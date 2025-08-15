Advertisement

An Air Canada plane on the tarmac at Vancouver's airport

News

Upcoming changes to Aeroplan points, Elite Status, and credit cards

Air Canada is overhauling its Aeroplan loyalty program, including how to reach Elite Status. Find out how and when...

Signage is seen at Gildan Activewear Inc.'s annual meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

News

Gildan makes US$2.2B move to buy HanesBrands

The deal pairs Gildan’s manufacturing strength with HanesBrands’ iconic apparel, aiming for cost savings, growth, and a global market...

The Air Canada check-in area inside Terminal 1 of Toronto Pearson International Airport is pictured in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

News

What to know about credit card travel insurance as an Air Canada strike looms

As an Air Canada strike looms, credit card travel insurance may cover cancellations or delays—but only if you meet...

A bag of movie theatre popcorn with the Cineplex logo on it.

News

Stock news for investors: Strong gold prices, full theatres, and steady grocery sales mark Q2 for top TSX firms

Cineplex, Barrick, Maple Leaf, RBI, and Metro posted mixed Q2 2025 results. Here’s what drove gains—and where challenges remain.

A man walks though a downtown Toronto office building with other buildings reflected in a window in this June 11, 2019 photo.

News

Economy lost 41,000 jobs in July but unemployment rate held steady at 6.9%

Youth jobs hit decades-low, private-sector hiring fell, and economists say the weak report may sway the Bank of Canada’s...

Brookfield sign outside high-rise office buildings

News

Stock news for investors: Quarterly profits up at Shopify, Brookfield; down at Suncor, Reuters

Several major Canadian companies released Q2 2025 earnings this week, showing mixed performances across sectors including tech, energy, and...

Shopify Inc. headquarters signage in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

News

Shopify grows revenue and merchant base in face of trade challenges

Shopify shrugs off trade concerns with strong profits, rising sales, and key new merchants like Canada Goose.

Signage is seen at the head offices of Air Canada in Montreal on September 13, 2024.

News

Stock news for investors: Air Canada profit drops more than 50% in Q2 amid “challenging environment”

Canadian companies report mixed Q2 results, with Air Canada and TFI seeing profit declines while Bombardier and Gildan post...

Close-up of Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on July 30, 2025

How a third consecutive rate hold from the Bank of Canada impacts borrowers, investors, and savers

The Bank of Canada is seen in Ottawa, on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

News

Bank of Canada holds key rate at 2.75% in the face of trade uncertainty

The central bank has held its key interest rate for the third consecutive time, but notes that future rate...

