When my mother-in-law passes away, my understanding is that her share of the condo will be transferred to my wife as the other owner. We also think that my mother-in-law’s estate will not owe any capital gains taxes because the condo is my mother-in-law’s principal residence.

What I’m wondering about is whether there would be any tax consequences for my wife when my mother-in-law passes away and my wife inherits her share of the condo. Would there be any tax owing for my wife?

FPAC responds:

Great question! We’ll go over all of the issues you raise in this response.

Understanding different types of joint ownership

There are two different kinds of joint ownership that can apply when you own a property with someone else:

Jointly, with rights of survivorship : In this case, when either property owner dies, their share passes directly to the other owner. It doesn’t go through the other owner’s estate first. That means estate administration (probate) fees won’t be due on the property as part of settling her estate.

: In this case, when either property owner dies, their share passes directly to the other owner. It doesn’t go through the other owner’s estate first. That means estate administration (probate) fees won’t be due on the property as part of settling her estate. Tenants in common: With this form of ownership, each owner says, in their own will, who will inherit ownership of their portion of the property. If this is the form of ownership your wife and mother-in-law have, probate fees would be payable on your mother-in-law’s share of the condo upon her death. That’s because what she wants to happen to her ownership share is addressed in her will.

Will your mother-in-law owe any taxes on the condo when she dies?

From what you’ve written, your wife seems to own the property with her mother in the first type of joint ownership—jointly, with rights of survivorship.

If this is accurate, there won’t be any probate fees payable on the condo when your mother-in-law passes away. Because the condo is her principal residence, she wouldn’t owe any capital gains taxes on the condo, either.

Instead, the property should pass free and clear to your wife with no probate or income tax owing by your mother-in-law or her estate.

Will your wife owe any taxes on the condo when your mother-in-law dies?

This is where answering your question gets a bit tricky!