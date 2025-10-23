Advertisement

Cryptomus logo

Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Cryptomus fined record $177M by Fintrac

Fintrac says the Vancouver-based exchange failed to report thousands of suspicious and high-risk transactions, marking the largest enforcement action...

Jacks on Tax

A wish list for Carney’s fall budget

6 proposals to help low-income Canadians get smarter about money and close the growing wealth gap.

Finding out your partner has been keeping financial secrets from you — whether it's hiding debt, concealing big-ticket purchases, or had an undisclosed bank account — can be hurtful and even a deal breaker for many couples. A couple looks at the view along the shoreline in the Montreal suburb of Boucherville on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025

Debt

Financial infidelity hurts, but there are ways to get past it

Financial secrets can derail relationships. Experts explain how to identify betrayal, understand the cause, and restore trust.

Senior woman at a desk holding a cup of coffee

Ask a Planner

How to bridge the gap until an inheritance

A MoneySense reader has limited retirement income, a paid-off condo, and anticipates a substantial inheritance from her mother. How...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

ETFs

Beyond bullion: Smarter ways for Canadians to invest in gold

Physical gold isn't the only option. How ETFs, closed-end funds, and gold miners compare for Canadian investors.

Financial Planning

3 signs you need to take control of your parents’ finances

A time will likely come when you have to care for your elderly relatives' money matters. Here are some...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A movie goer stands at the concessions kiosk in the lobby of a Cineplex theatre in Toronto, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

News

Stock news for investors: Cenovus boosts MEG Energy stake to 9.8%

Cenovus builds momentum for its MEG Energy takeover with a bigger stake, while major deals from Parkland and Cineplex...

