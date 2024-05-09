Who are your money/finance/investing heroes?

I don’t really have any heroes per se but the collective community of personal finance bloggers in the 2010s, like Mr. Money Mustache, Ramit Seth and The Financial Samurai, were a huge source of inspiration for me in university.

How do you like to spend your free time?

Love listening to podcasts and playing as many sports as I can after work.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

Likely the same thing I’m doing now.

What was your earliest memory about money?

When I was younger, I remember feeling the weight of how important money was in different circumstances that came up with my family. It taught me that I need to not only make but keep a good amount of money to maintain good financial health.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

Probably fast food.

What was your first job?

I was a dishwasher. I probably just ate out with the money from my first paycheque.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Investing in yourself has infinitely higher returns than the market. I absolutely love things like index funds, and I preach them all day long, but I’ve learned that if you’re able to invest capital and time into yourself through upscaling so you can get a new job or starting a business, you’ll be able to earn more and more that you can then reinvest and create a wealth-building money machine.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Bet on yourself.