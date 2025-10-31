Under the transaction, Northern Superior’s shareholders will receive 0.0991 of an Iamgold share and 19 cents in cash for each common share of Northern Superior. The offer implies a total value of $2.05 per Northern Superior share, based on the closing price of the Iamgold shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Oct. 17. The transaction will also include a concurrent distribution to Northern Superior’s shareholders of all the shares in ONGold Resources Ltd. currently held by Northern Superior.

Under a second deal, Iamgold will acquire Mines D’Or Orbec Inc. in a stock-and-cash deal valued at $17.2 million, net of the 6.7 per cent stake it already holds in the company. Orbec shareholders will receive 6.25 cents and 0.003466 of an Iamgold share for each Orbec share they hold for a value of 12.5 cents per share.

Parkland reports Q3 profit up from year ago as it prepares to close Sunoco deal

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI) Numbers for its third quarter of 2025. Profit: $129 million (up from $91 million a year ago)

$129 million (up from $91 million a year ago) Sales: $7.35 billion (up from $7.13 billion)

Parkland Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $129 million, up from $91 million a year ago, as it prepared to complete its deal to be acquired by U.S. company Sunoco. The Calgary-based company says its profit amounted to 73 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Parkland says it earned $1.02 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 60 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Sales and operating revenue totalled $7.35 billion, up from $7.13 billion a year earlier.

Parkland owns the Ultramar, Chevron and Pioneer gas station chains as well as several other brands in 26 countries. It also runs a refinery in Burnaby, B.C., which supplies nearly one-third of the region’s domestically supplied gasoline and jet fuel.

The company says it expects to close its deal with Sunoco on Friday, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Wealthsimple announces its raising up to $750M in new capital to accelerate growth

Wealthsimple Inc. says it is raising up to $750 million in capital in an effort to accelerate its growth.

The equity raise will bring its valuation to $10 billion upon completion.

The equity round includes a $550 million primary offering and secondary offering of up to $200 million and is co-led by U.S.-based Dragoneer Investment Group and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Wealthsimple says the round will also include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a new investor, along with existing investors Power Corporation of Canada, IGM Financial Inc. and others. Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen says in a press release that it was intentional in choosing partners committed to its long-term future.

Last week, Wealthsimple announced its assets under administration reached $100 billion, roughly doubling from a year ago.

Cameco shares soar after company and Brookfield sign nuclear reactor deal with U.S.

Shares of Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO) rose more than 20 per cent after the company and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSX:BAM) announced a partnership agreement with the U.S. government to help build nuclear reactors in the United States.

Under the deal, the U.S. government will arrange financing and facilitate the permitting and approvals for at least US$80 billion worth of new Westinghouse nuclear reactors in the U.S. Brookfield and Cameco acquired Westinghouse in November 2023.

“We expect that the new build commitments from the U.S. will bolster broader confidence in the durable growth profile for nuclear power, and support increased demand for Westinghouse’s and Cameco’s products, services and technologies,” Cameco chief executive Tim Gitzel said in a statement. “This new partnership highlights the role that Westinghouse’s reactor technologies, based on fully designed, licensed and operating reactors, are expected to play in the planned expansion of nuclear capacity and diversification of global nuclear supply chains.”

Cameco shares were up C$25.36 at C$146.62 in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, while Brookfield Asset Management class A shares gained C$1.50 at C$77.91.