I owe money on my taxes. What can I do?
Tax season is over! If you owe money to the government, take a big breath. You have options.
Tax season is over! If you owe money to the government, take a big breath. You have options.
Advertisement
I found out I owe money on my income taxes. I’m not sure if I can pay it all at once. What can I do?
—Anonymous
Advertisement
Tax season is over and many do get excited when anticipating a big tax return. But if you owe money, on the other hand, you might feel a little defeated—or downright worried. But don’t fret, you have plenty of options, regardless of your unique financial situation.
If you owe money to the government and you have that amount already set aside, or an emergency fund you can dip into, you simply need to pay the amount and settle up. You’ll make your payment to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). These days, there are plenty of convenient payment options available to you—and old school ones, too. Here’s how to pay:
First things first: don’t panic. This situation is very common. If you can’t pay the full amount that you owe, the CRA can help you set up a payment arrangement.
Before you call the CRA to set this up, be sure to calculate your monthly income and expenses to determine what you can afford to pay the CRA each month. The CRA offers the Payment Arrangement Calculator. Once you know your numbers, call 1-866-256-1147 to get started. And if your financial circumstances happen to change over the course of your payment plan, you can call again to adjust the payment plan.
Don’t avoid setting up a payment plan or adjusting the schedule if you can’t afford it right now. If you have a balance owing and are unable to pay it by the payment due date, the CRA will start charging you compound daily interest (based on the 2021 tax year, interest payments would start on May 1, 2022). The rate of interest the CRA will charge on current or previous balances can change every three months based on prescribed interest rates.
An important point is that if you have net taxes owing of more than $3,000, or $1,800 for Quebec, you will likely be required to make income tax installments for the current year. It’s like prepaying your tax bill.
For example, if it’s the first time you owe tax in installments, you may be asked to prepay your taxes on Sept 15, 2022 and December 15, 2022. If you’ve already been asked to pay tax installments for previous years, you could be asked to prepay your taxes on March 15, June 15, Sept 15 and Dec 15 this year.
Be sure to check out the installment section on your My CRA Account for Individuals so you have the right amount and the dates that they are due.
Advertisement
Paying tax is just one of those certainties in life, but that doesn’t always mean you will have to owe more at the end of the year. Everyone owes taxes on income. The question becomes how much is in our tax account at the end of the year when we file our taxes to reconcile the amount we owe. A refund actually means that we have overpaid the government and our tax account throughout the year, and, just as a reminder, no interest is earned in that account.
Fortunately, we can do some forward planning and there are ways to reduce the balance you owe at the end of the year.
Some of those planning strategies would include the following:
The bottom line? Unless you have earned less than $14,398 this year, (Basic Personal Amount for 2022), you will owe taxes. Owing tax isn’t an issue as long as you’ve planned ahead. And even if you haven’t, there are plenty of options available to you, no matter your financial situation.
Scott Rizzuto, CFP, CIM, is an Associate Advisor with IPC Securities Corporation in West Niagara.
Qualified Advice is written by members of FPAC (the Financial Planning Association of Canada), a MoneySense content partner. Working closely with governments, regulators, financial planners, academia, vendors and the general public, FPAC’s goal is to set standards and principles that will allow financial planning to evolve into a knowledge-based profession that ultimately commands the credibility, public awareness and respect afforded to other advisory professions.
If you have financial planning questions, FPAC members can help—consult our directory of members to find the right fit for you.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
There are tax, estate and other implications when inheriting...
Anne wants to take extra RRIF withdrawals beyond her...
Presented By
Horizons ETFs
The author of the Ambitious Adulting blog shares the...
Warren is trying to crunch the numbers on borrowing...
Creating a will is a good thing to do....
When researching what to do with the ETFs in...
If you’ve taken on debt to get your diploma,...
The CEO and co-founder of Evermore Capital talks about...
Here’s what to know about dividing your pension with...