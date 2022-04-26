What to know about cosigning a loan

Anytime you co-sign for a loan, you’re automatically entering into a financial obligation as if it was your own.

In your case, depending on how the loan was structured, as the co-signer, you may or may not have the title to (legal ownership of) the motorcycle. You will need to check with your creditor to determine your level of responsibility.

As the other party to the loan has passed away, the lender will likely contact both you and the estate representative to make arrangements to ensure that loan payments continue to be made, as you are equally 100% responsible for the loan.

As a result, I recommend that you work with the estate representative to discuss how they would like to proceed in paying out the debt as part of their responsibilities in settling the estate.

Check in with the creditor

When figuring out your obligations as co-signer, check in with the financial institution that issued the loan.

I took the time to contact a financial institution to see how they might handle a situation like yours. They told me that, from their point of view, a co-debtor is 100% responsible for the debt—the same as the other applicant.

They also said they would ask a financially established survivor to continue making payments on the loan contract. If the survivor is financially unstable, however, the lender said they might ask the estate representative to pay the debt from estate assets, which could mean selling the motorcycle that the lender may hold as collateral.

Understand your options

First of all, don’t panic! When someone dies with outstanding debt, most creditors are understanding and will work with the estate and co-borrower to ensure the loan is paid.