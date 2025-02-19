How to reduce foreign exchange costs using Norbert’s Gambit
Converting between U.S. and Canadian dollars can be costly. This technique can reduce the cost from 2% or more of the transaction to just a few dollars.
Canadian investors can get burned if they frequently convert their Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars in their investment accounts, because brokerages sometimes charge over 2% of the transaction to fulfill the request. The cost is somewhat hidden, in that brokerages typically use a foreign exchange rate that’s slightly higher than the “spot rate” you see when you look up the current exchange rate. However, a technique known as Norbert’s Gambit can help investors avoid some of those currency conversion fees.
Norbert Schlenker, the president of Libra Investment Management, reportedly came up with the idea for Norbert’s Gambit nearly 40 years ago. The concept became more prevalent over the past 20 years.
Schlenker used his idea to convert currency between Canadian and U.S. dollars using inter-listed stocks. For example, some Canadian stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are also listed in U.S. dollars on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This inter-listing can allow an investor to buy in one currency and sell in the other currency, effectively converting dollars for only the cost of trading commissions.
On Feb. 14, 2025, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) shares closed at $168.67 per share on the TSX. On the NYSE, they closed at $119.04. The price difference represents the foreign exchange rate between the two currencies. The Canadian-dollar shares were trading at about a 1.417 premium to the U.S.-dollar shares because the U.S. dollar closed at 1.418 Canadian dollars on Feb. 14, 2025.
As the currencies move, the shares on the two exchanges should be worth almost the same, after accounting for the foreign exchange rate at the time.
An investor may be able to purchase Royal Bank shares in Canadian dollars on the TSX and then “journal” the dual-listed shares to NYSE-listed Royal Bank shares, selling them in U.S. dollars. “Journaling” refers to transferring equivalent shares from one exchange to another.
One problem with buying inter-listed common shares is that the shares can fluctuate in value.
Norbert’s Gambit can also be implemented using an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the Global X US Dollar Currency ETF, which trades in Canadian and U.S. dollars on the TSX. The ticker symbol is DLR (Canadian dollar) or DLR.U (U.S. dollar).
The DLR/DLR.U ETF tracks the value of the U.S. dollar in either U.S. dollars or Canadian dollars, so the investor may be less exposed to changes in an underlying stock price that can be volatile.
Some discount brokerages like Questrade have a process for journaling shares built into their trading platform. Others may require an investor to speak with an agent by phone to complete the transaction. Self-directed investors should review the policies and procedures at their discount brokerage to make sure implementing Norbert’s Gambit goes as smoothly as possible.
There are some drawbacks to using Norbert’s Gambit:
Norbert’s Gambit may be an option to convert between Canadian and U.S. dollars at your discount brokerage. An ETF like DLR may be the most effective way to journal between the two currencies, but inter-listed common shares are often used as well.
Different brokerages have different policies and procedures for the steps involved to make a Norbert’s Gambit transaction, so it’s worth talking to them first to make sure you can implement it effectively.
