I cosigned a motorcycle loan and the owner passed away. What are my obligations to the bank?
A Certified Financial Planner helps a reader understand their obligations—and their options—after cosigning on a loan.
Help! I cosigned a motorcycle loan and then the owner passed away. Can you explain what my obligations are to the bank? Will my credit rating be affected? What are my next steps?
– Amber
Anytime you co-sign for a loan, you’re automatically entering into a financial obligation as if it was your own.
In your case, depending on how the loan was structured, as the co-signer, you may or may not have the title to (legal ownership of) the motorcycle. You will need to check with your creditor to determine your level of responsibility.
As the other party to the loan has passed away, the lender will likely contact both you and the estate representative to make arrangements to ensure that loan payments continue to be made, as you are equally 100% responsible for the loan.
As a result, I recommend that you work with the estate representative to discuss how they would like to proceed in paying out the debt as part of their responsibilities in settling the estate.
When figuring out your obligations as co-signer, check in with the financial institution that issued the loan.
I took the time to contact a financial institution to see how they might handle a situation like yours. They told me that, from their point of view, a co-debtor is 100% responsible for the debt—the same as the other applicant.
They also said they would ask a financially established survivor to continue making payments on the loan contract. If the survivor is financially unstable, however, the lender said they might ask the estate representative to pay the debt from estate assets, which could mean selling the motorcycle that the lender may hold as collateral.
First of all, don’t panic! When someone dies with outstanding debt, most creditors are understanding and will work with the estate and co-borrower to ensure the loan is paid.
Don’t assume you have to start paying the loan immediately, but inquire directly with the lender to see if arrangements have been made to pay off the loan. The executor of the estate may have made arrangements to retire the loan with the creditor through selling the motorcycle and using the proceeds to pay off the loan. It is also possible that the borrower purchased creditor life insurance that will pay out the loan.
If the estate is not able to pay off the loan, the creditor will contact you to arrange for the loan payment. As a co-signer, you have an obligation to repay the loan based on the loan contract. You also have a right to review the loan contract terms at any time.
With all the implications above, it’s important to understand your obligations before you decide to co-sign on a loan. Consider the following information before agreeing to cosign a loan.
This response was provided by FPAC Member Sheldon Craig. He is a Certified Financial Planner and the owner of Craig Consulting, an independent fee-only financial planning service.
Qualified Advice is written by members of FPAC (the Financial Planning Association of Canada), a MoneySense content partner. Working closely with governments, regulators, financial planners, academia, vendors and the general public, FPAC’s goal is to set standards and principles that will allow financial planning to evolve into a knowledge-based profession that ultimately commands the credibility, public awareness and respect afforded to other advisory professions.
If you have financial planning questions, FPAC members can help—consult our directory of members to find the right fit for you.
