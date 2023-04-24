Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Two women enjoying an evening as they live a rich life, aligning their money and values.

A Rich Life

How to live a rich life

A rich life isn’t just about wealth. Here’s how to align your finances with your values for true happiness.

How to live a rich life
Photo of a Bank of America building

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 23, 2023

What’s Dale’s take on the economy? Big U.S. bank earnings rock. Apple continues with global domination, and the bitcoin...

Making sense of the markets this week: April 23, 2023
A woman writes on a box as she prepares to move into a co-owned property

Ask a Planner

Can you save tax by moving into your rental property?

Can you save tax by moving into your rental property?

TFSAs

What is considered day trading in a TFSA

The recent Ahamed v. The King decision by the Tax Court of Canada highlights risks for investors who trade...

What is considered day trading in a TFSA
Man is reading the T5 from cashing in his whole life insurance policy, and checking his notes from when he bought it.

Ask a Planner

How to calculate the taxable amount for a cashed-in whole life insurance policy

Is a whole life insurance cash value taxable? Spoiler: Yes. But find out how to calculate the taxable amount....

How to calculate the taxable amount for a cashed-in whole life insurance policy
A woman holds a crystal ball, as we look at the Bank of Canada inflation predictions.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 16, 2023

Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes and gives crystal ball predictions, U.S. inflation goes down to 5%, TINA makes...

Making sense of the markets this week: April 16, 2023
A man thinks about the stock losses in his TFSA as he jogs through a leafy park

Ask a Planner

Selling stocks at a loss in a TFSA: What it means for your contribution room

Before holding speculative stocks in a TFSA, consider what reporting a capital loss means for your contribution room going...

Selling stocks at a loss in a TFSA: What it means for your contribution room
Financial planner Michelle Hung looks at the camera, smiling slightly with her arms crossed in front of office buildings.

My MoneySense

Meet Michelle Hung: The Sassy Investor who shows clients how to realize their worth

Michelle Hung is a Chartered Financial Analyst and fee-only planner who left her corporate job to help people achieve...

Meet Michelle Hung: The Sassy Investor who shows clients how to realize their worth
Rogers branding over the Skydome in Toronto, as an example of its brand power with the Shaw buy.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 9, 2023

Shaw and Rogers finally tie the knot, OPEC+ sends oil prices skyrocketing, and the Canadian and American economies appear...

Making sense of the markets this week: April 9, 2023
A smiling senior-age couple in a cafe discuss a newspaper article

Retirement

Best in show: How to find and invest in market leaders

Best in show: How to find and invest in market leaders