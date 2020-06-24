Where to buy real estate in 2020: Vancouver Island
What makes Colwood Corners our top pick is its seaside location, proximity to parks and plentiful supply of retail stores.
What makes Colwood Corners our top pick is its seaside location, proximity to parks and plentiful supply of retail stores.
Advertisement
|Rank
|Area
|Province
|Neighbourhood
|Area average price 2019
|Value
|Momentum
|Average price vs. area
|Average price vs. metro district
|Average price vs. greater city area
|1-Year price change
|5-Year price change
|Final star rating
|1
|Colwood
|BC
|Colwood Corners
|$743,665
|83.60
|79.94
|115.10%
|76.80%
|81.60%
|94.30%
|268.90%
|★★★½
|2
|Colwood
|BC
|Hatley Park
|$743,665
|86.96
|74.15
|111.10%
|74.10%
|78.80%
|106.77%
|143.50%
|★★★½
|3
|Langford
|BC
|La Langford Proper
|$742,914
|87.77
|54.84
|110.10%
|73.50%
|78.00%
|99.93%
|134.80%
|★★★½
|4
|Malahat & Area
|BC
|ML Cobble Hill
|$714,950
|80.65
|80.49
|115.30%
|80.00%
|81.70%
|105.63%
|155.90%
|★★★★
|5
|Z03-Duncan
|BC
|Z03 East Duncan
|$634,895
|72.58
|81.66
|119.40%
|93.30%
|84.60%
|126.24%
|160.80%
|★★★
|6
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Quadra
|$994,243
|63.84
|72.03
|147.80%
|73.80%
|104.80%
|108.90%
|137.30%
|★★★½
|7
|Z04-Nanaimo
|BC
|Z04 University District
|$661,699
|92.07
|30.23
|97.80%
|73.30%
|69.30%
|157.98%
|0
|★★★½
|8
|Colwood
|BC
|Wishart North
|$743,665
|89.52
|62.42
|106.60%
|71.10%
|75.50%
|102.44%
|138.50%
|★★★
|9
|Langford
|BC
|La Mill Hill
|$742,914
|83.06
|57.94
|115.30%
|77.00%
|81.70%
|104.26%
|127.50%
|★★★
|10
|Langford
|BC
|La Fairway
|$742,914
|71.37
|67.27
|125.60%
|83.90%
|89.00%
|155.76%
|129.00%
|★★★
|11
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Mayfair
|$957,519
|53.63
|76.09
|157.20%
|81.40%
|111.40%
|113.93%
|149.70%
|★★★½
|12
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Port Renfrew
|$625,427
|99.33
|63.01
|60.50%
|48.00%
|42.90%
|95.24%
|162.10%
|★★
|13
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Whiffin Spit
|$625,427
|84.01
|57.27
|105.20%
|83.40%
|74.60%
|96.47%
|144.00%
|★★★½
|14
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Camosun
|$994,243
|56.32
|67.47
|155.80%
|77.70%
|110.40%
|92.30%
|160.70%
|★★★½
|15
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE High Quadra
|$994,243
|50.54
|69.74
|162.00%
|80.90%
|114.90%
|95.99%
|160.30%
|★★★
|16
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Burnside
|$957,519
|71.91
|63.62
|138.50%
|71.70%
|98.20%
|106.61%
|134.20%
|★★★
|17
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Hillside
|$957,519
|68.15
|56.37
|141.70%
|73.40%
|100.40%
|104.57%
|120.70%
|★★★
|18
|Langford
|BC
|La Glen Lake
|$742,914
|84.68
|59.42
|114.60%
|76.50%
|81.20%
|95.07%
|137.90%
|★★★
|19
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Jubilee
|$957,519
|51.48
|64.71
|159.40%
|82.60%
|113.00%
|97.26%
|141.20%
|★★★
|20
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Saseenos
|$625,427
|75.40
|73.81
|116.70%
|92.60%
|82.70%
|92.26%
|184.50%
|★★½
|21
|Z04-Nanaimo
|BC
|Z04 North Nanaimo
|$661,699
|51.21
|81.25
|143.90%
|107.90%
|102.00%
|116.67%
|327.60%
|★★★
|22
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Oaklands
|$957,519
|50.94
|70.83
|159.90%
|82.90%
|113.40%
|109.32%
|135.70%
|★★★
|23
|Esquimalt
|BC
|Es Old Esquimalt
|$819,958
|73.12
|59.81
|128.70%
|77.80%
|91.20%
|92.17%
|148.90%
|★★★
|24
|Z05-Parksville/Qualicum
