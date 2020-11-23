Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

While the government is still advising to avoid any non-essential travel, there’s no denying that many snowbirds are looking to travel responsibly and safely. And those in households with members all working from home, or retired, or even between jobs, the ability to quarantine before and after travel is much easier than you might have thought. And some might even take “work remotely” to a whole new level.

First question: Is it safe to travel?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does warn that travelling does increase your chances of getting and spreading the virus for COVID-19. But it also advises considerations and safety precautions if you decide to travel during the pandemic, from not going at all if you live with someone who’s at risk for the virus, to how to best handle social distancing on a plane or bus and when stopping for gas on a road trip. The Government of Canada gives similar travel guidelines.

But its main message is to do what you’ve been (hopefully) doing already when you are in public or interacting with small groups: Wear a mask, sanitize and wash hands often, stand at least six feet apart from others, avoid touching your face and avoid anyone who is sick (from the virus or otherwise).

Also, you could consider medical travel insurance that will cover you for coronavirus-related issues. For example, the Canadian Snowbird Association is offering travel insurance that covers COVID via Medipac.

You will want to check your destination for travel advisories, too. Some tourist spots have a high number of COVID cases, and there are travel restrictions that block Canadians from some countries. Much of the Caribbean is open, but you may also want to consider staying domestic this winter.

Now, the other question: Where should you go?

Who doesn’t want a good deal, especially for holiday travel? Or maybe you just need a break from COVID fatigue. That’s why we created this list of where to travel during COVID, and each one is a deal, too.

Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda have mostly been isolated from the COVID-19, with fewer than 150 total cases since the pandemic started. The country recently announced a Nomad Digital Residence program where you can stay in the country for up to two years, but it comes with a cost of US$1,500 for single travellers or US$2,000 per couple. Alternatively, you could just get a standard tourist visa that’s free for Canadians, allowing you to stay in the country for 30 days.