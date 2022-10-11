Who are your finance heroes?

My dad. He instilled a great sense of work ethic in me and always taught me the value of money and financial independence. He showed me the value of a dollar and how to maximize that, whether it meant spending or saving.

How do you like to spend your free time?

Being a founder, I know I’ll never have a typical nine-to-five job and while that can scare some people, I truly love it. I make sure when I’m off, I’m really unplugged. When I’m not working, I love to travel and to work out—and eat.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

This might sound corny, but I absolutely love what I do. I knew I was born to be an entrepreneur and build something. I’m incredibly passionate and pour my absolute heart into everything I do.

What was your earliest memory about money?

I distinctly remember going out for dinner with my family and learning that certain things on the menu were more expensive than others. That brought out the curiosity in me. Why were things priced differently? And, how are goods priced? [I wanted] to be able to afford the most expensive item on the menu, usually the lobster. Maybe that’s why one of the first businesses I built was a caviar fishery.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

The first thing I did with my own money was invest in my first business. I graduated from university, built the Tea Room. And then [my business partner] Anatoliy [Melnichuk] and I decided to start the caviar fishery. We had won some money in business case competitions but used a lot of our own money to fund our entrepreneurial journey. It was risky but it paid off. You should always bet on yourself.

What was your first job?

One of my first jobs was a door-to-door salesperson selling home water heaters. I discovered early on in life that every single job in the world involves selling in one way or another.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

I learned very quickly that trends can change on a dime. I built a caviar fishery from scratch when we realized the worldwide caviar supply was down 90% because of overfishing in the Caspian Sea. We were knee-deep in fish one moment and then cold-calling some of the world’s best restaurants the next day. The business was trending incredibly well, until four months later [when] the recession of 2008 hit. I was left selling one of the most unnecessary luxury products. It was then that I truly understood the world really owes you nothing.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your gut, especially when it comes to money.