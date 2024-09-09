Starting with the 2023 tax year, trustees of bare trusts were supposed to begin filing T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Returns, including Schedule 15 (Beneficial Ownership Information of a Trust).

T3 returns are normally due March 31, but because this date fell on Easter weekend in 2024, the deadline was extended to Tuesday, April 2.

On March 28, 2024, a few days before the deadline, the Department of Finance changed its mind about the reporting rules. Bare trusts were exempted from filing for 2023, except in the unlikely event that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) directly requests the filings from the taxpayer.

What is a bare trust?

There is no definition of a bare trust in the Income Tax Act. However, according to the CRA, “a bare trust for income tax purposes is a trust arrangement under which the trustee can reasonably be considered to act as agent for all the beneficiaries under the trust with respect to all dealings with all of the trust’s property.”

Essentially, it’s when someone has legal title to property or assets that belong to other people.

Common examples include:

a parent who co-signs for a child’s mortgage and is on title to the home an adult child who is added to a parent’s bank account, investment account or home as a joint owner for administrative or estate planning purposes a parent or grandparent who has a bank or investment account for a minor child or grandchild

What is a T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return?

All trusts in Canada must file an annual tax return called a T3 return, unless certain conditions are met. This return includes all the required disclosures, including the income earned by the trust and distributions to beneficiaries of the trust. It also includes a calculation of the income tax payable by the trust, if applicable.

What is Schedule 15?

This schedule is a part of a T3 return filing. It is used to report beneficial ownership information of a trust.