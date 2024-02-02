MoneySense at the Wealthy Women’s Summit
Here’s how to get your tickets before they sell out.
Here’s how to get your tickets before they sell out.
Advertisement
Join MoneySense at the Wealthy Women’s Summit in Calgary.
Advertisement
MoneySense editor Lisa Hannam will open the conference, sharing an overview covering current economic climate and financial trends in Canada.
What: Wealthy Women’s Summit
Who: MoneySense editor Lisa Hannam
When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST
Where: The Brownstone, Calgary, AB
How: Visit wealthbuildingacademy.com/summit
Cost: $175 for general and for $399 VIP
Visualize your very own financial glow-up at the Wealthy Women’s Summit on March 6, 2024, at the fabulous Brownstone in Calgary, AB.
This isn’t your typical finance workshop; it’s a glitter-fueled experience of empowerment, designed for a jaw-dropping transformation that will boost your financial confidence, decode economic mysteries, and shatter the boundaries of traditional financial norms.
Picture a lineup of powerhouse speakers ready to spill the tea on just how to radically transform your financial game. And guess what? Every Wednesday Janine Rogan is unveiling a new speaker or surprise guest live on Instagram.
Imagine unlocking the secrets to building your wealth, gaining insights that give you those big exciting a-ha moments, and joining a squad of fierce humans rewriting the game.
Secure your spot, mark your calendars, call up your bestie and get ready to sparkle. This isn’t just a personal finance conference—it’s a movement of women taking back their financial power and owning their futures.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Facebook reports a massive earnings day, the stocks with solid quarters, the U.S. Fed stands pat and why Canadian...
Tuition is expensive in Canada—especially if you’re from abroad. Here are some ways for international students to make money...
From government grants to corporate scholarships, Canada offers plenty of financial support to motivated learners who know where to...
The new first home savings account was created to help you save more money for a home purchase. Here’s...
Presented By
Scotiabank
As a newcomer, you’ll want a credit card that offers you the best value without having a long Canadian...
Presented By
Scotiabank
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....