A GIC investor talks to their financial advisor about whether to buy GICs in 2024.

Ask a Planner

What to expect for GICs in 2024

The rates offered on guaranteed investment certificates have skyrocketed over the past two years. Here are considerations for investors...

A woman reviews tax slips while completing her return online in the kitchen

Taxes

How to file your taxes online in Canada

Filing your return online this year? From no-frills tax prep software to full-featured packages, there’s an online tax service...

types-of-tfsas.img

Save

What types of tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) exist?

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Frances Donald at the PMAC 2023 national conference talking about recessions, inflation, economy and more

Investing

Is Canada in a recession?—and other questions about the economy, answered

Canadians have been waiting for a recession and been told that it’s coming for a long time now. So,...

A Target storefront as we report on earnings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: November 19, 2023

Target’s up, Walmart’s down, stocks rise as inflation falls, and insurance companies thrive as grocers stumble. Also, how’s that...

A woman smiling after learning what she should do with $100,000

Ask a Planner

Is it OK to leave $100,000 in a high-interest savings account?

There is no avoiding risk. Even a high-interest savings account could lose its purchasing power. So, what’s the safest...

A newcomer to Canada crosses her arms in front of a white board comparing the best credit cards for newcomers.

Credit Cards

The best credit cards for newcomers to Canada for 2023

As a newcomer, you’ll want a credit card that offers you the best value without having a long Canadian...

Canadian de-influencer Jennifer Wang is pictured in front of fall foliage.

Shopping

What do de-influencers really do?

This de-influencer wants to help Canadians shop smarter and more sustainably. Read our Q&A to learn more about her...

A woman taking a course

Financial literacy

The best free personal finance and investing courses in Canada

Want to increase your financial literacy or dig deeper into some financial topics so you can make better money...

