Ottawa to allow 30-year amortization for first-time buyers’ mortgages on new homes
The federal government is also raising the amount Canadians can pull from their RRSP to purchase a home through the Home Buyers’ Plan.
The federal government is also raising the amount Canadians can pull from their RRSP to purchase a home through the Home Buyers’ Plan.
Advertisement
Some advocates are praising Ottawa’s move to lengthen the amortization period on insured mortgages for certain home buyers, but say expanding the policy to all Canadians would help make home ownership more affordable.
Advertisement
Speaking in Toronto on Thursday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the federal government will allow 30-year amortization periods on insured mortgages for first-time home buyers purchasing newly built homes.
The change will take effect Aug. 1.
Under the current rules, if a down payment is less than 20% of the home price, the longest allowable amortization—the length of time a home owner has to repay their mortgage—is 25 years.
“Faced with a shortage of housing options and increasingly high rent and home prices, younger Canadians understandably feel like the deck is stacked against them,” Freeland said in a news release.
“By extending amortization, monthly mortgage payments will be more affordable for young Canadians who want that first home of their own.”
Mortgage Professionals Canada CEO Lauren van den Berg called it a “step in the right direction” and said extending the amortization period “will help level the playing field for first-time home buyers.”
“We know that this is going to allow greater opportunities for home ownership and will ultimately contribute to economic revival and economic recovery,” she said in an interview.
“But more still needs to be done for all Canadians to have that dream of home ownership within sight.”
Van den Berg said the government should expand the option to all Canadians purchasing a home, regardless of whether it is a new build or a pre-existing home.
Advertisement
“There are a lot of areas, particularly in the Greater Vancouver area and in the Greater Toronto Area, where you have no choice but to build up, so the possibility for new builds are not the same across the country.”
Ratesdotca mortgage and real estate specialist Victor Tran also raised concerns about how effective the change would be based on the eligibility criteria.
“While it’s currently possible to get an insured mortgage with a new build, it’s rare,” he said in a statement.
Tran also pointed out many properties in Vancouver and Toronto are priced at more than $1 million, which typically means buyers have to take uninsured mortgages.
But Canadian Home Builders’ Association CEO Kevin Lee said the announcement would be a “game changer.” The group has also been in favour of longer amortization periods, saying five more years would help with affordability and spur more construction.
“This measure will also go a long way to enable our sector to respond to the government’s goal of getting 5.8 million new homes built over the next decade,” he said in a statement.
“This measure is needed now to help turn the market around, and will be needed for many years to come if we are to work towards doubling housing starts.”
He said the rental market should see some relief too, as the move could enable some Canadians to stop renting and become home owners.
Advertisement
As part of the announcement, Freeland also said the government will raise the amount first-time home buyers can withdraw from their RRSPs—to $60,000 from $35,000—to buy a home. That will take effect April 16, the day the federal budget is set to be released.
The government said the change reflects the reality that the size of a down payment and the amount of time needed to save up for one are much larger than they used to be.
People who have made or will make withdrawals between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2025, are also getting more time to begin repayment—up to five years in total rather than two.
Ottawa said those changes are meant to work in tandem with the first home savings account, which it launched last year. The rules governing that program allow prospective home buyers to start saving for up to 15 years once they open an account, with an annual $8,000 deposit cap and a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000.
Freeland said more than 750,000 Canadians have opened an FHSA to date. While the program came online April 1 of last year, most Canadian financial institutions only began offering the account as of last summer or fall.
Ottawa also announced changes to the Canadian Mortgage Charter that will include an expectation that financial institutions offer permanent amortization relief to protect existing home owners who meet certain eligibility criteria.
That would allow eligible home owners to reduce their monthly mortgage payment to a number they can afford for as long as needed.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Created By
Ratehub
We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...
Canada may be likely to avoid a recession, but we won’t start recovering until the second half of 2024,...
The Canadian government is taking steps to have rental history counted towards credit scores, as a wayto help first-time...
Do Canadians have to file a trust tax return this year? What is a bare trust? What are the...
How is Canada’s GDP right now? There’s growth, and that’s good.
Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Canada Virtual Expo.
Many eco-minded home owners want to harness the power of the sun. We’ll help you weigh the costs and...
A new CMHC report says construction of new homes in Canada’s six largest cities remained near all-time high levels...
Financial experts debunk old money myths and offer advice that many Canadians might find more helpful today.