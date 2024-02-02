MoneySense editor Lisa Hannam will open the conference, sharing an overview covering current economic climate and financial trends in Canada.

What: Wealthy Women’s Summit

Who: MoneySense editor Lisa Hannam

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST

Where: The Brownstone, Calgary, AB

How: Visit wealthbuildingacademy.com/summit

Cost: $175 for general and for $399 VIP

What is the Wealthy Women’s Summit?

Visualize your very own financial glow-up at the Wealthy Women’s Summit on March 6, 2024, at the fabulous Brownstone in Calgary, AB.

This isn’t your typical finance workshop; it’s a glitter-fueled experience of empowerment, designed for a jaw-dropping transformation that will boost your financial confidence, decode economic mysteries, and shatter the boundaries of traditional financial norms.

Picture a lineup of powerhouse speakers ready to spill the tea on just how to radically transform your financial game. And guess what? Every Wednesday Janine Rogan is unveiling a new speaker or surprise guest live on Instagram.

Imagine unlocking the secrets to building your wealth, gaining insights that give you those big exciting a-ha moments, and joining a squad of fierce humans rewriting the game.

Secure your spot, mark your calendars, call up your bestie and get ready to sparkle. This isn’t just a personal finance conference—it’s a movement of women taking back their financial power and owning their futures.