|BC
|Z05 Parksville
|$650,833
|75.40
|60.38
|117.90%
|89.90%
|83.60%
|119.88%
|145.20%
|★★★
|25
|Sidney
|BC
|Si Sidney South-West
|$846,423
|88.58
|36.00
|112.60%
|66.00%
|79.80%
|91.50%
|121.20%
|★★★
|26
|Victoria West
|BC
|VW Victoria West
|$821,757
|47.31
|66.65
|157.60%
|95.20%
|111.70%
|98.45%
|145.10%
|★★★
|27
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Brentwood Bay
|$943,669
|62.10
|73.83
|147.00%
|77.30%
|104.20%
|97.15%
|148.70%
|★★★
|28
|Langford
|BC
|La Langford Lake
|$742,914
|90.05
|48.00
|106.00%
|70.80%
|75.10%
|91.39%
|142.10%
|★★★
|29
|Colwood
|BC
|Triangle
|$743,665
|78.90
|49.43
|119.10%
|79.50%
|84.40%
|82.89%
|147.70%
|★★★
|30
|View Royal
|BC
|VR Six Mile
|$780,125
|77.55
|50.21
|121.50%
|77.20%
|86.10%
|79.72%
|133.90%
|★★½
|31
|Z04-Nanaimo
|BC
|Z04 Departure Bay
|$661,699
|93.55
|43.35
|92.70%
|69.50%
|65.70%
|0
|144.10%
|★★★
|32
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Broomhill
|$625,427
|81.72
|60.90
|107.30%
|85.10%
|76.10%
|111.87%
|132.20%
|★★★
|33
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Gordon Head
|$994,243
|40.86
|88.41
|175.00%
|87.30%
|124.00%
|106.72%
|177.90%
|★★★
|34
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Central Park
|$957,519
|61.96
|59.04
|147.90%
|76.60%
|104.80%
|104.31%
|129.80%
|★★★
|35
|Esquimalt
|BC
|Es Esquimalt
|$819,958
|77.55
|59.00
|122.60%
|74.20%
|86.90%
|94.85%
|143.00%
|★★★
|36
|Esquimalt
|BC
|Es Gorge Vale
|$819,958
|54.97
|63.22
|149.40%
|90.40%
|105.90%
|104.92%
|130.50%
|★★★
|37
|Gulf Islands
|BC
|GI Mayne Island
|$733,298
|85.89
|58.49
|111.50%
|75.40%
|79.00%
|110.34%
|132.50%
|★★★
|38
|Colwood
|BC
|Wishart South
|$743,665
|84.41
|57.71
|114.70%
|76.50%
|81.30%
|98.60%
|132.50%
|★★½
|39
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Fairfield East
|$957,519
|28.90
|81.33
|192.10%
|99.50%
|136.10%
|102.23%
|153.90%
|★★★
|40
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Lambrick Park
|$994,243
|65.19
|57.37
|146.70%
|73.20%
|104.00%
|94.69%
|132.80%
|★★★
|41
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Fernwood
|$957,519
|48.12
|65.53
|163.20%
|84.50%
|115.70%
|98.54%
|146.10%
|★★★
|42
|Z03-Duncan
|BC
|Z03 Crofton
|$634,895
|97.72
|41.63
|81.70%
|63.80%
|57.90%
|104.45%
|126.00%
|★★★
|43
|Langford
|BC
|La Atkins
|$742,914
|74.87
|70.56
|122.00%
|81.50%
|86.50%
|91.39%
|166.10%
|★★★½
|44
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Turgoose
|$943,669
|59.54
|73.85
|149.90%
|78.80%
|106.30%
|89.78%
|180.20%
|★★★½
|45
|Gulf Islands
|BC
|GI Piers Island
|$733,298
|96.37
|42.01
|86.80%
|58.70%
|61.60%
|0
|138.50%
|★★★
|46
|Z04-Nanaimo
|BC
|Z04 South Nanaimo
|$661,699
|94.76
|12.98
|90.70%
|68.00%
|64.30%
|0
|0
|★★★½
|47
|Langford
|BC
|La Thetis Heights
|$742,914
|77.28
|38.52
|119.60%
|79.90%
|84.80%
|90.63%
|126.90%
|★★★
|48
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Tillicum
|$803,430
|69.35
|57.51
|132.20%
|81.70%
|93.70%
|99.03%
|142.50%
|★★★½
|49
|Esquimalt
|BC
|Es Kinsmen Park
|$819,958
|43.95
|74.80
|161.60%
|97.80%
|114.50%
|107.90%
|135.50%
|★★★
|50
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Hawthorne
|$943,669
|97.85
|9.20
|82.00%
|43.10%
|58.10%
|84.07%
|0
|★★★
|51
|Langford
|BC
|La Goldstream
|$742,914
|64.25
|67.14
|136.40%
|91.10%
|96.70%
|117.97%
|139.90%
|★★★½
|52
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Marigold
|$803,430
|63.71
|55.99
|139.00%
|85.80%
|98.50%
|106.61%
|128.80%
|★★★½
|53
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Downtown
