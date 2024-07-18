Advertisement

Columns

Tax deductible expenses when selling a cottage in Canada

Minimize capital gains taxes on the sale of a cottage in Canada by making smart reno choices.

Ask a Planner

Can you use the Home Buyers’ Plan to buy a foreign property?

Find out if you can use the RRSP home-buying program to purchase foreign property and the tax implications that...

Taxes

Moving? Don’t miss these lucrative tax deductions on your moving expenses

You can ease the financial pain of a costly move by deducting those expenses from your employment, self-employment or...

Real Estate

Where to buy a home for under $1 million in Canada

Yes, you can still find homes for less than seven figures in Canada, including in the country’s two priciest...

Spend

How much do movers cost?

If you’re getting ready to move house in Canada, here’s what you can expect to spend on movers, plus...

Ask a Planner

How to prepare for future changes in tax policy—including capital gains tax

What do changes to capital gains in Canada teach us about tax planning generally? And how should we approach...

Mortgages

Rates are going down—is now a good time to buy a house in Canada?

Bank of Canada's rate cut could spur housing demand as Toronto home sales fall in May.

Ask a Planner

You have to sell a cemetery plot—will you owe capital gains tax?

Cemetery plots in some big Canadian cities can be worth $50,000 or more. Their sale or deemed disposition may...

Real Estate

Buying a second home: How it works in Canada

Here’s what home owners and investors should know about the rules, financing options and tax implications of buying a...

Ask a Planner

How much is capital gains tax in Canada?—and other reader questions answered

Last month’s federal budget introduced changes to capital gains tax in Canada. This has raised many questions about who...

