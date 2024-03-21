RBC to convert HSBC locations as soon as takeover closes next week
The HSBC branch near you may soon be an RBC location. Here’s what HSBC customers can expect in the near future.
Royal Bank of Canada is planning to turn its soon-to-be-acquired HSBC Bank Canada properties into RBC locations immediately after taking ownership.
RBC spokesperson Christine Stewart said in an email that the bank will begin converting HSBC branches and offices on March 28, the same day its $13.5-billion takeover deal will close, if it clears customary conditions.
Branches and offices being converted into RBC locations will reopen on April 1.
Stewart did not say whether any HSBC branches or offices would be permanently closed.
The brick-and-mortar transformation that will take shape at HSBC is one of the earliest manifestations of the expansion of RBC’s empire.
RBC announced plans to purchase HSBC Bank Canada in November 2022. At the time, HSBC had about 800,000 clients, 130 branches, 4,200 employees and 2% market share.
It also counted $130 billion in assets, making it the seventh largest bank in the country.
Despite being a minor player in comparison to some of the larger banks, experts predicted the deal could have a negative impact on consumer choice because HSBC often undercut its rivals on borrowing costs.
Other, larger banks offered fixed and variable mortgage rates that were 20 to 80-plus basis points higher than HSBC, mortgage strategist Robert McLister said in December 2023.
“They were an everyday low-price lender, which is extremely valuable in the Canadian market,” he said.
While it will take some time to get a fuller picture of how the takeover will impact consumers in the long term, many HSBC customers are already being affected by the deal.
In advance of the branch and office conversion, HSBC told its customers their products, services and balances would be automatically migrated over to similar offerings and accounts from RBC.
HSBC customers were also told they will receive new RBC credit cards in March and see their historical banking and credit card statements and documents migrated to RBC accounts.
They were encouraged to download investment documents, which they were told may not be available online after the migration.
“Ensuring that clients continue to receive exceptional advice and service is our highest priority,” RBC’s Stewart said in an email.