|$957,519
|44.62
|42.46
|168.10%
|87.10%
|119.20%
|96.90%
|121.60%
|★★★½
|54
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Lake Hill
|$994,243
|68.01
|49.72
|142.90%
|71.30%
|101.30%
|94.68%
|126.30%
|★★★
|55
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Swan Lake
|$994,243
|70.83
|40.87
|139.80%
|69.80%
|99.10%
|104.42%
|103.80%
|★★★½
|56
|Langford
|BC
|La Westhills
|$742,914
|57.66
|49.25
|141.80%
|94.70%
|100.50%
|100.04%
|123.30%
|★★★
|57
|Z04-Nanaimo
|BC
|Z04 Central Nanaimo
|$661,699
|72.85
|26.66
|120.20%
|90.10%
|85.20%
|108.40%
|83.60%
|★★★½
|58
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Glanford
|$803,430
|65.73
|62.75
|137.40%
|84.80%
|97.40%
|105.90%
|125.00%
|★★★
|59
|Z03-Duncan
|BC
|Z03 West Duncan
|$634,895
|87.63
|24.88
|101.90%
|79.60%
|72.20%
|109.05%
|0
|★★★
|60
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Sooke Vill Core
|$625,427
|88.44
|39.72
|99.90%
|79.20%
|70.80%
|94.48%
|128.30%
|★★★
|61
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Gateway
|$803,430
|79.30
|35.41
|121.30%
|74.90%
|86.00%
|96.70%
|123.10%
|★★★
|62
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Sooke River
|$625,427
|98.66
|13.65
|78.10%
|62.00%
|55.40%
|66.14%
|104.50%
|★★★½
|63
|Z10-Islands
|BC
|Z10 Thetis Island (Zone 3)
|$616,667
|96.51
|35.69
|84.20%
|67.70%
|59.70%
|0
|132.40%
|★★★
|64
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Sunriver
|$625,427
|84.68
|37.72
|104.70%
|83.00%
|74.20%
|100.81%
|113.20%
|★★★
|65
|Esquimalt
|BC
|Es Saxe Point
|$819,958
|34.01
|74.38
|174.10%
|105.30%
|123.40%
|114.62%
|135.30%
|★★½
|66
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Broadmead
|$994,243
|34.41
|72.96
|186.50%
|93.00%
|132.20%
|96.85%
|160.00%
|★★★
|67
|Sidney
|BC
|Si Sidney North-West
|$846,423
|75.13
|26.95
|128.20%
|75.10%
|90.90%
|86.46%
|115.90%
|★★★½
|68
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Rudd Park
|$803,430
|77.28
|27.06
|122.20%
|75.50%
|86.60%
|85.39%
|123.30%
|★★★
|69
|Sidney
|BC
|Si Sidney North-East
|$846,423
|46.10
|57.56
|161.10%
|94.40%
|114.20%
|89.20%
|151.00%
|★★★
|70
|Langford
|BC
|La Florence Lake
|$742,914
|66.40
|61.85
|132.60%
|88.50%
|94.00%
|108.58%
|120.70%
|★★★
|71
|Langford
|BC
|La Jacklin
|$742,914
|58.74
|33.34
|141.10%
|94.20%
|100.00%
|157.30%
|0
|★★★½
|72
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Arbutus
|$994,243
|35.35
|64.71
|185.10%
|92.40%
|131.20%
|69.63%
|210.10%
|★★★
|73
|Z03-Duncan
|BC
|Z03 Lake Cowichan
|$634,895
|96.37
|16.29
|84.40%
|65.90%
|59.80%
|86.66%
|67.50%
|★★★
|74
|Langford
|BC
|La Happy Valley
|$742,914
|77.82
|33.76
|119.40%
|79.70%
|84.60%
|97.37%
|112.10%
|★★★½
|75
|Z03-Duncan
|BC
|Z03 Chemainus
|$634,895
|40.59
|76.53
|157.00%
|122.70%
|111.30%
|130.88%
|162.10%
|★★★
|76
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Mt Doug
|$994,243
|22.98
|68.35
|208.00%
|103.80%
|147.40%
|100.88%
|144.00%
|★★★
|77
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Fairfield West
|$957,519
|17.47
|72.40
|228.60%
|118.40%
|162.00%
|102.55%
|143.00%
|★★★
|78
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Northridge
|$803,430
|49.87
|51.19
|153.90%
|95.00%
|109.10%
|97.37%
|130.10%
|★★★½
|79
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Kemp Lake
|$625,427
|58.33
|48.76
|135.10%
|107.20%
|95.80%
|143.22%
|92.20%
|★★★
|80
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Otter Point
|$625,427
|66.26
|33.33
|123.60%
|98.00%
|87.60%
|92.89%
|124.40%
|★★★
|81
