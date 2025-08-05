What is the GST/HST tax credit?

The GST/HST credit is a tax-free payment issued by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to help reduce the financial burden of GST and HST on qualifying Canadians. Payments are made four times a year and are based on your family’s net income from the previous tax year.

You don’t have to apply for the GST/HST credit each year. When you file your income tax return, the CRA automatically reviews your information to determine whether you’re eligible. If you qualify, the payments are deposited quarterly.

Remember: You don’t need to include these payments on your tax return—they’re not considered taxable income and won’t affect any other benefits you receive.

GST/HST credit eligibility

To qualify for the GST/HST credit, you must be a resident of Canada and meet one or more of the following conditions:

You’re at least 19 years old

You have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner

You’re a parent who lives (or lived) with your child—if you share custody, each parent may be eligible for half the credit

Keep in mind: Credit eligibility is also based on your family’s net income from the previous year. The CRA updates the amount you receive each year based on any changes to your income or personal situation.

Here’s a rundown of the maximum income to be eligible for the credit if you’re single, sourced from the Canada Revenue Agency:

Base year Single individual without children Single parent family with one child Single parent family with two children Single parent family with three children Single parent family with four children 2024 $56,181 $63,161 $66,841 $70,521 $74,201 2023 $54,704 $61,504 $65,084 $68,664 $72,244 2022 $52,255 $58,755 $62,175 $65,595 $69,015 2021 $49,166 $55,286 $58,506 $61,726 $64,946

And here are the maximums for those who are married or common law: