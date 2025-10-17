Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Senior couple at a computer with papers

Investing

Individual vs. joint investment accounts: What every couple should know

Non-registered accounts held individually can lead to frozen funds and probate fees. Learn how joint accounts can protect your...

Individual vs. joint investment accounts: What every couple should know
Older woman reading a paper

Investing

How to read your investment statements 

Reviewing your investment statements each month can help you understand your money, build financial confidence, and make informed decisions.

How to read your investment statements 
Man and woman discussing stocks at a desk.

Investing

What’s behind the retreat in responsible investing?

While ethical investors are hanging on, the number of advisors offering the methodology has pulled back, according to a...

What’s behind the retreat in responsible investing?

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025
A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
An Aritzia store is seen Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in Montreal

News

Stock news for investors: Cineplex and Aritzia post strong results despite industry headwinds

Cineplex posts strong September results, Aritzia raises full-year forecast, and major deals reshape Canadian mining and oil sectors.

Stock news for investors: Cineplex and Aritzia post strong results despite industry headwinds
Six hands holding up gold bars

Investing

What is the price of gold in Canada? And more about gold investing

Investing in gold seems like a throwback, yet this precious metal is hitting new highs and attracting new investors....

What is the price of gold in Canada? And more about gold investing

RRSPs

Why late-career savers need to be careful with RRSPs

While most Canadians will benefit from continuing to contribute until the day they retire, some will be better off...

Why late-career savers need to be careful with RRSPs
Person walks past Maple Leaf sign at meat facility

News

Stock news for investors: Spinoffs, acquisitions, and market moves

Canada Packers starts trading, TMX Group acquires Verity, and Algoma expects Q3 loss—plus more Canadian stock market updates.

Stock news for investors: Spinoffs, acquisitions, and market moves
Man sitting at a computer buying stocks

Investing

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q3 2025

Bitfarms, Curaleaf, and Energy Fuels led the surge in large- and mid-cap momentum plays, essentially doubling in value over...

Hot stocks: Canada’s top performers in Q3 2025