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS Bazan Bay
|$1,157,001
|44.22
|74.20
|179.60%
|77.00%
|127.30%
|102.10%
|159.00%
|★★★½
|82
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk John Muir
|$625,427
|74.46
|36.57
|117.10%
|92.90%
|83.00%
|102.25%
|108.50%
|★★★
|83
|Z04-Nanaimo
|BC
|Z04 Diver Lake
|$661,699
|94.09
|0
|92.30%
|69.20%
|65.40%
|0
|0
|★★★½
|84
|Langford
|BC
|La Luxton
|$742,914
|51.34
|28.92
|148.30%
|99.00%
|105.10%
|102.44%
|111.60%
|★★★★
|85
|Z05-Parksville/Qualicum
|BC
|Z05 Qualicum Beach
|$650,833
|50.54
|32.96
|143.90%
|109.70%
|102.00%
|104.20%
|0
|★★★★
|86
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW West Saanich
|$803,430
|9.95
|67.20
|264.60%
|163.40%
|187.50%
|100.10%
|138.60%
|★★★
|87
|Z03-Duncan
|BC
|Z03 Cowichan Bay
|$634,895
|42.34
|62.60
|154.30%
|120.60%
|109.40%
|125.41%
|124.60%
|★★★
|88
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk East Sooke
|$625,427
|43.82
|58.41
|152.50%
|120.90%
|108.10%
|102.90%
|142.60%
|★★★½
|89
|Malahat & Area
|BC
|ML Shawnigan Lake
|$714,950
|59.27
|41.23
|139.60%
|96.80%
|98.90%
|113.66%
|108.30%
|★★★
|90
|Z01-Campbell River
|BC
|Z01 Campbell River City
|$633,333
|100.00
|1.13
|53.40%
|41.80%
|37.90%
|50.00%
|0
|★★½
|91
|Colwood
|BC
|Royal Bay
|$743,665
|70.83
|25.01
|125.90%
|84.00%
|89.20%
|70.84%
|116.00%
|★★½
|92
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Tanner
|$943,669
|29.44
|59.40
|190.50%
|100.10%
|135.00%
|106.16%
|130.90%
|★★★
|93
|Colwood
|BC
|Sun Ridge
|$743,665
|59.41
|29.48
|140.70%
|93.90%
|99.70%
|101.92%
|106.50%
|★★★
|94
|Oak Bay
|BC
|OB North Oak Bay
|$1,469,636
|18.68
|64.15
|284.10%
|95.90%
|201.40%
|99.06%
|148.00%
|★★★
|95
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Cedar Hill
|$994,243
|46.24
|43.41
|166.90%
|83.30%
|118.30%
|96.50%
|127.20%
|★★★
|96
|View Royal
|BC
|VR Hospital
|$780,125
|49.73
|25.87
|153.60%
|97.70%
|108.90%
|82.96%
|117.30%
|★★★
|97
|Colwood
|BC
|Colwood Lake
|$743,665
|59.95
|27.26
|140.50%
|93.70%
|99.60%
|93.88%
|115.60%
|★★★
|98
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Jordan River
|$625,427
|86.02
|14.04
|102.90%
|81.60%
|72.90%
|0
|0
|★★★½
|99
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Saanichton
|$943,669
|34.14
|59.23
|181.80%
|95.60%
|128.80%
|105.80%
|121.90%
|★★★
|100
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk 17 Mile
|$625,427
|60.62
|43.90
|130.50%
|103.50%
|92.50%
|118.99%
|100.90%
|★★★½
|101
|Oak Bay
|BC
|OB Henderson
|$1,469,636
|35.89
|59.70
|219.20%
|74.00%
|155.40%
|93.12%
|140.40%
|★★★
|102
|Gulf Islands
|BC
|GI Saturna Island
|$733,298
|78.76
|23.77
|118.20%
|80.00%
|83.80%
|98.30%
|103.10%
|★★★½
|103
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Granville
|$803,430
|11.42
|76.24
|253.40%
|156.50%
|179.60%
|120.31%
|153.00%
|★★★
|104
|Z01-Campbell River
|BC
|Z01 Willow Point
|$633,333
|95.03
|2.38
|87.70%
|68.70%
|62.20%
|69.88%
|0
|★★★
|105
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Beaver Lake
|$803,430
|16.53
|86.81
|221.20%
|136.60%
|156.80%
|129.28%
|154.30%
|★★★
|106
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Mt Tolmie
|$994,243
|40.32
|52.83
|175.30%
|87.50%
|124.20%
|97.12%
|131.40%
|★★½
|107
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Becher Bay
|$625,427
|2.15
|83.51
|375.70%
|298.00%
|266.30%
|289.86%
|187.90%
|★★★
|108
|Oak Bay
|BC
|OB Estevan
|$1,469,636
|16.40
|74.79
|290.10%
|97.90%
|205.70%
|104.47%
|144.90%
|★★★½
|109
|Gulf Islands
|BC
|GI Pender Island
|$733,298
|73.79
|25.57
