighbourhoods to have seen price growth last year. It has a perfect value score of 5 and an economics score of 3.5. There are several public and private schools within the neighbourhood, catering to the 49% of households that have children.