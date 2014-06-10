Should I get a Walmart will?

Axess Law is rolling out a service that gives customers a chance to create a simple will for $99 at select Walmart outposts. But is it really a good idea to create a document determining who will get your worldly goods while Big Box shopping for jumbo paper towels and flip flops?
One advantage of Axess’s service is you can get a will made in the evenings or weekends. And when you consider that 56% of Canadians don’t even have a signed will, “anything that helps people help themselves is probably a good idea,” says Allan Hutchinson of York University’s Osgoode Hall Law School. There are also big savings, as simple wills at conventional law firms run between $500 and $1,000.
But how do you know if yours is a simple will? Generally speaking, if you plan to pass your wealth on to your spouse followed by your kids, chances are your needs are basic. “A complex will is when clients want to set up complicated trusts for beneficiaries or when they have assets all over the world,” says Axess Law’s Lena Koke.
Where is the rest of the article?
Jihn on
Lawyers who practice Wills and Estates provide a service of understanding your assets, your needs, and determining far more than “everything to spouse”. Making the public think that only the wealthy need law firms and “complex” wills, is no public service. Walmart is banking on volume of a cheap product.
A Walmart will is better than nothing, but I suggest that one of the most important documents you will ever sign should not be drafted while you shop for an hour.
Amy MacAlpine on
This was my worst experience ever! The only time I got a timely reply from the lawyer/owner was the first time when he was trying to recruit business. Everything after was a mess. We met at the Richmond Hill office a few days prior to closing and there was no privacy at all. We waited for 45 minutes because the documents were not ready. There was another lawyer at the office and he didn’t even bother to greet us. After the clerk did the paper work he just stamped. Then they messed up with the date of closing and they blamed on the fax being unclear. On the day of closing they had no idea when the key to the apartment was. They said they would call me about the key and I had never heard from them after. I had to make so many phone calls and finally I got the key from the builder 3 days after closing. Terrible service. Will not recommend Axess to anyone. Painful!
Gilbert Wu on
In Ontario,and many part of the World, but not everywhere, you can write your own Will. It has to be neat, legible, and every word has to be in your own HANDWRITING. You specify who you are, the DATE when you are writing the Will, and as of this date you are of SOUND MIND, and totally capable of running your own affairs. Then appoint an EXECUTOR, and intsruct him to look after your funeral, pay your taxes and other obligation,and after that ,distribute your posssessions to the persons and organisations you describe in your Will. Be precise in describing the beneficieries. Exemple: To my friend Joe Doe, brick layer, his date of birth, his mother,s name and his address, the some of TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00 ) Dollars. or Good Heart Charity of Toronto Five Thousand ($ 5,000.00) Dollars.. Don’t give – one third, or 10 per cent, – because Good Heart may want to see your tax return for the past five years to figure out how much is one third of your estate. They couldn’t dispute how much is 5000.- Dollars. Sign your
dated will in your custumary SIGNATUE, and NO Witness! That’it. And don’t let anybody tell you that it is not legal. Put it in an envelope, tell your Executor where it is. You could also tell a few friends that you made a will. HOLOGRAPHIC WILL it’s called.
john ferth on