|122.00%
|82.60%
|86.50%
|101.37%
|99.40%
|★★★½
|110
|Highlands
|BC
|Hi Western Highlands
|$898,740
|22.18
|66.69
|203.50%
|112.40%
|144.30%
|107.21%
|129.40%
|★★★
|111
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Gorge
|$803,430
|64.25
|39.56
|138.60%
|85.60%
|98.20%
|93.84%
|128.00%
|★★★½
|112
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Interurban
|$803,430
|52.02
|41.09
|152.30%
|94.00%
|107.90%
|79.08%
|145.00%
|★★★
|113
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS Airport
|$1,157,001
|50.40
|54.14
|170.50%
|73.10%
|120.80%
|0
|158.80%
|★★★
|114
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk West Coast Rd
|$625,427
|61.69
|36.98
|129.40%
|102.60%
|91.70%
|73.18%
|132.40%
|★★★½
|115
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Rockland
|$957,519
|14.11
|54.81
|247.20%
|128.10%
|175.20%
|73.10%
|163.10%
|★★★
|116
|Malahat & Area
|BC
|ML Mill Bay
|$714,950
|52.96
|31.30
|145.50%
|101.00%
|103.10%
|98.63%
|105.90%
|★★★½
|117
|Malahat & Area
|BC
|ML Malahat Proper
|$714,950
|9.95
|92.39
|253.60%
|176.00%
|179.80%
|148.92%
|186.20%
|★★½
|118
|Langford
|BC
|La Walfred
|$742,914
|54.30
|32.96
|145.60%
|97.20%
|103.20%
|102.04%
|115.50%
|★★★
|119
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Keating
|$943,669
|25.00
|60.83
|199.20%
|104.70%
|141.20%
|124.05%
|126.00%
|★★★
|120
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Royal Oak
|$803,430
|40.19
|41.26
|164.50%
|101.60%
|116.60%
|93.14%
|127.10%
|★★★
|121
|Z02-Comox Valley
|BC
|Z02 Courtenay East
|$390,000
|93.15
|0
|78.60%
|78.80%
|55.70%
|0
|0
|★★½
|122
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Maplewood
|$994,243
|47.31
|38.04
|165.40%
|82.50%
|117.20%
|90.48%
|128.50%
|★★★
|123
|View Royal
|BC
|VR Prior Lake
|$780,125
|58.87
|31.77
|143.10%
|91.00%
|101.40%
|92.81%
|115.50%
|★★
|124
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS Swartz Bay
|$1,157,001
|19.62
|58.68
|240.80%
|103.30%
|170.70%
|107.61%
|134.20%
|★★★½
|125
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Sunnymead
|$994,243
|25.81
|51.54
|202.90%
|101.20%
|143.80%
|94.29%
|133.00%
|★★★½
|126
|Z04-Nanaimo
|BC
|Z04 Extension
|$661,699
|86.29
|0
|105.80%
|79.30%
|75.00%
|0
|0
|★★★
|127
|Z01-Campbell River
|BC
|Z01 Campbell River North
|$633,333
|33.87
|44.30
|165.30%
|129.50%
|117.20%
|195.26%
|18.00%
|★★★
|128
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS McDonald Park
|$1,157,001
|5.11
|83.55
|336.70%
|144.40%
|238.70%
|105.07%
|187.50%
|★★★½
|129
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi James Bay
|$957,519
|28.09
|35.40
|193.90%
|100.40%
|137.40%
|91.99%
|122.00%
|★★★
|130
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Cordova Bay
|$994,243
|12.23
|56.86
|259.10%
|129.30%
|183.60%
|103.54%
|129.10%
|★★★
|131
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Layritz
|$803,430
|34.01
|45.17
|173.80%
|107.30%
|123.20%
|110.47%
|115.60%
|★★★
|132
|View Royal
|BC
|VR Glentana
|$780,125
|28.63
|49.10
|181.30%
|115.30%
|128.50%
|113.57%
|126.40%
|★★★½
|133
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Portage Inlet
|$803,430
|19.09
|52.30
|206.10%
|127.30%
|146.10%
|101.35%
|136.40%
|★★★
|134
|Sidney
|BC
|Si Sidney South-East
|$846,423
|30.65
|31.23
|181.30%
|106.30%
|128.50%
|100.11%
|113.20%
|★★½
|135
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Phillips North
|$625,427
|42.74
|33.71
|153.90%
|122.10%
|109.10%
|0
|114.50%
|★★★
|136
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Cadboro Bay
