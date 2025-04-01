Advertisement

Investing

Why Lululemon is seeing more ‘modest’ growth in the U.S.

The retailer is confident new initiatives are drawing in customers, so what’s hampering the company’s growth prospects in the...

Banking

Maxed out your TFSA and RRSP? Here’s where to put cash

A middle-aged couple dance in their new condo

Cash Allocation

Your home sold—now what?

Middle-aged couple taking a selfie at a restaurant

Cash Allocation

HISAs vs. bonds and GICs: Where should Canadians hold their cash?

Two middle-aged women check interest rates on a tablet

Cash Allocation

Does buying GICs still make sense after the recent rate cuts?

Ask a Planner

When and how should I start drawing on my retirement savings?

There’s more than one way to optimize your income after retiring. Some strategies can boost wealth, and others may...

Ask a Planner

Revising the fair market value of a property for tax purposes

Can you retroactively change the valuation of a rental property before selling it to reduce capital gains tax in...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Woman, looking at her phone wondering, "Can I get scammed through e-transfer?"

Financial literacy

“Can I get scammed through an e-transfer?”—and other questions about protecting yourself from fraud

A personal finance influencer sets up her camera to shoot a segment

Making It

How to find trustworthy finfluencers—plus, 5 to follow right now

With all the personal finance advice on social media, it can be challenging to filter good from bad. Here’s...

