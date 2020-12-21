I am considering switching the policy to a guaranteed payout upon my death, but that would put the annual premiums up to around $35,000 per year. Because I hold 40% of a large portfolio in fixed income, I’m thinking this would be a better alternative as the rate of return from my insurance policy would be much higher than I could achieve in fixed income.

Curious if you have had clients in the past whom this made sense for. I know my advisor will earn a lot on this policy, and I wanted to get your Coles notes on whether this would or could be something to consider.

–Dana

A. Congratulations on beating cancer, Dana. You refer to your battle in the past tense, so I assume that means you’re in remission now.

Life insurance should generally be used to protect dependents from the risk of a breadwinner dying, so that a death benefit payout can replace their future income. Towards the end of someone’s career, life insurance may no longer be necessary from a risk management perspective, given that future income disappears at retirement.

However, there may be tax strategies involving life insurance to consider, and there may also be potential charitable strategies.

So, many people can consider cancelling their life insurance late in their careers. One exception may be if their health is poor; in that case, the opportunity to keep a life insurance policy in place may provide a good return on the premium cost for the policyholder’s beneficiaries, even if the coverage is no longer needed for income replacement.

Studies show that people who have survived cancer generally have a shorter life expectancy, so I think this is something to consider with your life insurance policy, Dana.

It sounds as though you are considering converting a term life insurance policy to a whole life insurance policy. A term life insurance policy has premiums that are the same every year for a certain number of years, and that increase at renewal. Common examples include 5-, 10-, or 20-year term policies. So, the cost steps up at each renewal, over time.