|$994,243
|9.81
|48.79
|283.60%
|141.50%
|201.00%
|97.69%
|127.00%
|★★★
|137
|Oak Bay
|BC
|OB South Oak Bay
|$1,469,636
|13.84
|55.82
|305.30%
|103.00%
|216.40%
|94.70%
|137.80%
|★★½
|138
|Langford
|BC
|La Humpback
|$742,914
|64.78
|19.06
|136.40%
|91.10%
|96.70%
|73.56%
|120.40%
|★★★½
|139
|Esquimalt
|BC
|Es Rockheights
|$819,958
|36.96
|34.14
|169.70%
|102.70%
|120.30%
|95.57%
|120.60%
|★★★½
|140
|Metchosin
|BC
|Me Rocky Point
|$1,017,076
|19.62
|50.80
|226.00%
|110.20%
|160.20%
|140.86%
|114.40%
|★★★½
|141
|View Royal
|BC
|VR View Royal
|$780,125
|39.78
|23.05
|163.60%
|104.00%
|115.90%
|93.11%
|112.40%
|★★★
|142
|Highlands
|BC
|Hi Bear Mountain
|$898,740
|48.12
|24.99
|161.20%
|89.00%
|114.30%
|86.97%
|108.60%
|★★★
|143
|Colwood
|BC
|Lagoon
|$743,665
|21.24
|54.05
|197.00%
|131.40%
|139.60%
|120.34%
|120.70%
|★★★½
|144
|Colwood
|BC
|Latoria
|$743,665
|45.56
|29.63
|154.60%
|103.20%
|109.60%
|92.96%
|117.00%
|★★★
|145
|Langford
|BC
|La Bear Mountain
|$742,914
|26.34
|57.25
|183.70%
|122.70%
|130.20%
|106.52%
|124.30%
|★★★
|146
|Z03-Duncan
|BC
|Z03 Cowichan Station/Glenora
|$634,895
|75.40
|3.27
|116.70%
|91.20%
|82.70%
|73.88%
|0
|★★★
|147
|Metchosin
|BC
|Me Kangaroo
|$1,017,076
|22.04
|52.39
|215.00%
|104.90%
|152.40%
|112.21%
|126.30%
|★★★½
|148
|Metchosin
|BC
|Me Metchosin
|$1,017,076
|33.60
|35.84
|189.50%
|92.40%
|134.30%
|97.79%
|111.00%
|★★★½
|149
|Highlands
|BC
|Hi Eastern Highlands
|$898,740
|24.19
|56.75
|198.90%
|109.80%
|141.00%
|107.62%
|129.00%
|★★★½
|150
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Strawberry Vale
|$803,430
|36.42
|28.80
|168.50%
|104.00%
|119.40%
|94.67%
|114.80%
|★★★
|151
|Oak Bay
|BC
|OB Uplands
|$1,469,636
|2.02
|61.72
|490.20%
|165.50%
|347.50%
|86.13%
|161.60%
|★★★½
|152
|Gulf Islands
|BC
|GI Salt Spring
|$733,298
|34.95
|35.78
|168.20%
|113.80%
|119.20%
|102.81%
|108.10%
|★★½
|153
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Queenswood
|$994,243
|4.57
|68.70
|332.80%
|166.00%
|235.90%
|87.66%
|157.80%
|★★★
|154
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Sheringham Pnt
|$625,427
|62.23
|2.33
|129.00%
|102.30%
|91.40%
|35.86%
|78.80%
|★★★
|155
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Elk Lake
|$803,430
|6.99
|49.92
|287.20%
|177.40%
|203.60%
|39.04%
|193.70%
|★★★
|156
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Island View
|$943,669
|5.51
|52.45
|314.80%
|165.50%
|223.10%
|156.32%
|111.90%
|★★★½
|157
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS Deep Cove
|$1,157,001
|13.31
|47.64
|276.50%
|118.60%
|196.00%
|88.71%
|137.40%
|★★½
|158
|Langford
|BC
|La Olympic View
|$742,914
|30.11
|18.88
|178.40%
|119.20%
|126.50%
|97.24%
|0
|★★★½
|159
|Saanich West
|BC
|SW Prospect Lake
|$803,430
|15.19
|56.83
|228.20%
|140.90%
|161.80%
|99.08%
|129.90%
|★★★
|160
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS Dean Park
|$1,157,001
|36.56
|29.45
|191.80%
|82.30%
|136.00%
|91.88%
|116.40%
|★★★★
|161
|Z04-Nanaimo
|BC
|Z04 North Jingle Pot
|$661,699
|66.13
|0
|127.00%
|95.20%
|90.00%
|0
|0
|★★½
|162
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS Sandown
|$1,157,001
|47.58
|12.10
|174.20%
|74.70%
|123.40%
|77.43%
|95.10%
|★★★½
|163
|Z10-Islands
|BC
|Z10 Lasqueti Island (Zone 5)
|$616,667
|44.49
|23.63
|151.20%
|121.60%
|107.20%
|107.30%
|0
|★★★½
|164
|Metchosin
|BC
|Me Olympic View
|$1,017,076
|49.46
|5.03
|164.40%
|80.20%
|116.60%
|51.02%
|0
|★★★
|165
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Oldfield
|$943,669
