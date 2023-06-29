The Canadian government is launching several initiatives to get more STEM workers, especially tech talent, into the country.

Photo courtesy of Collision

Sean Fraser, Canada’s federal immigration minister, made the announcement at the Collision conference on June 27. “You’ve got the ideas, but you need the talent,” he said at the Toronto tech conference, which hosts over 36,000 attendees from all over the world. “We’re going to do everything that we can to position Canada as the destination where your ideas can become a reality.”

Fraser unveiled the government’s new Tech Talent Strategy to recruit U.S. tech workers and help Canada remain competitive in the global marketplace. Below are the six initiatives being rolled out soon.

🔴 Join me LIVE for an exciting announcement at @CollisionHQ ! https://t.co/E3F16SScsq — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) June 27, 2023

Existing programs that will see improvements

Express Entry: The government is creating a new pathway to permanent residency for employees and workers in STEM sectors. Candidates will apply through the existing Express Entry program. Global Skills Strategy: This program helps Canadian employers find skilled international talent. It suffered processing delays during the pandemic, but no longer, Fraser told the crowd: “A new application that comes in today, we expect we can process that work permit in just two weeks, so companies can have access to the talent that they need when they need it.” Start-up Visa Program: This offers a pathway to permanent residency for entrepreneurs who have the skills and potential to start innovative companies and create jobs for Canadians. (In a 2023 report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Canada was ranked number one as the most attractive destination for immigrant entrepreneurs.) Program enhancements include: Increasing the number of program spaces from 1,000 to 3,500 for this year (even more spots are set to open in 2024 and 2025)

Lengthening work permits from one year to three years

Offering open work permits, rather than limiting the applicant to working for just their own startup (say, if they are offered a job)

Prioritizing certain applications—for example, entrepreneurs whose companies have venture capital committed or are supported by Canadian business incubators belonging to Canada’s Tech Network

Offering work permits to all members of an entrepreneurial team, not just those who are essential or urgently needed in Canada

For applicants currently waiting, the government may offer open work permits for three years, including study and work permits for accompanying family members

Brand-new initiatives to attract tech talent

Image by Freepik

New Innovation Stream: This program will develop a specific pathway for highly talented immigrants to come to Canada to work for Canadian tech companies, whether or not they have a job offer. This is set to launch by year-end. Digital Nomad Strategy: For “highly talented” people who have a foreign employer, Canada is launching a digital nomad visa to work in Canada for up to six months—and if they receive a job offer while they’re here, they can stay and work in Canada. In launching a digital nomad visa, Canada joins Portugal, Greece, Croatia, Iceland, Bali, the Bahamas and other nations that have embraced foreign workers with open arms. Globally, there are 35 million digital nomads, according to media company Think Remote. Of these, 23.2 million are from the United States. Millennials are the largest cohort with 44%, while Gen Z makes up a sizable 21%. H1-B visas: Canada is hoping to attract the thousands of tech workers who have endured the layoffs in the U.S. “As of July 16, we will have a stream that will allow 10,000 H1-B visa holders in the United States to come and work in Canada,” said Minister Fraser.

How do foreign workers currently get a work permit in Canada?

Most foreigners need to apply for a work permit to work in Canada. Whether you’re a businessperson, temporary worker or student, there are different rules to follow. Learn more about how newcomers can succeed at working in Canada.

More about newcomers: