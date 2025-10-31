MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Restaurant Brands International reports Q3 profit up from year ago
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025.
Profit: $315 million (compared to $252 million a year ago)
Sales: $2.45 billion (up from $2.29 billion)
Iamgold Corp. (TSX:IMG) announced a pair of deals to help consolidate its holdings near its Nelligan and Monster Lake projects in the Chibougamau region of Quebec. The company says it has signed an agreement to acquire Northern Superior Resources Inc. in a stock-and-cash deal valued at about $375 million.
Under the transaction, Northern Superior’s shareholders will receive 0.0991 of an Iamgold share and 19 cents in cash for each common share of Northern Superior. The offer implies a total value of $2.05 per Northern Superior share, based on the closing price of the Iamgold shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Oct. 17. The transaction will also include a concurrent distribution to Northern Superior’s shareholders of all the shares in ONGold Resources Ltd. currently held by Northern Superior.
Under a second deal, Iamgold will acquire Mines D’Or Orbec Inc. in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $17.2 million, net of the 6.7 per cent stake it already holds in the company. Orbec shareholders will receive 6.25 cents and 0.003466 of an Iamgold share for each Orbec share they hold for a value of 12.5 cents per share.
Parkland reports Q3 profit up from year ago as it prepares to close Sunoco deal
Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025.
Profit: $129 million (up from $91 million a year ago)
Sales: $7.35 billion (up from $7.13 billion)
Parkland Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $129 million, up from $91 million a year ago, as it prepared to complete its deal to be acquired by U.S. company Sunoco. The Calgary-based company says its profit amounted to 73 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Parkland says it earned $1.02 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 60 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Sales and operating revenue totalled $7.35 billion, up from $7.13 billion a year earlier.
Parkland owns the Ultramar, Chevron and Pioneer gas station chains as well as several other brands in 26 countries. It also runs a refinery in Burnaby, B.C., which supplies nearly one-third of the region’s domestically supplied gasoline and jet fuel.
The company says it expects to close its deal with Sunoco on Friday, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.
Wealthsimple announces its raising up to $750M in new capital to accelerate growth
Wealthsimple Inc. says it is raising up to $750 million in capital in an effort to accelerate its growth.
The equity raise will bring its valuation to $10 billion upon completion.
The equity round includes a $550 million primary offering and secondary offering of up to $200 million and is co-led by U.S.-based Dragoneer Investment Group and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.
Wealthsimple says the round will also include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a new investor, along with existing investors Power Corporation of Canada, IGM Financial Inc. and others. Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen says in a press release that it was intentional in choosing partners committed to its long-term future.
Last week, Wealthsimple announced its assets under administration reached $100 billion, roughly doubling from a year ago.
Cameco shares soar after company and Brookfield sign nuclear reactor deal with U.S.
Shares of Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO) rose more than 20 per cent after the company and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSX:BAM) announced a partnership agreement with the U.S. government to help build nuclear reactors in the United States.
Under the deal, the U.S. government will arrange financing and facilitate the permitting and approvals for at least US$80 billion worth of new Westinghouse nuclear reactors in the U.S. Brookfield and Cameco acquired Westinghouse in November 2023.
“We expect that the new build commitments from the U.S. will bolster broader confidence in the durable growth profile for nuclear power, and support increased demand for Westinghouse’s and Cameco’s products, services and technologies,” Cameco chief executive Tim Gitzel said in a statement. “This new partnership highlights the role that Westinghouse’s reactor technologies, based on fully designed, licensed and operating reactors, are expected to play in the planned expansion of nuclear capacity and diversification of global nuclear supply chains.”
Cameco shares were up C$25.36 at C$146.62 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Brookfield Asset Management class A shares gained C$1.50 at C$77.91.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the government is focused on ensuring the rapid development, deployment, and use of advanced nuclear technologies. “This historic partnership supports our national security objectives and enhances our critical infrastructure,” he said in a statement.
The partnership agreement will see the U.S. government receive a participation interest, which, once vested, will entitle it to 20 per cent of any cash distributions in excess of US$17.5 billion made by Westinghouse after its granting.
For the participation interest to vest, the U.S. government must make a final investment decision and enter into definitive agreements to complete the construction of at least US$80 billion in new Westinghouse nuclear reactors in the U.S.
The U.S. government will also be entitled under certain circumstances to convert the participation interest into a warrant to buy shares in an initial public offering by Westinghouse equivalent to 20 per cent of the public value of the company at the time after deducting US$17.5 billion.
Algoma announces CEO change along with Q3 loss as tariffs weighed on its results
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSX:ASTL)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025.
Loss: $485.1 million (increased from loss of $106.6 million a year ago)
Sales: $523.9 million (down from $600.3 million)
Algoma Steel Group Inc. announced that its CEO Michael Garcia will retire from the company at the end of the year as it reported its earnings for the third quarter. The company said Garcia will be succeeded by its current chief financial officer Rajat Marwah, effective on Jan. 1. Algoma said in a press release that Garcia had informed the board of directors late last year that he was considering retirement. Garcia was appointed as the CEO in June of 2022 and has more recently been leading the business through uncertainty as it has been hit hard by U.S. tariffs.
The announcement came as the company reported a net loss of $485.1 million during the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $106.6 million during the same period a year earlier. The loss amounted to $4.46 per share, widening from a loss of 98 cents per share during the same period last year.
The Sault Ste. Marie-based steel producer says it earned consolidated revenues of $523.9 million during the three months ended Sept. 30, down from $600.3 million a year earlier.
The company says its direct tariff expense amounted to $89.7 million during the third quarter, a cost it did not incur last year.
Algoma says its steel shipments amounted to 419,173 tons during the quarter, down from 520,443 a year earlier.
Marwah said in a press release that the $500 million in liquidity support announced by the federal and Ontario governments will provide the company with long-term financial flexibility.
Corus reports $277.1M Q4 loss, revenue down 14 per cent from year earlier
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B)
Numbers for its fourth quarter of 2025.
Loss: $277.1 million (compared to loss of $25.7 million a year ago)
Sales: $232.1 million (down from $269.4 million)
Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss of $277.1 million attributable to shareholders in its latest quarter as it took a $263.6-million non-cash impairment charge and saw its revenue fall 14 per cent. The radio and television broadcaster says the loss amounted to $1.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31 compared with a loss of $25.7 million or 13 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Corus says it lost 36 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with a loss of two cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue for what was the company’s fourth quarter totalled $232.1 million, down from $269.4 million a year earlier.
Corus also said that it has reached an agreement to amend its credit facility to increase the maximum amount the company may request as an advance on a “revolving” basis to $125 million from $75 million.
Corus owns specialty television services, radio stations, and conventional television stations, as well as digital and streaming platforms.
Toy company Spin Master reports Q3 profit and revenue down from year ago
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY)
Numbers for its third quarter of 2025.
Profit: $106.8 million (down from $140.1 million a year ago)
Sales: $734.7 million (down from $885.7 million)
Spin Master Corp. reported its third-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago as it said it faced an uncertain economic environment and a shift in retailer buying behaviour driven by the impact of tariffs.
The toy company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said it earned $106.8 million or US$1.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result compared with a profit of US$140.1 million or US$1.32 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue totalled US$734.7 million for the quarter, down from US$885.7 million a year ago. Toys revenue for the quarter amounted to US$650.4 million in the quarter, down from US$810.9 million a year ago, while entertainment revenue totalled US$32.8 million, down from US$37.1 million. Digital games revenue rose to US$51.5 million from US$37.7 million a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, Spin Master says it earned US$1.11 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of US$1.60 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.