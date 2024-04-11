Advertisement

A game of tug of war to symbolize the efforts of trying to manage inflation and the Bank of Canada's interest rate.

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on April 10, 2024

Three Canadians so happy that they just filed their 2023 income tax return

Taxes

2023 tax credits, due dates and when you can file: Your 2023 income tax return guide

We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...

A woman looking for work in an urban centre, wondering, "Will Canada go into a recession in 2024?"

News

Will Canada go into a recession in 2024?

Canada may be likely to avoid a recession, but we won’t start recovering until the second half of 2024,...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a podium labelled Fairness for Every Generation

News

Cautious optimism for federal plan to let rent count toward credit scores

The Canadian government is taking steps to have rental history counted towards credit scores, as a wayto help first-time...

A woman and her smiling son, for whom she's opened a registered account

Ask a Planner

What new bare trust tax filing rules mean for Canadians

Do Canadians have to file a trust tax return this year? What is a bare trust? What are the...

Outside of the Toronto Eaton Centre, showing a bustling retail industry for Canada's GDP growth

News

Statistics Canada reports real GDP up in January 2024

How is Canada’s GDP right now? There’s growth, and that’s good.

Investing

MoneySense at the MoneyShow: Investing in real estate in Canada

Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Canada Virtual Expo.

A man in a hard hat holds a solar panel

Renovations

How much are solar panels in Canada?

Many eco-minded home owners want to harness the power of the sun. We’ll help you weigh the costs and...

Detached suburban homes under construction

News

Housing starts stable in 2023, but demand still outpaces growing supply of apartments

A new CMHC report says construction of new homes in Canada’s six largest cities remained near all-time high levels...

A woman receives financial advice from a friend

News

Don’t get stuck on financial advice that doesn’t ring true

Financial experts debunk old money myths and offer advice that many Canadians might find more helpful today.

