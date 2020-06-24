ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results.

Rank City Province Average house price Time to buy (avg. home price to income ratio) 5-year dollar appreciation Compound annual rate of return (1-year) Compound annual rate of return (5-year) Average GDP growth 2014 - 2019 Unemployment % rate - 2019 1 Guelph ON $527,300.00 8.65 $65,567 6.83% 5.72% 2.50 2.1 2 London ON $394,622.00 7.60 $26,506 12.44% 10.87% 2.50 5.3 3 Victoria BC $678,700.00 12.16 $18,159 2.71% 2.21% 3.07 3.2 4 Ottawa ON $403,800.00 6.53 -$56,276 8.23% 6.97% 2.50 5.1 5 Kingston ON $366,549.00 6.54 $50,265 0.85% 0.68% 2.50 5.2 6 Brantford ON $426,037.00 8.36 $13,963 2.51% 2.04% 2.50 4.5 7 Hamilton ON $585,500.00 10.36 $50,934 4.68% 3.87% 2.50 3.7 8 Kitchener - Cambridge - Waterloo ON $491,241.00 8.57 $40,590 3.12% 2.55% 2.50 5.7 9 Abbotsford - Mission BC $858,132.00 16.59 $204,819 -0.93% -0.74% 3.07 5.2 10 Windsor ON $313,281.00 6.07 -$12,225 19.25% 17.76% 1.17 5.5 11 Saguenay QC $178,811.00 3.66 -$5,046 10.66% 9.19% 1.75 4.9 12 Peterborough ON $435,964.00 8.61 $75,786 4.74% 3.91% 2.50 6.6 13 Trois-Rivières QC $166,280.00 3.91 -$32,594 8.06% 6.81% 1.75 5.5 14 Barrie ON $466,400.00 8.20 $29,017 -2.71% -2.13% 2.50 5.2 15 Durham/Oshawa ON $576,702.00 9.48 $120,917 -2.43% -1.92% 2.50 5.2 16 Gatineau QC $267,187.00 4.85 -$71,252 2.09% 1.70% 1.75 5.2 17 Québec QC $266,201.00 5.14 -$43,130 1.40% 1.13% 1.75 3.7 18 Sherbrooke QC $226,354.00 5.18 -$37,611 3.23% 2.64% 1.75 4.2 19 St. Catharines - Niagara ON $397,000.00 8.00 -$27,449 7.50% 6.32% 2.50 6.8 20 Kelowna BC $494,500.00 9.20 -$173,514 -2.95% -2.32% 3.07 4.6 21 Greater Sudbury ON $250,495.00 4.49 -$95,121 1.58% 1.28% 2.50 6.0 22 Vancouver BC $1,017,900.00 19.58 -$147,910 -5.98% -4.61% 3.07 4.9 23 Thunder Bay ON $219,203.00 4.13 -$100,435 -9.61% -7.25% 2.50 6.0 24 Charlottetown PE $221,761.00 7.68 -$36,488 9.14% 7.79% 1.47 9.7 25 Montréal QC $353,400.00 7.54 -$38,332 6.25% 5.22% 1.75 5.9 26 Halifax NS $301,011.00 5.82 -$89,910 -4.61% -3.58% 1.15 4.8 27 Toronto ON $767,800.00 14.83 $68,201 2.35% 1.91% 2.50 6.3 28 Winnipeg MB $266,600.00 5.20 -$97,045 -10.52% -7.89% 1.95 5.5 29 Moncton NB $468,504.00 9.64 $126,081 168.02% 24.04% 1.20 8.1 30 Saint John NB $182,350.00 3.68 -$76,154 7.14% 6.00% 1.20 6.3 31 Regina SK $264,200.00 4.40 -$141,302 -4.62% -3.59% 1.02 4.9 32 St. John's NL $285,287.00 5.14 -$72,966 17.64% 16.06% -0.17 7.5 33 Saskatoon SK $282,500.00 4.84 -$89,994 -3.09% -2.42% 1.02 6.2 34 Calgary AB $414,600.00 6.50 -$118,239 -3.29% -2.58% 1.17 7.5 35 Edmonton AB $316,200.00 5.02 -$141,471 -4.33% -3.37% 1.17 7.0

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation



In 1992, more than 400 volunteers gathered on the banks of Southwestern Ontario’s Speed River. Their aim was to build a pedestrian bridge using a timber-only construction—an architectural design from the 1800s—that would connect two sides of Guelph’s Royal Recreational Trail.

The result was a 36.5-metre long walking bridge that is both bicycle and wheelchair accessible. The volunteer builders also made sure this bridge was completely covered, making it a go-to site in all kinds of weather conditions. But the biggest benefit was how this bridge, built more than 200 years after the City of Guelph was founded, helped galvanize the spirit of this city. It’s a spirit that captures the rural foundation of this urban centre, which still helps to shape its character. Even today, the agricultural studies program at the University of Guelph attracts students from across the city and around the world.

In essence, the bridge embodies the cultural importance of the “Royal City”—a moniker owing to Guelph’s founder, John Galt, who was a member of the British Royal Family known as the Hanoverians, descended from the House of Welf, also known as the Guelfs, or Guelph. It also helps illustrate the pride Guelph residents have in their city.

Now, Guelph residents have one more reason to exhibit civic pride: This year, the city of Guelph topped the list in the MoneySense “Where to buy” Top 35 ranking.

Current Guelph residents won’t be surprised. Those who opted to buy into the Guelph property market in 2018 would’ve already earned 6.83% on that investment (based on average annual one-year rates of return). If that home was bought five years earlier, the average appreciation would translate into a little over $65,500 in added equity.