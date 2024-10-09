The government has couched this latest tax hike as part of its commitment to tax fairness for Canadians. But just how exactly is this fair?

What is tax fairness?

For me, the concept of fairness is about levelling the playing field for all to give everyone the best chance to do well. When it comes to tax fairness, at least to my way of thinking, this would mean lowering tax for everyone.

But that’s not what the federal government has done. Instead of focusing on better managing its spending—which I believe is the real issue—the Prime Minister and Finance Minister increased tax on the people already paying much more than their fair share of tax, while furthering the misconception that this same group is not paying enough.

Research from the Fraser Institute shows that the top 20% of income-earning families pay nearly two-thirds (62.7%) of Canada’s personal income taxes and more than half (54.2%) of total taxes. Dig deeper into more data, and you will see that Statistics Canada reveals the top 1% of Canadians at the highest marginal tax rate pay about 22% of all personal income taxes, but they only earn 10% of all income.

The message is clear: In Canada, if you do all the right things—pay for a good education, work hard, succeed in your career, and build wealth—you are rewarded with some of the highest tax rates in North America. For example, as a result of both federal and provincial tax hikes, Ontario now has the third highest top combined federal/provincial-state personal income tax rate in Canada and the United States.

Progressive tax rates are based on the logic that as your income rises, so, too, should the amount of tax you pay. But how much? And at what cost to the country?

How high tax rates hurt the economy

The Bank of Canada is concerned—as am I—with our lagging productivity, pointing out that Canada has seen the largest decline in productivity relative to the United States of any of our G7 peers, except for Italy.

There’s a clear connection between productivity and taxes. Too-high tax rates are a disincentive and deterrent to growth. Why work hard and put in overtime when more than 50% of what you earn could end up going to the Canada Revenue Agency?