New Money Nate urges followers to invest in themselves
Hamilton-based social media star Nathan Kennedy's mix of motivational coaching and personal finance tips has struck a chord
Hamilton-based social media star Nathan Kennedy's mix of motivational coaching and personal finance tips has struck a chord
Advertisement
Nathan Kennedy used to idolize podcasters and bloggers who could explain personal finance concepts in language that he, a junior sales and marketing executive with various companies, could understand. Today his social media following is bigger than most of them. On TikTok and Instagram combined, he’s approaching one million followers. The 27-year-old University of Western Ontario grad started his podcast New Money with Nathan Kennedy in 2019 and quit his job to focus on it full-time two years later. Under the handle @NewMoneyNate, he brings an animated, streetwise style to talking about things like negotiating a raise with your employer, using a credit card wisely and saving fees on investment funds that clearly resonates with his 20-something target audience.
Advertisement
I don’t really have any heroes per se but the collective community of personal finance bloggers in the 2010s, like Mr. Money Mustache, Ramit Seth and The Financial Samurai, were a huge source of inspiration for me in university.
Love listening to podcasts and playing as many sports as I can after work.
Likely the same thing I’m doing now.
When I was younger, I remember feeling the weight of how important money was in different circumstances that came up with my family. It taught me that I need to not only make but keep a good amount of money to maintain good financial health.
Probably fast food.
I was a dishwasher. I probably just ate out with the money from my first paycheque.
Investing in yourself has infinitely higher returns than the market. I absolutely love things like index funds, and I preach them all day long, but I’ve learned that if you’re able to invest capital and time into yourself through upscaling so you can get a new job or starting a business, you’ll be able to earn more and more that you can then reinvest and create a wealth-building money machine.
Bet on yourself.
Advertisement
Finance a car and stretch out the payments for as long as you’d like.
Large sum all—at once.
Credit utilization being the second biggest factor in one’s credit score. Many don’t understand that how much of your credit limit you’re using has a massive impact on your credit score. It’s ideal to keep it below 30%.
That they aren’t capable of doing it.
Maxing out my first credit card—but I don’t really regret it as it taught me a lot.
Value is anything that one derives a benefit from. Me, I absolutely love treats. I’m a total foodie for desserts.
My car. I did a ton of research and was able to get a great price.
It can be a wealth accelerator or a complete anchor. Really depends on how you leverage it.
Advertisement
Travelling.
A book on the history of central bankers. It’s very interesting stuff to understand the economic climate right now.
I don’t really have one that stands out, but I do like my phone a lot.
Reach financial independence.
Rent.
Buy.
Invest.
Budget.
Advertisement
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Here’s what home owners and investors should know about the rules, financing options and tax implications of buying a...
How to turn a supermarket bouquet into a lusher, more personalized flower arrangement.
The Canadian tech company forecasts slower revenue growth in the coming quarters.
Created By
Credit Canada
Last month’s federal budget introduced changes to capital gains tax in Canada. This has raised many questions about who...
The financial influencer shares her thoughts on debt, investing and putting every single dollar to work.
When is capital gains tax payable on the sale of property? And at what rate are capital gains taxed?...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Amazon and Apple surprise to upside, oil sands welcome Trans Mountain, fast food’s mixed results, and Cameco slips.
How much can you take from your RRIF in 2024? That depends on your age. Check the rate for...