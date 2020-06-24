ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results.

Rank Area Province Neighbourhood Area average price 2019 Value Momentum Average price vs. area Average price vs. metro district Average price vs. greater city area 1-Year price change 5-Year price change Final star rating 1 Colwood BC Colwood Corners $743,665 83.60 79.94 115.10% 76.80% 81.60% 94.30% 268.90% ★★★½ 2 Colwood BC Hatley Park $743,665 86.96 74.15 111.10% 74.10% 78.80% 106.77% 143.50% ★★★½ 3 Langford BC La Langford Proper $742,914 87.77 54.84 110.10% 73.50% 78.00% 99.93% 134.80% ★★★½ 4 Malahat & Area BC ML Cobble Hill $714,950 80.65 80.49 115.30% 80.00% 81.70% 105.63% 155.90% ★★★★ 5 Z03-Duncan BC Z03 East Duncan $634,895 72.58 81.66 119.40% 93.30% 84.60% 126.24% 160.80% ★★★ 6 Saanich East BC SE Quadra $994,243 63.84 72.03 147.80% 73.80% 104.80% 108.90% 137.30% ★★★½ 7 Z04-Nanaimo BC Z04 University District $661,699 92.07 30.23 97.80% 73.30% 69.30% 157.98% 0 ★★★½ 8 Colwood BC Wishart North $743,665 89.52 62.42 106.60% 71.10% 75.50% 102.44% 138.50% ★★★ 9 Langford BC La Mill Hill $742,914 83.06 57.94 115.30% 77.00% 81.70% 104.26% 127.50% ★★★ 10 Langford BC La Fairway $742,914 71.37 67.27 125.60% 83.90% 89.00% 155.76% 129.00% ★★★ 11 Victoria BC Vi Mayfair $957,519 53.63 76.09 157.20% 81.40% 111.40% 113.93% 149.70% ★★★½ 12 Sooke BC Sk Port Renfrew $625,427 99.33 63.01 60.50% 48.00% 42.90% 95.24% 162.10% ★★ 13 Sooke BC Sk Whiffin Spit $625,427 84.01 57.27 105.20% 83.40% 74.60% 96.47% 144.00% ★★★½ 14 Saanich East BC SE Camosun $994,243 56.32 67.47 155.80% 77.70% 110.40% 92.30% 160.70% ★★★½ 15 Saanich East BC SE High Quadra $994,243 50.54 69.74 162.00% 80.90% 114.90% 95.99% 160.30% ★★★ 16 Victoria BC Vi Burnside $957,519 71.91 63.62 138.50% 71.70% 98.20% 106.61% 134.20% ★★★ 17 Victoria BC Vi Hillside $957,519 68.15 56.37 141.70% 73.40% 100.40% 104.57% 120.70% ★★★ 18 Langford BC La Glen Lake $742,914 84.68 59.42 114.60% 76.50% 81.20% 95.07% 137.90% ★★★ 19 Victoria BC Vi Jubilee $957,519 51.48 64.71 159.40% 82.60% 113.00% 97.26% 141.20% ★★★ 20 Sooke BC Sk Saseenos $625,427 75.40 73.81 116.70% 92.60% 82.70% 92.26% 184.50% ★★½ 21 Z04-Nanaimo BC Z04 North Nanaimo $661,699 51.21 81.25 143.90% 107.90% 102.00% 116.67% 327.60% ★★★ 22 Victoria BC Vi Oaklands $957,519 50.94 70.83 159.90% 82.90% 113.40% 109.32% 135.70% ★★★ 23 Esquimalt BC Es Old Esquimalt $819,958 73.12 59.81 128.70% 77.80% 91.20% 92.17% 148.90% ★★★ 24 Z05-Parksville/Qualicum BC Z05 Parksville $650,833 75.40 60.38 117.90% 89.90% 83.60% 119.88% 145.20% ★★★ 25 Sidney BC Si Sidney South-West $846,423 88.58 36.00 112.60% 66.00% 79.80% 91.50% 121.20% ★★★ 26 Victoria West BC VW Victoria West $821,757 47.31 66.65 157.60% 95.20% 111.70% 98.45% 145.10% ★★★ 27 Central Saanich BC CS Brentwood Bay $943,669 62.10 73.83 147.00% 77.30% 