Q. I just got laid off because of restructuring, but I got a package from work that will have me getting paid until February 2021. I am 65 as of March 2020. I did not apply for my pensions yet. If I apply now will it be deducted from my unemployment in February? Should I wait to apply for a pension?

–Nancy

A. I am sorry to hear about your layoff, Nancy. Hopefully you were close to retiring. I know sometimes these packages are welcomed for those approaching retirement. But even if that’s the case, it can still be difficult for those not yet prepared to be retired.

It sounds like you are receiving salary continuance through to next February, with regular payroll deposits continuing until that time. Even if you received a lump-sum severance payment all at once, if it would otherwise replace your salary until February, you would not be able to apply for employment insurance (EI) until that time.

EI benefits are available to workers who lose their job through no fault of their own, including a layoff. In your case, Nancy, you must be available for and able to work when you apply, and actively looking for, but unable to find a job. As such, EI benefits are not an automatic entitlement when you lose your job.

If you are looking for a job in February, and cannot secure employment, you can likely apply for and receive EI benefits. In 2020, the weekly maximum benefit is $573 if you had enough insurable hours of employment prior to applying, which will likely be the case if you were working full-time prior to your termination. EI benefits are adjusted annually for inflation based on the yearly maximum insurable earnings limit.

Whether you should apply for a pension depends on a few things

I assume the pensions you are referring to in your question, Nancy, are the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS). You can apply for a CPP retirement pension between age 60 and 70, and for OAS between age 65 and 70. Now that you are 65, you can apply for either or both pensions.

The longer you wait to apply for these pensions, the higher the payments you will receive. This is because these pensions are reduced if you take them earlier and enhanced if you take them later.

There are a few considerations in thinking about when you should apply for a pension.