|30.65
|9.44
|189.10%
|99.40%
|134.00%
|64.14%
|96.00%
|★★★½
|166
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk French Beach
|$625,427
|25.81
|27.91
|180.30%
|143.00%
|127.80%
|110.55%
|41.60%
|★★★
|167
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS Lands End
|$1,157,001
|16.80
|21.14
|251.90%
|108.00%
|178.50%
|88.49%
|100.30%
|★★★
|168
|Oak Bay
|BC
|OB Gonzales
|$1,469,636
|4.17
|33.57
|397.10%
|134.00%
|281.50%
|90.56%
|109.60%
|★★★★
|169
|Victoria
|BC
|Vi Burnside
|$957,519
|45.43
|12.98
|159.20%
|98.30%
|112.90%
|0
|0
|★★★½
|170
|Z10-Islands
|BC
|Z10 Cortes Island (Zone 1)
|$616,667
|55.78
|0
|137.60%
|110.70%
|97.50%
|0
|0
|★★★
|171
|Z03-Duncan
|BC
|Z03 Youbou
|$634,895
|27.02
|27.02
|179.10%
|140.00%
|127.00%
|116.70%
|0
|★★★
|172
|Metchosin
|BC
|Me William Head
|$1,017,076
|9.41
|19.07
|286.20%
|139.60%
|202.90%
|0
|96.40%
|★★★
|173
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Ten Mile Point
|$994,243
|3.23
|42.10
|350.70%
|175.00%
|248.60%
|77.82%
|150.20%
|★★★
|174
|Gulf Islands
|BC
|GI Galiano
|$733,298
|18.41
|42.22
|205.60%
|139.10%
|145.70%
|64.97%
|202.80%
|★★★½
|175
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Willis Point
|$943,669
|16.67
|31.71
|229.20%
|120.50%
|162.50%
|87.98%
|130.40%
|★★★
|176
|Colwood
|BC
|Olympic View
|$743,665
|24.87
|19.55
|188.80%
|125.90%
|133.80%
|102.13%
|0
|★★★
|177
|Metchosin
|BC
|Me Albert Head
|$1,017,076
|27.42
|16.27
|201.30%
|98.20%
|142.70%
|92.86%
|102.90%
|★★★½
|178
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS Curteis Point
|$1,157,001
|2.96
|40.33
|382.30%
|163.90%
|271.00%
|136.00%
|87.40%
|★★★
|179
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Martindale
|$943,669
|14.38
|5.83
|245.70%
|129.20%
|174.10%
|69.24%
|58.30%
|★★★
|180
|Saanich East
|BC
|SE Blenkinsop
|$994,243
|18.28
|9.84
|228.50%
|114.00%
|162.00%
|90.20%
|92.00%
|★★★
|181
|North Saanich
|BC
|NS Ardmore
|$1,157,001
|10.08
|24.49
|289.50%
|124.20%
|205.20%
|74.01%
|106.40%
|★★★½
|182
|Gulf Islands
|BC
|GI Sidney Island
|$733,298
|32.93
|0
|172.30%
|116.60%
|122.20%
|0
|0.00%
|★★★
|183
|Central Saanich
|BC
|CS Inlet
|$943,669
|6.45
|14.88
|310.30%
|163.10%
|220.00%
|83.08%
|109.40%
|★★½
|184
|Z06-Port Alberni
|BC
|Z06 Tofino
|$3,200,000
|10.22
|0
|645.00%
|100.00%
|457.20%
|0
|0
|★★★
|185
|Z04-Nanaimo
|BC
|Z04 Hammond Bay
|$661,699
|4.44
|12.98
|322.30%
|241.70%
|228.50%
|0
|0
|★★★
|186
|Sooke
|BC
|Sk Silver Spray
|$625,427
|3.09
|0
|338.60%
|268.60%
|240.00%
|0
|0
|★★★
Coming into 2020, the housing market on Vancouver Island looked strong. With the exception of Parksville/Qualicum and Nanaimo, virtually every community on the island favoured the seller. Just before March, realtors and analysts were anticipating a hot spring selling season, with the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) predicting price growth between 3.6% and 6% for most communities on the island.
Then COVID-19 hit. While the impact of the coronavirus is being felt across every sector of the economy, it’s the housing market that sits in a painful wait-and-see pattern. In mid-March, when the outbreak officially hit the B.C. market, housing activity on Vancouver Island dropped dramatically. For example, only 189 single-family homes sold on the island in March 2020; this number increased slightly to 246 homes sold in April, and by the end of May residential real estate activity seemed to be making a comeback with more than 455 single-family homes selling across the island.