104.20% 97.15% 148.70% ★★★ 28 Langford BC La Langford Lake $742,914 90.05 48.00 106.00% 70.80% 75.10% 91.39% 142.10% ★★★ 29 Colwood BC Triangle $743,665 78.90 49.43 119.10% 79.50% 84.40% 82.89% 147.70% ★★★ 30 View Royal BC VR Six Mile $780,125 77.55 50.21 121.50% 77.20% 86.10% 79.72% 133.90% ★★½ 31 Z04-Nanaimo BC Z04 Departure Bay $661,699 93.55 43.35 92.70% 69.50% 65.70% 0 144.10% ★★★ 32 Sooke BC Sk Broomhill $625,427 81.72 60.90 107.30% 85.10% 76.10% 111.87% 132.20% ★★★ 33 Saanich East BC SE Gordon Head $994,243 40.86 88.41 175.00% 87.30% 124.00% 106.72% 177.90% ★★★ 34 Victoria BC Vi Central Park $957,519 61.96 59.04 147.90% 76.60% 104.80% 104.31% 129.80% ★★★ 35 Esquimalt BC Es Esquimalt $819,958 77.55 59.00 122.60% 74.20% 86.90% 94.85% 143.00% ★★★ 36 Esquimalt BC Es Gorge Vale $819,958 54.97 63.22 149.40% 90.40% 105.90% 104.92% 130.50% ★★★ 37 Gulf Islands BC GI Mayne Island $733,298 85.89 58.49 111.50% 75.40% 79.00% 110.34% 132.50% ★★★ 38 Colwood BC Wishart South $743,665 84.41 57.71 114.70% 76.50% 81.30% 98.60% 132.50% ★★½ 39 Victoria BC Vi Fairfield East $957,519 28.90 81.33 192.10% 99.50% 136.10% 102.23% 153.90% ★★★ 40 Saanich East BC SE Lambrick Park $994,243 65.19 57.37 146.70% 73.20% 104.00% 94.69% 132.80% ★★★ 41 Victoria BC Vi Fernwood $957,519 48.12 65.53 163.20% 84.50% 115.70% 98.54% 146.10% ★★★ 42 Z03-Duncan BC Z03 Crofton $634,895 97.72 41.63 81.70% 63.80% 57.90% 104.45% 126.00% ★★★ 43 Langford BC La Atkins $742,914 74.87 70.56 122.00% 81.50% 86.50% 91.39% 166.10% ★★★½ 44 Central Saanich BC CS Turgoose $943,669 59.54 73.85 149.90% 78.80% 106.30% 89.78% 180.20% ★★★½ 45 Gulf Islands BC GI Piers Island $733,298 96.37 42.01 86.80% 58.70% 61.60% 0 138.50% ★★★ 46 Z04-Nanaimo BC Z04 South Nanaimo $661,699 94.76 12.98 90.70% 68.00% 64.30% 0 0 ★★★½ 47 Langford BC La Thetis Heights $742,914 77.28 38.52 119.60% 79.90% 84.80% 90.63% 126.90% ★★★ 48 Saanich West BC SW Tillicum $803,430 69.35 57.51 132.20% 81.70% 93.70% 99.03% 142.50% ★★★½ 49 Esquimalt BC Es Kinsmen Park $819,958 43.95 74.80 161.60% 97.80% 114.50% 107.90% 135.50% ★★★ 50 Central Saanich BC CS Hawthorne $943,669 97.85 9.20 82.00% 43.10% 58.10% 84.07% 0 ★★★ 51 Langford BC La Goldstream $742,914 64.25 67.14 136.40% 91.10% 96.70% 117.97% 139.90% ★★★½ 52 Saanich West BC SW Marigold $803,430 63.71 55.99 139.00% 85.80% 98.50% 106.61% 128.80% ★★★½ 53 Victoria BC Vi Downtown $957,519 44.62 42.46 168.10% 87.10% 119.20% 96.90% 121.60% ★★★½ 54 Saanich East BC SE Lake Hill $994,243 68.01 49.72 142.90% 71.30% 101.30% 94.68% 126.30% ★★★ 55 Saanich East BC SE Swan Lake $994,243 70.83 40.87 139.80% 69.80% 99.10% 104.42% 103.80% ★★★½ 56 Langford BC La Westhills $742,914 57.66 49.25 141.80% 94.70% 100.50% 100.04% 123.30% ★★★ 57 Z04-Nanaimo BC Z04 Central Nanaimo $661,699 72.85 26.66 120.20% 90.10% 85.20% 108.40% 83.60% ★★★½ 58 Saanich West BC SW Glanford $803,430 65.73 62.75 137.40% 84.80% 97.40% 