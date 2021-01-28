I’ve been collecting these points for years and not just at Loblaws. I load up on points at No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart locations, too. But I’ve only recently discovered how quickly a points promo helps me collect points. During Points Days, it’s easy for me to get even more points that usual.

Get app happy

My mind’s on overdrive while I’m working and parenting. Conveniently, each week when I launch the PC Optimum app, I can manage my account, so I’m always up to date with discounts, my personalized offers and total rewards summary. I just checked and right now I can earn points on must-haves for my family—like PC Frozen Fruit and Natura Soy Beverages for smoothies. Thankfully, because I already have the app, I’m registered and ready to load all my Points Days offers to earn my points faster. The PC Optimum app is available at the App Store and Google Play.

Fill up the pantry

In addition to pantry supplies for my own gang, every week, I buy the ingredients for me and my family to make sandwiches and muffins that are donated to a local shelter. For every $7 I spend on Country Harvest bread and bagels or D’Italiano bread and buns at the stores I listed above, I’ll score 3,000 PC Optimum points during Points Days. That will help us buy more food, for less, on our next run.

There are more offers too, like 6,000 PC Optimum points for every $12 spent on Danone dairy or plant-based yogurt. Or 5,000 PC Optimum points for every $10 spent on Kellogg’s cereal, Cheez-It Crackers, Keebler, and my husband’s vice: Pringles chips.

Points on gift selected cards

The recent holidays made me rethink my usual habits even when it comes to gift-giving. The last thing I want to do is drop off a gift bag or a wrapped present that porch pirates may snatch. Instead, I’m giving gift cards, which don’t grab as much attention because they can be popped in the mail or left in a mailbox. During Points Days, for every $100 spent on select gift cards, I’ll receive 15,000 PC Optimum points–which is equal to $15.

Update Your Closet

When I spend $50 or more at Joe Fresh, I’ll get 10,000 points during Points Days, which is worth $10. So, it’s the right time for me to stock up on the basics like kids’ tees and socks and comfy work-from-home gear.

Gas up at an Esso or Mobil station

I usually earn PC Optimum points by filling up at Esso or Mobil. But during Points Days, I’m getting an additional 30 PC Optimum points per litre. The average tank is 40 litres of gas, so that means I’ll drive away with an additional 1,200 points.