When a spousal RRSP is converted to a registered retirement income fund (RRIF), it remains a spousal account. Interestingly, even when two RRSPs or RRIFs are consolidated, if only one is a spousal account initially, the resulting combined account must be a spousal account.

Spousal RRIFs can be subject to income attribution. So, if your wife takes a spousal RRIF withdrawal, the income may be attributed back to you as the contributing spouse. This may not be desirable. RRIF withdrawals are subject to minimums based on a percentage of the account value and the account holder’s age. If your wife takes the minimum RRIF withdrawal for the year, there is no concern about attribution. However, if she takes an excess withdrawal above the minimum, attribution back to you may apply.

Attribution applies only if there were contributions made in the current year or in the two previous years. So, keep that in mind when your wife is taking withdrawals, Don. Also, you cannot contribute to one spousal RRSP and then then withdraw from a different spousal RRIF to avoid attribution—the accounts are all considered a single account.

I should point out that you do not need to worry about making your RRSP contribution on the same day the investments (presumably bonds or guaranteed investment certificates) mature. You can contribute in January 2022, and leave the funds in cash, then convert the RRSPs to RRIFs later. You could even reinvest the maturities on Feb. 8, 2022, and then convert the RRSPs to RRIFs later in the year. When investments are held in an RRSP and you convert the account to a RRIF, the investments can be transferred “in kind” between the accounts. You do not need to make sure the account is in cash before converting it to a RRIF.

To ensure I’m providing the answers you need, I need to ask a few more questions about your RRSP contribution strategy, Don. Why bother contributing $1,800 to your wife’s spousal RRSP? Is your income so high that it is advantageous? RRSP contributions are generally beneficial when your income is high, especially if you expect it to be lower in retirement. Given your working years and retirement years are colliding given your age, you should have a reasonable sense of what your income is going to look like in your 70s. RRSP contributions are not something to make at all costs—sometimes, they are not advisable.

When you are in your 50s or 60s, I think it is important to estimate what your income will be in your 70s and 80s. Sometimes, RRSP/RRIF withdrawals are more beneficial than RRSP contributions. If one spouse in a couple dies at a young age, the survivor may have a much higher income in their retirement and pay a lot more tax, defeating the benefit of RRSP contributions at some income levels. On the death of the second spouse, a large RRSP/RRIF balance can trigger tax of over 50%, significantly depleting an estate. The point is that RRSP contributions or RRSP/RRIF tax deferral can be overrated.

Another consideration is that when you start to take withdrawals from your own RRSP once it is converted to a RRIF, up to 50% of that income can be allocated to your wife using pension income splitting. RRIF withdrawals are eligible pension income allowed to be split with a spouse or common-law partner, and taxed on the partner’s tax return.

Thanks for your questions, Don. The answers were brief but, as is often the case, there is plenty more to consider. That is one of the trickiest parts about financial advice—there are not a lot of yes or no answers.