105.90% 125.00% ★★★ 59 Z03-Duncan BC Z03 West Duncan $634,895 87.63 24.88 101.90% 79.60% 72.20% 109.05% 0 ★★★ 60 Sooke BC Sk Sooke Vill Core $625,427 88.44 39.72 99.90% 79.20% 70.80% 94.48% 128.30% ★★★ 61 Saanich West BC SW Gateway $803,430 79.30 35.41 121.30% 74.90% 86.00% 96.70% 123.10% ★★★ 62 Sooke BC Sk Sooke River $625,427 98.66 13.65 78.10% 62.00% 55.40% 66.14% 104.50% ★★★½ 63 Z10-Islands BC Z10 Thetis Island (Zone 3) $616,667 96.51 35.69 84.20% 67.70% 59.70% 0 132.40% ★★★ 64 Sooke BC Sk Sunriver $625,427 84.68 37.72 104.70% 83.00% 74.20% 100.81% 113.20% ★★★ 65 Esquimalt BC Es Saxe Point $819,958 34.01 74.38 174.10% 105.30% 123.40% 114.62% 135.30% ★★½ 66 Saanich East BC SE Broadmead $994,243 34.41 72.96 186.50% 93.00% 132.20% 96.85% 160.00% ★★★ 67 Sidney BC Si Sidney North-West $846,423 75.13 26.95 128.20% 75.10% 90.90% 86.46% 115.90% ★★★½ 68 Saanich West BC SW Rudd Park $803,430 77.28 27.06 122.20% 75.50% 86.60% 85.39% 123.30% ★★★ 69 Sidney BC Si Sidney North-East $846,423 46.10 57.56 161.10% 94.40% 114.20% 89.20% 151.00% ★★★ 70 Langford BC La Florence Lake $742,914 66.40 61.85 132.60% 88.50% 94.00% 108.58% 120.70% ★★★ 71 Langford BC La Jacklin $742,914 58.74 33.34 141.10% 94.20% 100.00% 157.30% 0 ★★★½ 72 Saanich East BC SE Arbutus $994,243 35.35 64.71 185.10% 92.40% 131.20% 69.63% 210.10% ★★★ 73 Z03-Duncan BC Z03 Lake Cowichan $634,895 96.37 16.29 84.40% 65.90% 59.80% 86.66% 67.50% ★★★ 74 Langford BC La Happy Valley $742,914 77.82 33.76 119.40% 79.70% 84.60% 97.37% 112.10% ★★★½ 75 Z03-Duncan BC Z03 Chemainus $634,895 40.59 76.53 157.00% 122.70% 111.30% 130.88% 162.10% ★★★ 76 Saanich East BC SE Mt Doug $994,243 22.98 68.35 208.00% 103.80% 147.40% 100.88% 144.00% ★★★ 77 Victoria BC Vi Fairfield West $957,519 17.47 72.40 228.60% 118.40% 162.00% 102.55% 143.00% ★★★ 78 Saanich West BC SW Northridge $803,430 49.87 51.19 153.90% 95.00% 109.10% 97.37% 130.10% ★★★½ 79 Sooke BC Sk Kemp Lake $625,427 58.33 48.76 135.10% 107.20% 95.80% 143.22% 92.20% ★★★ 80 Sooke BC Sk Otter Point $625,427 66.26 33.33 123.60% 98.00% 87.60% 92.89% 124.40% ★★★ 81 North Saanich BC NS Bazan Bay $1,157,001 44.22 74.20 179.60% 77.00% 127.30% 102.10% 159.00% ★★★½ 82 Sooke BC Sk John Muir $625,427 74.46 36.57 117.10% 92.90% 83.00% 102.25% 108.50% ★★★ 83 Z04-Nanaimo BC Z04 Diver Lake $661,699 94.09 0 92.30% 69.20% 65.40% 0 0 ★★★½ 84 Langford BC La Luxton $742,914 51.34 28.92 148.30% 99.00% 105.10% 102.44% 111.60% ★★★★ 85 Z05-Parksville/Qualicum BC Z05 Qualicum Beach $650,833 50.54 32.96 143.90% 109.70% 102.00% 104.20% 0 ★★★★ 86 Saanich West BC SW West Saanich $803,430 9.95 67.20 264.60% 163.40% 187.50% 100.10% 138.60% ★★★ 87 Z03-Duncan BC Z03 Cowichan Bay $634,895 42.34 62.60 154.30% 120.60% 109.40% 125.41% 124.60% ★★★ 88 Sooke BC Sk East Sooke $625,427 43.82 58.41 152.50% 120.90% 108.10% 102.90% 142.60% ★★★½ 89 Malahat & Area BC ML Shawnigan Lake $714,950 59.27 41.23 139.60% 