Shop for a better mortgage rate on Ratehub.ca* »
The real test, however, is whether housing prices can remain stable. According to the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board’s (VIREB), the benchmark price of a single-family home was $528,800 in May; quite surprisingly, this was 3% higher than the same time frame from the previous year. (Benchmark pricing tracks the value of a typical home in the reported area.) Townhomes and condo-apartments also seem to be weathering current market challenges well, with both property types reporting a 3% year-over-year increase in prices in May 2020.
Still, real estate boards across B.C. continue be conservative in their estimates of how well residential housing will perform this year. Most are predicting a year marked with lower than normal sales activity, which could translate into stagnant or falling prices as the year ends. According to the BCREA, the advantages in favour of a sooner rather than later bounce-back are the current low interest rates and continued pent-up demand.
On the other hand, the slower economy, the market uncertainly, and a prediction that a return to normal isn’t in the cards means that many anticipate a tough go for island housing markets for the foreseeable future.
Advertisement
For well-positioned buyers—those with a secure income and a sizeable down payment saved up—this could be an ideal time to get into Vancouver Island’s housing market.
To help, here are this year’s top three neighbourhoods on Vancouver Island:
Just 10 kilometres from the City of Victoria, Colwood Corners is one of the area’s fastest-growing communities on the island. It’s family-friendly, offers commuters easy access to the city, is close to nature and still has plenty of retail amenities.
What’s more, this seaside neighbourhood is earmarked, by the City of Colwood, for development dollars. Back in January 2019, city councillors identified this as a key area for future growth and development. By May, developer Omni had already broken ground here with a plan to have a mixed residential and commercial complex available for tenancy by summer 2021.
Omni’s plan includes 471 residential units housed in 10 buildings (the initial release will be 276 market residential units) and 152,000 square feet of commercial space. Omni has also agreed to provide ‘enhancements’ to this area, including new bike lanes and a pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which is sure to bring added value and a revitalized sense of community to the area.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 44 days in Colwood Corners.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $677,500
At the centre of this community is the Canadian version of Versailles, Hatley Castle. The Edwardian estate offers visitors fascinating history, yards and yards of beautifully manicured gardens and 565 oceanfront acres with an amazing view of the majestic Olympic Mountains in the U.S.
Advertisement
Of course, residents don’t find themselves at the estate every day, but this lovely, historic home certainly does set the ‘house-proud’ tone for the community. As a result, residents are passionate about keeping their homes in good condition.
Properties in this neighbourhood are more affordable than downtown Victoria, but only 27 minutes away from that urban core. This makes the area a good spot for first-time homebuyers. Nearby amenities including restaurants, child care services, bars, churches and banks make this a very family-friendly neighbourhood.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 35 days in Hatley Park.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $672,318
Langford was named after Captain Edward Langford, who established a farm in this location in 1851. Langford was incorporated as a district municipality in December 1992 and since then has grown quickly. The pace of development and some planning decisions (particularly big-box retail developments) have attracted criticism over the years. However, this community is known for its innovative and consistent approach to growth and development and has become a model for other communities because of its commercial zoning policies. It’s also the envy of residential developers due to an emphasis on energy efficiency and affordability.
Langford is close enough to Victoria to allow an easy commute. The area includes a variety of subdivisions and a broad selection of single-family homes, condo and townhome properties, as well as luxury estates.
Buyers here will appreciate the amount of property they get for their money. Many homes offer large formal living rooms, cozy fireplaces, and large windows with breathtaking views of Mount Baker.
Things to do in Langford include shopping at Westshore Town Centre (formerly Canwest Mall) and taking in some county-fair style amusement and food at Luxton Fair, which takes place in mid-September at the local fairgrounds. Visitors can also participate in go-karting and mini-golfing, and watch stock-car racing at Western Speedway.
Advertisement
Notable physical features of Langford include the three prominent lakes (Langford Lake, Glen Lake and Florence Lake) and the Humpback reservoir, several peaks such as Mount Finlayson and Mount Wells, and the famous Goldstream Provincial Park.
Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 24 days in Langford Proper.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $546,248
If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it's an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It's important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it's included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Top pick Halfmoon Bay Secret Cove has a small-town...
For those looking for good value as well as...
Top pick Pringle Creek is well-established, with great access...
Affordable home prices and great selection make Georgetown a...
If you're looking for affordable luxury homes in a...
The No. 1 community of Hills of St. Andrew...
In Toronto's top neighbourhood pick of Alderwood, buyers can...
Top pick Mount Pleasant in Vancouver East is a...
Want remote? Then you should check out our No....
Matsqui, Abbotsford, our No. 2 pick, is a community...