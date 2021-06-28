The average new listing in Simcoe spends only seven days on the market. Generally, a large number days on the market indicate a buyer’s market, and a low number indicates a seller’s market with a serious interest in new listings. This sentiment is further bolstered by the region’s 70% sales to new listings ratio (SNLR). Typically, a SNLR between 40% and 60% is considered a balanced market, and SNLR above 60% favours sellers. Buying in Simcoe is still a good idea, but be prepared to compete with other buyers for properties.

Simcoe neighbourhoods

If you’re looking for a renewed connection to nature, there’s no better place to buy than Sugarbush in Oro-Medonte. Surrounded by incredible hiking, skiing and biking trails, with the Bass Lake Provincial Park nearby, Sugarbush is the perfect spot to nurture an outdoorsy lifestyle.



Living in Sugarbush, you’ll find yourself needing a car to complete your everyday errands. The closest grocery store is a 10-minute drive away, and kids can expect to take a bus to school in one of the neighbouring towns. Barrie and Orillia are the closest regional centres, about a 30-minute drive away. If you’re considering commuting to downtown Toronto, you may want to look elsewhere, since it can take up to two hours to travel one-way during rush hour. If you’re permanently working from home, or on a reduced in-office schedule, the drive may be doable.

It’s a relatively new neighbourhood, with construction taking place mostly within the last 30 years. New construction is still happening in the town, giving residents the opportunity to create their own estate homes on either acre or half-acre lots—a rare option in smaller, rural communities.



Sugarbush is the most affordable community in Oro-Medonte, offering the chance to experience the area’s unique lifestyle at a lower cost. However, the small market is competitive. Buyers who have their eye on Sugarbush may need to wait for the right property to come on the market, which can lead to competitive bidding for the area’s limited inventory. As a result, pricing in the area has increased by 96% in the last five years. This trajectory wasn’t stopped by the pandemic either, with increasing interest in suburban and small-town living driving people out of the city. Over the last year, pricing in Sugarbush grew by 10%, to an average price of $641,385.



“Even as things begin to go back to normal, the affordability in Sugarbush compared to nearby communities will continue to make this a wise place to buy real estate,” explains local real estate agent Allyson Neves. “It’s a great region for families wanting more room and a quieter pace of life. If you’re not tied to the big city for work, calling Sugarbush home might be the perfect option.”

You may be most familiar with Creemore from the label on your beer can, but the small town in Clearview Township has plenty more to offer. Its name comes from the Gaelic words “croí mór”, meaning “big heart” and that describes the small-town community well. The historical town has become a local destination over the last few years, with the renowned Creemore Brewery bringing tourism to the area, and the Blue Mountains just a 30-minute drive away.



Residents of Creemore get to enjoy the best that small-town Ontario has to offer, including summer festivals, quaint shops, local restaurants, a lavender farm and nearby nature preserves. Compared to our other top Simcoe Neighbourhoods, Creemore allows for a more walkable lifestyle, thanks to in-town amenities like a grocery store and elementary school. However, the area is still mostly suited to cars. Those commuting to work can reach Collingwood, Barrie, Orangeville or Orillia in an hour or less, but expect a trip to downtown Toronto to take up to two hours.

Creemore’s reinvention from a sleepy small town into a local destination has been making positive impacts on the local real estate market for a while, with prices growing a staggering 900% in the last five years. Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, Creemore real estate stayed strong, in no small part due to the properties meeting buyers’ newfound desires for wide-open spaces and larger homes.



In 2020, real estate prices grew 67% to an average price of $712,492—making it one of the top 15 most expensive markets in all of Simcoe County. Large, newly-constructed estate homes are in high demand, and the town has planned expansion for a new subdivision in the northeast end of the community is set to help meet that.



The most significant price increases seen recently in Creemore have been as a result of the town’s revitalization, not exclusively evolving pandemic preferences. With that in mind, we anticipate that the demand for real estate in the area will remain high in the coming years, regardless of how the pandemic continues to change buying preferences.

Horseshoe Valley is a charming village set in the foothills of some of Oro-Medonte’s best ski resorts. Those searching for an active lifestyle can enjoy hiking and biking trails and downhill skiing right in their own backyard.

Horseshoe Valley’s unique resort-side lifestyle has prompted a large stock of condos, not typical to small towns. These condos provide housing options and opportunities for city-dwellers to invest in a secondary home by the slopes. The area has also seen increased demand from retirees and downsizers since single-level, low-maintenance homes can be hard to come by in other areas of the county. For those who want more space, there are still many detached homes on large lots to be found in the area.