96.80% 98.90% 113.66% 108.30% ★★★ 90 Z01-Campbell River BC Z01 Campbell River City $633,333 100.00 1.13 53.40% 41.80% 37.90% 50.00% 0 ★★½ 91 Colwood BC Royal Bay $743,665 70.83 25.01 125.90% 84.00% 89.20% 70.84% 116.00% ★★½ 92 Central Saanich BC CS Tanner $943,669 29.44 59.40 190.50% 100.10% 135.00% 106.16% 130.90% ★★★ 93 Colwood BC Sun Ridge $743,665 59.41 29.48 140.70% 93.90% 99.70% 101.92% 106.50% ★★★ 94 Oak Bay BC OB North Oak Bay $1,469,636 18.68 64.15 284.10% 95.90% 201.40% 99.06% 148.00% ★★★ 95 Saanich East BC SE Cedar Hill $994,243 46.24 43.41 166.90% 83.30% 118.30% 96.50% 127.20% ★★★ 96 View Royal BC VR Hospital $780,125 49.73 25.87 153.60% 97.70% 108.90% 82.96% 117.30% ★★★ 97 Colwood BC Colwood Lake $743,665 59.95 27.26 140.50% 93.70% 99.60% 93.88% 115.60% ★★★ 98 Sooke BC Sk Jordan River $625,427 86.02 14.04 102.90% 81.60% 72.90% 0 0 ★★★½ 99 Central Saanich BC CS Saanichton $943,669 34.14 59.23 181.80% 95.60% 128.80% 105.80% 121.90% ★★★ 100 Sooke BC Sk 17 Mile $625,427 60.62 43.90 130.50% 103.50% 92.50% 118.99% 100.90% ★★★½ 101 Oak Bay BC OB Henderson $1,469,636 35.89 59.70 219.20% 74.00% 155.40% 93.12% 140.40% ★★★ 102 Gulf Islands BC GI Saturna Island $733,298 78.76 23.77 118.20% 80.00% 83.80% 98.30% 103.10% ★★★½ 103 Saanich West BC SW Granville $803,430 11.42 76.24 253.40% 156.50% 179.60% 120.31% 153.00% ★★★ 104 Z01-Campbell River BC Z01 Willow Point $633,333 95.03 2.38 87.70% 68.70% 62.20% 69.88% 0 ★★★ 105 Saanich West BC SW Beaver Lake $803,430 16.53 86.81 221.20% 136.60% 156.80% 129.28% 154.30% ★★★ 106 Saanich East BC SE Mt Tolmie $994,243 40.32 52.83 175.30% 87.50% 124.20% 97.12% 131.40% ★★½ 107 Sooke BC Sk Becher Bay $625,427 2.15 83.51 375.70% 298.00% 266.30% 289.86% 187.90% ★★★ 108 Oak Bay BC OB Estevan $1,469,636 16.40 74.79 290.10% 97.90% 205.70% 104.47% 144.90% ★★★½ 109 Gulf Islands BC GI Pender Island $733,298 73.79 25.57 122.00% 82.60% 86.50% 101.37% 99.40% ★★★½ 110 Highlands BC Hi Western Highlands $898,740 22.18 66.69 203.50% 112.40% 144.30% 107.21% 129.40% ★★★ 111 Saanich West BC SW Gorge $803,430 64.25 39.56 138.60% 85.60% 98.20% 93.84% 128.00% ★★★½ 112 Saanich West BC SW Interurban $803,430 52.02 41.09 152.30% 94.00% 107.90% 79.08% 145.00% ★★★ 113 North Saanich BC NS Airport $1,157,001 50.40 54.14 170.50% 73.10% 120.80% 0 158.80% ★★★ 114 Sooke BC Sk West Coast Rd $625,427 61.69 36.98 129.40% 102.60% 91.70% 73.18% 132.40% ★★★½ 115 Victoria BC Vi Rockland $957,519 14.11 54.81 247.20% 128.10% 175.20% 73.10% 163.10% ★★★ 116 Malahat & Area BC ML Mill Bay $714,950 52.96 31.30 145.50% 101.00% 103.10% 98.63% 105.90% ★★★½ 117 Malahat & Area BC ML Malahat Proper $714,950 9.95 92.39 253.60% 176.00% 179.80% 148.92% 186.20% ★★½ 118 Langford BC La Walfred $742,914 54.30 32.96 145.60% 97.20% 103.20% 102.04% 115.50% ★★★ 119 Central Saanich BC CS Keating $943,669 25.00 60.83 199.20% 104.70% 141.20% 124.05% 126.00% ★★★ 120 Saanich