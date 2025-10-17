Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Canadian $100 bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. In an era inundated with scams promising free money from Nigerian princes or easy millions if you just hand over a few crypto coins in advance, Sherry MacLennan and Lindsey Moore really might have money for you.

Crypto

Stablecoins may offer a faster, cheaper way to send money overseas

Stablecoins could help Canadians save on costly remittance fees, offering a quicker, more affordable way to send money abroad.

Stablecoins may offer a faster, cheaper way to send money overseas
Senior couple at a computer with papers

Investing

Individual vs. joint investment accounts: What every couple should know

Non-registered accounts held individually can lead to frozen funds and probate fees. Learn how joint accounts can protect your...

Individual vs. joint investment accounts: What every couple should know
A woman taking a course

Financial literacy

The best free personal finance and investing courses in Canada

Canadians have more options than ever to learn about personal finance. Here are the best free courses available—online or...

The best free personal finance and investing courses in Canada
Older woman reading a paper

Investing

How to read your investment statements 

Reviewing your investment statements each month can help you understand your money, build financial confidence, and make informed decisions.

How to read your investment statements 
Man and woman discussing stocks at a desk.

Investing

What’s behind the retreat in responsible investing?

While ethical investors are hanging on, the number of advisors offering the methodology has pulled back, according to a...

What’s behind the retreat in responsible investing?

Ask a Planner

What to do when you get laid off

If you receive a severance package, you’ll have choices to make around your finances. Here’s how to make the...

What to do when you get laid off
A young woman looks at social media on her phone

Fraud and Scams

How to protect your social media accounts from fraud

How to protect your social media accounts from fraud
Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener