He looked at his dad. Then to me.

“Is crypto a good investment?”

“That’s a doozy of a question,” I said, smiling.

John cleared his throat. “I suspect this is directed at me because, well, I don’t know if Oliver told you, but I have a sum of money put aside that I invest on his behalf. He gets to make the choices in a stock simulator account, and then I trade them in real time so that he gets to learn about investing, dividends, capital gains, et cetera.”

“And cryptocurrency,” I added with a grin.

John’s eyes shot to Oliver and then back to me. “Yes. I also bought some cryptocurrency, and that didn’t pan out as well as we’d hoped.”

“As well as you’d hoped,” Oliver corrected.

“Son, you were there and just as curious. I only traded that with your permission. I—”