West BC SW Royal Oak $803,430 40.19 41.26 164.50% 101.60% 116.60% 93.14% 127.10% ★★★ 121 Z02-Comox Valley BC Z02 Courtenay East $390,000 93.15 0 78.60% 78.80% 55.70% 0 0 ★★½ 122 Saanich East BC SE Maplewood $994,243 47.31 38.04 165.40% 82.50% 117.20% 90.48% 128.50% ★★★ 123 View Royal BC VR Prior Lake $780,125 58.87 31.77 143.10% 91.00% 101.40% 92.81% 115.50% ★★ 124 North Saanich BC NS Swartz Bay $1,157,001 19.62 58.68 240.80% 103.30% 170.70% 107.61% 134.20% ★★★½ 125 Saanich East BC SE Sunnymead $994,243 25.81 51.54 202.90% 101.20% 143.80% 94.29% 133.00% ★★★½ 126 Z04-Nanaimo BC Z04 Extension $661,699 86.29 0 105.80% 79.30% 75.00% 0 0 ★★★ 127 Z01-Campbell River BC Z01 Campbell River North $633,333 33.87 44.30 165.30% 129.50% 117.20% 195.26% 18.00% ★★★ 128 North Saanich BC NS McDonald Park $1,157,001 5.11 83.55 336.70% 144.40% 238.70% 105.07% 187.50% ★★★½ 129 Victoria BC Vi James Bay $957,519 28.09 35.40 193.90% 100.40% 137.40% 91.99% 122.00% ★★★ 130 Saanich East BC SE Cordova Bay $994,243 12.23 56.86 259.10% 129.30% 183.60% 103.54% 129.10% ★★★ 131 Saanich West BC SW Layritz $803,430 34.01 45.17 173.80% 107.30% 123.20% 110.47% 115.60% ★★★ 132 View Royal BC VR Glentana $780,125 28.63 49.10 181.30% 115.30% 128.50% 113.57% 126.40% ★★★½ 133 Saanich West BC SW Portage Inlet $803,430 19.09 52.30 206.10% 127.30% 146.10% 101.35% 136.40% ★★★ 134 Sidney BC Si Sidney South-East $846,423 30.65 31.23 181.30% 106.30% 128.50% 100.11% 113.20% ★★½ 135 Sooke BC Sk Phillips North $625,427 42.74 33.71 153.90% 122.10% 109.10% 0 114.50% ★★★ 136 Saanich East BC SE Cadboro Bay $994,243 9.81 48.79 283.60% 141.50% 201.00% 97.69% 127.00% ★★★ 137 Oak Bay BC OB South Oak Bay $1,469,636 13.84 55.82 305.30% 103.00% 216.40% 94.70% 137.80% ★★½ 138 Langford BC La Humpback $742,914 64.78 19.06 136.40% 91.10% 96.70% 73.56% 120.40% ★★★½ 139 Esquimalt BC Es Rockheights $819,958 36.96 34.14 169.70% 102.70% 120.30% 95.57% 120.60% ★★★½ 140 Metchosin BC Me Rocky Point $1,017,076 19.62 50.80 226.00% 110.20% 160.20% 140.86% 114.40% ★★★½ 141 View Royal BC VR View Royal $780,125 39.78 23.05 163.60% 104.00% 115.90% 93.11% 112.40% ★★★ 142 Highlands BC Hi Bear Mountain $898,740 48.12 24.99 161.20% 89.00% 114.30% 86.97% 108.60% ★★★ 143 Colwood BC Lagoon $743,665 21.24 54.05 197.00% 131.40% 139.60% 120.34% 120.70% ★★★½ 144 Colwood BC Latoria $743,665 45.56 29.63 154.60% 103.20% 109.60% 92.96% 117.00% ★★★ 145 Langford BC La Bear Mountain $742,914 26.34 57.25 183.70% 122.70% 130.20% 106.52% 124.30% ★★★ 146 Z03-Duncan BC Z03 Cowichan Station/Glenora $634,895 75.40 3.27 116.70% 91.20% 82.70% 73.88% 0 ★★★ 147 Metchosin BC Me Kangaroo $1,017,076 22.04 52.39 215.00% 104.90% 152.40% 112.21% 126.30% ★★★½ 148 Metchosin BC Me Metchosin $1,017,076 33.60 35.84 189.50% 92.40% 134.30% 97.79% 111.00% ★★★½ 149 Highlands BC Hi Eastern Highlands $898,740 24.19 56.75 198.90% 109.80% 141.00% 107.62% 129.00% ★★★½ 150 Saanich West BC SW Strawberry Vale $803,430 36.42 28.80 168.50% 104.00% 119.40% 94.67% 114.80% ★★★ 151 Oak Bay BC OB Uplands $1,469,636 2.02 61.72 490.20% 165.50% 347.50% 86.13% 161.60% ★★★½ 152 Gulf Islands BC GI Salt Spring $733,298 34.95 35.78 168.20% 113.80% 119.20% 102.81% 108.10% ★★½ 153 Saanich East BC SE Queenswood $994,243 4.57 68.70 332.80% 166.00% 235.90% 87.66% 157.80% ★★★ 154 Sooke BC Sk Sheringham Pnt $625,427 62.23 2.33 129.00% 102.30% 91.40% 35.86% 78.80% ★★★ 155 Saanich West BC SW Elk Lake $803,430 6.99 49.92 287.20% 177.40% 203.60% 39.04% 193.70% ★★★ 156 Central Saanich BC CS Island View $943,669 5.51 52.45 314.80% 165.50% 223.10% 156.32% 111.90% ★★★½ 157 North Saanich BC NS Deep Cove $1,157,001 13.31 47.64 276.50% 118.60% 196.00% 88.71% 137.40% ★★½ 158 Langford BC La Olympic View $742,914 30.11 18.88 178.40% 119.20% 126.50% 97.24% 0 ★★★½ 159 Saanich West BC SW Prospect Lake $803,430 15.19 56.83 228.20% 140.90% 161.80% 99.08% 129.90% ★★★ 160 North Saanich BC NS Dean Park $1,157,001 36.56 29.45 191.80% 82.30% 136.00% 91.88% 116.40% ★★★★ 161 Z04-Nanaimo BC Z04 North Jingle Pot $661,699 66.13 0 127.00% 95.20% 90.00% 0 0 ★★½ 162 North Saanich BC NS Sandown $1,157,001 47.58 12.10 174.20% 74.70% 123.40% 77.43% 95.10% ★★★½ 163 Z10-Islands BC Z10 Lasqueti Island (Zone 5) $616,667 44.49 23.63 151.20% 121.60% 107.20% 107.30% 0 ★★★½ 164 Metchosin BC Me Olympic View $1,017,076 49.46 5.03 164.40% 80.20% 116.60% 51.02% 0 ★★★ 165 Central Saanich BC CS Oldfield $943,669 30.65 9.44 189.10% 99.40% 134.00% 64.14% 96.00% ★★★½ 166 Sooke BC Sk French Beach $625,427 25.81 27.91 180.30% 143.00% 127.80% 110.55% 41.60% ★★★ 167 North Saanich BC NS Lands End $1,157,001 16.80 21.14 251.90% 108.00% 178.50% 88.49% 100.30% ★★★ 168 Oak Bay BC OB Gonzales $1,469,636 4.17 33.57 397.10% 134.00% 281.50% 90.56% 109.60% ★★★★ 169 Victoria BC Vi Burnside $957,519 45.43 12.98 159.20% 98.30% 112.90% 0 0 ★★★½ 170 Z10-Islands BC Z10 Cortes Island (Zone 1) $616,667 55.78 0 137.60% 110.70% 97.50% 0 0 ★★★ 171 Z03-Duncan BC Z03 Youbou $634,895 27.02 27.02 179.10% 140.00% 127.00% 116.70% 0 ★★★ 172 Metchosin BC Me William Head $1,017,076 9.41 19.07 286.20% 139.60% 202.90% 0 96.40% ★★★ 173 Saanich East BC SE Ten Mile Point $994,243 3.23 42.10 350.70% 175.00% 248.60% 77.82% 150.20% ★★★ 174 Gulf Islands BC GI Galiano $733,298 18.41 42.22 205.60% 139.10% 145.70% 64.97% 202.80% ★★★½ 175 Central Saanich BC CS Willis Point $943,669 16.67 31.71 229.20% 120.50% 162.50% 87.98% 130.40% ★★★ 176 Colwood BC Olympic View $743,665 24.87 19.55 188.80% 125.90% 133.80% 102.13% 0 ★★★ 177 Metchosin BC Me Albert Head $1,017,076 27.42 16.27 201.30% 98.20% 142.70% 92.86% 102.90% ★★★½ 178 North Saanich BC NS Curteis Point $1,157,001 2.96 40.33 382.30% 163.90% 271.00% 136.00% 87.40% ★★★ 179 Central Saanich BC CS Martindale $943,669 14.38 5.83 245.70% 129.20% 174.10% 69.24% 58.30% ★★★ 180 Saanich