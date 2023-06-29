Want to move to Canada to work? A new digital nomad visa is coming—and much more
If you want to work in Canada and you’re already in a STEM sector—science, tech, engineering or math—it may have just become easier for you to make your move to the Great White North.
The Canadian government is launching several initiatives to get more STEM workers, especially tech talent, into the country.
Sean Fraser, Canada’s federal immigration minister, made the announcement at the Collision conference on June 27. “You’ve got the ideas, but you need the talent,” he said at the Toronto tech conference, which hosts over 36,000 attendees from all over the world. “We’re going to do everything that we can to position Canada as the destination where your ideas can become a reality.”
Fraser unveiled the government’s new Tech Talent Strategy to recruit U.S. tech workers and help Canada remain competitive in the global marketplace. Below are the six initiatives being rolled out soon.
Program enhancements include:
Most foreigners need to apply for a work permit to work in Canada. Whether you’re a businessperson, temporary worker or student, there are different rules to follow. Learn more about how newcomers can succeed at working in Canada.
