We’ll break down the key changes to Aeroplan and explore whether they will help members accelerate their earnings or just clip their wings.

Overview of changes to earning Aeroplan points

Understanding how to earn Aeroplan points will be more straightforward under the new model. Currently, members earn points based on a percentage of the miles they fly in a given fare class, with percentages ranging from as low as 10% of miles flown for economy basic up to 150% for business class fares.

Under the new plan, points earned will be based on what you spend. You’ll receive a minimum of 1 point per $1 spent on eligible Air Canada flights (excluding taxes and fees). Things get more complicated if you book with a partner airline; how you earn points—whether at a ratio of 1 point to $1 spent or based on distance flown—will depend on what carrier you use and how you booked your ticket.

Earned points will be boosted for Aeroplan members with Elite Status as follows:

Aeroplan 25K Status: 2x points

2x points Aeroplan 35K Status: 3x points

3x points Aeroplan 50K Status: 4x points

4x points Aeroplan 75K Status: 5x points

5x points Aeroplan Super Elite Status: 6x points

A sample flight helps illustrate the changes. Currently if you were to book a flight from Toronto to Vancouver with an Economy Flex fare (which earns you 100% of distance flown in points), it would cost approximately $750 depending on when you fly. (Prices are from Air Canada’s website, sourced on Aug. 14, 2025.) You’d earn 4,170 Aeroplan points (the distance between Toronto to Vancouver is 2,085 flight miles each way).

Under the new system, if you don’t have Elite Status, you’ll get far fewer points for booking the same flight—just 750 points for the $750 spent (on the base fare and carrier surcharges, excluding applicable taxes and fees)—which is a significant reduction for economy travellers.

The new model will likely hurt bargain hunters looking for deals on long-haul trips, but it does reward those with Aeroplan Elite status who purchase higher-priced fare classes like premium economy and business class.

For example, in the above scenario, as of 2026, if a member with 50K Status were to buy a business class seat to Vancouver (which can go for an average of $5,000 or more) they would now earn at least 20,000 Aeroplan points ($5,000 x 4 points per $1 spent) rather than the 6,255 points (150% of 4,170 miles) they would earn under the current rewards program.

Qualifying for Aeroplan Elite Status is changing

The other major change to the program is the introduction of Status Qualifying Credits (SQCs). These credits will replace what has been a very confusing system of earning Status Qualifying Miles, Status Qualifying Segments, and Status Qualifying Dollars to gain Elite Status and its benefits.

How to earn Aeroplan’s Status Qualifying Credits (SQCs)

You’ll earn SQC based on the amount spent and fare type purchased. Here’s what you’ll get:

1 SQC per $1 spent on AC Vacations

2 SQC on standard fares (Economy Basic earns no SQCs)

4 SQC on Economy Flex fares and higher

1 SQC per 5 Aeroplan points earned with partners like member airlines, Uber, and Starbucks

New Aeroplan Milestone benefits for Elite Status members

Milestone benefits are also being introduced for those with Elite Status, replacing the current system of select benefits, priority rewards, threshold eUpgrades, and gifts.

A new Milestone reward will be available each time you accumulate 10,000 SQCs (to a max of 200,000), and at every 20,000 SQCs after that (up to one million). Available benefits will be much as they are now and include things like eUpgrade credits, Maple Leaf Lounge passes, and 30% off various redemptions.

As with earning points, because qualifying for status will be based mainly on what you spend and your fare type, it will be harder for economy-loving passengers who prioritize price to get status.

Changes for Aeroplan credit card holders

Under the updated program, Aeroplan credit cards will be even more valuable for earning points and qualifying for Elite Status.

With the new Status Qualifying Credits (SQC) system, members can earn a maximum combined total of 25,000 SQC annually from eligible credit card activity across all Aeroplan cards, which counts toward achieving Elite Status. Basic credit cards (like the American Express Aeroplan Card) will earn 1,000 SQC for every $20,000 spent, while premium cards (like the American Express Aeroplan Reserve card) will earn 1,000 SQC per $5,000 spent.

Starting in 2027, Aeroplan’s premium credit cards will also introduce a new “10% Head Start” perk for Elite Status members (replacing the rollover benefit) that awards 10% of the SQC collected in the previous year to your account. Aside from getting you to Elite Status faster, Aeroplan cards will continue to come with tempting perks like free checked bags, priority airport services, preferred pricing, and more.