East BC SE Blenkinsop $994,243 18.28 9.84 228.50% 114.00% 162.00% 90.20% 92.00% ★★★ 181 North Saanich BC NS Ardmore $1,157,001 10.08 24.49 289.50% 124.20% 205.20% 74.01% 106.40% ★★★½ 182 Gulf Islands BC GI Sidney Island $733,298 32.93 0 172.30% 116.60% 122.20% 0 0.00% ★★★ 183 Central Saanich BC CS Inlet $943,669 6.45 14.88 310.30% 163.10% 220.00% 83.08% 109.40% ★★½ 184 Z06-Port Alberni BC Z06 Tofino $3,200,000 10.22 0 645.00% 100.00% 457.20% 0 0 ★★★ 185 Z04-Nanaimo BC Z04 Hammond Bay $661,699 4.44 12.98 322.30% 241.70% 228.50% 0 0 ★★★ 186 Sooke BC Sk Silver Spray $625,427 3.09 0 338.60% 268.60% 240.00% 0 0 ★★★

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

Coming into 2020, the housing market on Vancouver Island looked strong. With the exception of Parksville/Qualicum and Nanaimo, virtually every community on the island favoured the seller. Just before March, realtors and analysts were anticipating a hot spring selling season, with the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) predicting price growth between 3.6% and 6% for most communities on the island.

Then COVID-19 hit. While the impact of the coronavirus is being felt across every sector of the economy, it’s the housing market that sits in a painful wait-and-see pattern. In mid-March, when the outbreak officially hit the B.C. market, housing activity on Vancouver Island dropped dramatically. For example, only 189 single-family homes sold on the island in March 2020; this number increased slightly to 246 homes sold in April, and by the end of May residential real estate activity seemed to be making a comeback with more than 455 single-family homes selling across the island.

The real test, however, is whether housing prices can remain stable. According to the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board’s (VIREB), the benchmark price of a single-family home was $528,800 in May; quite surprisingly, this was 3% higher than the same time frame from the previous year. (Benchmark pricing tracks the value of a typical home in the reported area.) Townhomes and condo-apartments also seem to be weathering current market challenges well, with both property types reporting a 3% year-over-year increase in prices in May 2020.

Still, real estate boards across B.C. continue be conservative in their estimates of how well residential housing will perform this year. Most are predicting a year marked with lower than normal sales activity, which could translate into stagnant or falling prices as the year ends. According to the BCREA, the advantages in favour of a sooner rather than later bounce-back are the current low interest rates and continued pent-up demand.

On the other hand, the slower economy, the market uncertainly, and a prediction that a return to normal isn’t in the cards means that many anticipate a tough go for island housing markets for the foreseeable future.