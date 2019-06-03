Where to Buy Real Estate 2019: Peterborough, Ont.

It’s hard to pin down the features that make up a desirable neighbourhood. Some buyers want easy accessibility to the downtown core, while others prioritize privacy and a more rural setting. No matter what tops the list for any one person, the ultimate equalizer is whether or not the property is well-valued and offers future appreciation.
When we examined the neighbourhoods that make up the City of Peterborough and the surrounding counties, we found options that would satisfy both urban dwellers and privacy lovers seeking a cottage-like retreat.
Top NeighbourhoodsSearch by neighbourhood or area to filter results.
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|Area
|Average home price (2017)
|Value
|Momentum
|Average price vs. area
|Avg. price vs. metro district
|Avg. price vs. outer region
|1-year price change
|5-year price change
|Final Star Rating
|1
|Peterborough Central
|Peterborough City
|$345,973
|95.45%
|88.07%
|86.60%
|90.59%
|78.16%
|14.52%
|60.67%
|★★★★
|2
|Asphodel-Norwood Twp
|County
|$368,402
|97.73%
|70.45%
|83.23%
|76.97%
|83.23%
|10.40%
|54.01%
|★★★★
|3
|Peterborough South
|Peterborough City
|$347,051
|93.18%
|82.39%
|86.87%
|89.92%
|78.40%
|7.58%
|67.33%
|★★★★
|4
|Peterborough East
|Peterborough City
|$398,632
|79.55%
|86.36%
|99.78%
|98.48%
|90.05%
|8.75%
|61.09%
|★★★★
|5
|2 South
|Peterborough City
|$380,730
|86.36%
|67.05%
|95.30%
|98.64%
|86.01%
|8.65%
|59.71%
|★★★½
|6
|2 Central
|Peterborough City
|$379,008
|90.91%
|74.43%
|94.87%
|99.24%
|85.62%
|8.03%
|60.61%
|★★★½
|7
|1 South
|Peterborough City
|$397,119
|81.82%
|67.61%
|99.40%
|102.89%
|89.71%
|9.59%
|59.78%
|★★★½
|8
|2 North
|Peterborough City
|$395,561
|84.09%
|75.57%
|99.01%
|97.89%
|89.36%
|8.94%
|60.60%
|★★★½
|9
|4 Central
|Peterborough City
|$402,632
|70.45%
|78.98%
|100.78%
|105.43%
|90.96%
|9.09%
|60.38%
|★★★½
|10
|4 South
|Peterborough City
|$401,978
|75.00%
|65.91%
|100.62%
|104.15%
|90.81%
|8.75%
|60.00%
|★★★½
|11
|Peterborough North
|Peterborough City
|$406,633
|59.09%
|80.11%
|101.78%
|100.64%
|91.86%
|5.80%
|63.40%
|★★★½
|12
|3 South
|Peterborough City
|$402,948
|68.18%
|65.91%
|100.86%
|104.40%
|91.03%
|7.91%
|60.08%
|★★★½
|13
|3 Old West End
|Peterborough City
|$418,556
|52.27%
|73.30%
|104.77%
|96.68%
|94.56%
|8.33%
|60.11%
|★★★½
|14
|5 West
|Peterborough City
|$404,959
|63.64%
|66.48%
|101.36%
|93.54%
|91.48%
|9.20%
|59.62%
|★★★½
|15
|1 Central
|Peterborough City
|$399,990
|77.27%
|64.20%
|100.12%
|104.74%
|90.36%
|9.60%
|58.66%
|★★★½
|16
|5 East
|Peterborough City
|$410,972
|54.55%
|78.98%
|102.87%
|101.52%
|92.84%
|8.97%
|60.22%
|★★★½
|17
|4 North
|Peterborough City
|$403,086
|65.91%
|53.98%
|100.89%
|99.76%
|91.06%
|8.62%
|58.54%
|★★★
|18
|3 North
|Peterborough City
|$410,796
|56.82%
|71.59%
|102.82%
|101.67%
|92.80%
|8.04%
|60.20%
|★★★
|19
|1 University Heights
|Peterborough City
|$402,442
|72.73%
|59.09%
|100.73%
|99.60%
|90.92%
|9.71%
|58.13%
|★★★
|20
|1 North
|Peterborough City
|$405,885
|61.36%
|63.07%
|101.60%
|100.45%
|91.69%
|9.27%
|59.30%
|★★★
|21
|Otonabee-South Monaghan Twp
|County
|$419,986
|88.64%
|40.91%
|94.88%
|87.75%
|94.88%
|-1.19%
|58.86%
|★★★
|22
|Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Twp
|County
|$325,934
|100.00%
|3.98%
|73.63%
|68.10%
|73.63%
|1.06%
|16.53%
|★★★
|23
|Douro Dummer Twp
|County
|$592,076
|2.27%
|97.73%
|133.76%
|123.71%
|133.76%
|10.02%
|70.71%
|★★★
|24
|Cavan Monaghan Twp
|County
|$525,903
|9.09%
|71.59%
|118.81%
|109.88%
|118.81%
|-4.24%
|62.94%
|★★½
|25
|Peterborough West
|Peterborough City
|$475,261
|6.82%
|74.43%
|118.96%
|109.78%
|107.37%
|9.07%
|59.82%
|★★½
|26
|Selwyn Township
|County
|$529,530
|4.55%
|74.43%
|119.63%
|110.64%
|119.63%
|12.10%
|60.22%
|★★½
|27
|Millbrook Village
|County
|$479,591
|43.18%
|19.89%
|108.34%
|100.21%
|108.34%
