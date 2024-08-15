Advertisement

Canadian woman looking at her credit score after realizing she left her credit card dormant.

Credit Cards

What happens if you don’t use your credit card?

Traders watch a ticker screen at a stock exchange

Investing

Fractional trading puts pricey stocks within reach of new and younger investors

Do you only have limited cash to invest? Fractional trading makes company shares more accessible—just don’t skip the market...

Small business owner in flower shop

Retirement

Self-employed with no pension

Here’s how freelance workers and entrepreneurs in Canada can use the unique aspects of “working for yourself” to build...

A man sitting at a table and videochatting on a laptop.

Financial Planning

The MoneySense Find a Qualified Advisor Tool

A head shot of David Miller on a white background appears.

Financial Planning

David Miller Certified Financial Planner

Meet David Miller David Miller’s specialty is in helping successful Canadian individuals and families uncover and address their investment...

A woman walks past a Scotiabank sign

News

Scotiabank increases U.S. foothold with stake in KeyCorp

As part of its “refreshed” company strategy, Canadian bank makes a USD$2.8-billion deal for a minority stake in U.S....

Ask a Planner

Which types of pension income can be split with your spouse in retirement?

Splitting income with your spouse can help you to pay less tax. Here are some types of retirement income...

Shopping

Will food prices keep going up? Check the weather

From farm to table: How extreme weather affects prices along the food supply chain.

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2024

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

