Late filers: Get your back taxes sorted before year-end
Completing and filing your missed returns now can save you a bundle (and possibly even jail time) later.
Advertisement
Completing and filing your missed returns now can save you a bundle (and possibly even jail time) later.
The last day on which tax practitioners can electronically file clients’ returns for tax years 2017 to 2024, as well as amended T1 returns for 2021 to 2024 using ReFILE services, before an annual month-long pause, is January 30, 2026. But there are important reasons for late T1 filers to add tax preparation to their holiday “to do” list and get any missed returns filed well before December 31.
Consider the following:
The backdrop. Under the Income Tax Act, the normal reassessment period is three years from the date the notice of assessment or reassessment is mailed or received. However, under the taxpayer relief provisions, it is possible to request adjustments for errors or omissions for personal returns for 10 years.
Tax year 2015 in focus. Tax year 2015 will become statute-barred under the 10-year taxpayer relief provisions after December 31, 2025. That means, for the 2015 tax year, the following opportunities to save tax dollars now and in the future will be lost:
Spousal returns could be affected. When one spouse fails to file, it means that household income is not properly reported for income-tested provisions. If the spouse who filed on time didn’t estimate their missing spouse’s net income properly, it is possible some of the tax preferences received by spouse who filed on time will have to be repaid in the event of a CRA audit, and/or taxes payable will be increased. In some situations, for example when certain properties are transferred or there are joint financial transactions, spouses may also liable for each other’s tax debts.
Deadlines, tax tips and more
Provincial tax credits have different rules. Not all provisions on the federal T1 return qualify for a 10-year adjustment for errors or omissions. The normal reassessment period for federal returns— three years from the date of the original notice of assessment—is all that is available for these purposes in most provinces. In Quebec that reassessment period is four years.
Pension income splitting with spouse. Certain elections that can reduce your taxes have different filing rules as well. For example, optimization of pension income splitting or joint elections to do the income splitting on Form T1032 have a three-year window only—that is, three calendar years after the filing due date. In the 2023 tax year for example, which had a filing deadline of April 30, 2024, adjustments can only be made for tax years 2024, 2025 and 2026. Taken another way, by April 30, 2026, adjustments for this provision can only be made for calendar year 2025, 2024, and 2023.
Beware the loss of social benefits. It is only possible to go back 11 months to claim missed Old Age Security (OAS) benefits that were not deferred, unless there was a severe incapacity that kept the senior from applying for the benefits. OAS is income-tested; that is, a clawback of the benefits you are entitled to may occur when net income exceeds certain thresholds for the year. So, filing a tax return is necessary.
Other social benefits include the new Canada Dental Care Plan (CDCP) and the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB).
It always pays to file a tax return on time for the reasons above. The missed deadlines can cost even more when timelines for other provisions come into play. Overdue taxes owing attract big penalties and interest. There are a number of expensive penalties that can pile up—with compounding interest charges and of course the taxes themselves due—for people who owe money to the CRA and miss filing their returns. These may be deemed one or more of:
To pay the least possible when you owe CRA, first have a tax specialist confirm the taxes were assessed correctly by the agency (sometimes they aren’t, due to missing information or certain gray areas in the law). Then pay quickly.
Always bear in mind that access to any tax preferences and benefits starts with filing a tax return. Plan well before the end of 2025 to catch up. File missed tax returns or request adjustments for errors or omissions. There might even be a little financial freedom coming your way compliments of CRA in 2026.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Learn how charitable donations can reduce your taxes in Canada, which organizations qualify, and strategies for couples and investors...
Despite a recent 35% drop, Bitcoin remains the top-performing major asset over five years, outpacing stocks, gold, silver, and...
A DB pension plan member may have the opportunity to buy back pensionable service to increase their future pension....
Under what circumstances can you obtain the greatest tax savings on this $2,000 credit?
Learn how the CRA’s updated Voluntary Disclosures Program works, who qualifies, and what relief you can expect if...
Experts weigh in on how the classic 4% withdrawal rule is evolving—and how retirees can tailor it to their...
Allan Small explains why it’s always the right time to be in the markets—even when they are near record...
A MoneySense reader wants to pre-fund the ongoing expenses for her house to make it easier for her kids...
David Chilton’s The Wealthy Barber returns for 2025, updated for today’s costs, new investment tools, and a new generation...
Different retirement income strategies using registered accounts produce different outcomes. You must pick your priorities.