|5.85%
|50.93%
|★★½
|28
|Douro Township
|County
|$478,448
|45.45%
|29.55%
|108.09%
|99.97%
|108.09%
|5.80%
|51.57%
|★★½
|29
|Chandos Township
|County
|$484,526
|29.55%
|38.07%
|109.46%
|101.24%
|109.46%
|6.65%
|52.84%
|★★½
|30
|BurleighAnstruther Township
|County
|$484,415
|31.82%
|37.50%
|109.43%
|101.21%
|109.43%
|5.39%
|53.56%
|★★
|31
|GalwayCavendish Township
|County
|$483,031
|34.09%
|29.55%
|109.12%
|100.92%
|109.12%
|5.50%
|52.00%
|★★
|32
|Lakefield Village
|County
|$465,535
|50.00%
|8.52%
|105.17%
|97.27%
|105.17%
|2.47%
|48.65%
|★★
|33
|Cavan Twp
|County
|$485,757
|25.00%
|30.68%
|109.74%
|101.49%
|109.74%
|5.63%
|52.70%
|★★
|34
|Dummer Township
|County
|$480,963
|38.64%
|14.77%
|108.65%
|100.49%
|108.65%
|3.83%
|50.94%
|★★
|35
|Harvey Township
|County
|$482,928
|36.36%
|27.84%
|109.10%
|100.90%
|109.10%
|3.95%
|52.93%
|★★
|36
|Belmont-Methuen
|County
|$493,743
|15.91%
|42.61%
|111.54%
|103.16%
|111.54%
|5.72%
|55.15%
|★★
|37
|Havelock Village
|County
|$495,548
|13.64%
|31.82%
|111.95%
|103.54%
|111.95%
|4.36%
|53.27%
|★★
|38
|North Monaghan (Twp)
|County
|$480,521
|40.91%
|23.86%
|108.55%
|100.40%
|108.55%
|6.04%
|51.16%
|★★
|39
|Ennismore Township
|County
|$473,697
|47.73%
|10.80%
|107.01%
|98.97%
|107.01%
|2.81%
|49.65%
|★★
|40
|Asphodel Township
|County
|$487,923
|20.45%
|34.09%
|110.23%
|101.95%
|110.23%
|4.65%
|53.32%
|★★
|41
|Otonabee Township
|County
|$485,080
|27.27%
|22.73%
|109.58%
|101.35%
|109.58%
|4.87%
|51.37%
|★★
|42
|Trent Lakes (Muni)
|County
|$502,654
|11.36%
|30.11%
|113.55%
|105.02%
|113.55%
|7.93%
|51.53%
|★★
|43
|Norwood
|County
|$487,663
|22.73%
|17.05%
|110.17%
|101.89%
|110.17%
|4.66%
|51.22%
|★★
|44
|North Kawartha Twp
|County
|$492,726
|18.18%
|3.98%
|111.31%
|102.95%
|111.31%
|-12.64%
|36.27%
|★½
Peterborough’s top 3 neighbourhoods to buy
1. Peterborough Central
Urban dwellers will want to check out this year’s No. 1 community, Peterborough Central. This neighbourhood is within easy walking distance of all amenities and, for those who work downtown, the commute is super easy. Better still, average house prices are 14.4% cheaper than surrounding communities, and just over 9% cheaper than average home prices in the Greater Peterborough Area. The last five years have seen prices appreciate by 61%—and there’s still room to grow based on current value. So it’s a great buy.
2. Asphodel-Norwood
If you’re looking for a bit more privacy, consider this year’s No. 2-ranked neighbourhood, located east of Peterborough. The township of Asphodel-Norwood offers the best of rural life with main streets, central churches and barn-board barns on large acreages, but within an easy 30-minute drive of the city. Average home prices here are 13% less than Greater Peterborough average rates, and house hunters get a large variety of properties to pick from, including turn-of-the-century farms, pond-side ranchers, and four-bedroom, two-bath family homes.
3. Peterborough South
If your family loves sports, live events or shopping, the No. 3-ranked neighbourhood might be the ideal place for you to to put down roots.
Peterborough South is home to the Memorial Centre, where the city’s Ontario Hockey League Team, the Peterborough Petes, play, as well as the Peterborough Lakers lacrosse team. Peterborough Memorial Centre also hosts major concerts and events (Snoop Dogg played there in the spring of 2019).
This neighbourhood is home to the city’s largest mall, the two-storey Landsdowne Place, where you can find the usual chain stores.
Property in this community gets snapped up pretty quickly, with homes lasting an average of 22 days on the market in 2018. And according to our statistics, the neighbourhood offers both good value and momentum, as well as better-than-average realtor scores. Average housing prices in Peterborough South are 10% cheaper than the average for the area, and more than 20% below the average housing price Greater Peterborough.